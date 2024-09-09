Effective July 1st. Due to new regulations, prices now include all taxes and fees. Learn more

14 Nights

Trade Routes Of The Middle Ages

Port: Bergen • North Sea • Amsterdam • Brugge • Honfleur • Portsmouth • Falmouth +7 more

1,216 reviews
Sep 9, 2024
Viking Ocean Cruises
View All Prices
Cruise Critic Favorite

14 Nights

Viking Homelands

Port: Bergen • Eidfjord • Stavanger • Oslo • Aalborg • Copenhagen • Rostock • Bornholm • Gdansk +3 more

1,216 reviews
Viking Ocean Cruises
View All Prices

14 Nights

British Isles Explorer

Port: Bergen • Shetland Islands • Invergordon • Edinburgh • Kirkwall • Ullapool • Belfast +6 more

1,216 reviews
Viking Ocean Cruises
View All Prices

14 Nights

British Isles Explorer

Port: Bergen • Shetland Islands • Invergordon • Edinburgh • Kirkwall • Isle of Lewis • Belfast +6 more

1,216 reviews
Jul 15, 2025
Viking Ocean Cruises
View All Prices

14 Nights

British Isles Explorer

Port: Bergen • Shetland Islands • Invergordon • Edinburgh • Kirkwall • Ullapool • Belfast +6 more

1,216 reviews
May 20, 2026
Viking Ocean Cruises
View All Prices

14 Nights

Iceland & Norway's Arctic Explorer

Port: Bergen • Geiranger • Narvik • Lofoten • Tromso • Honnigsvag • Cruising • Liefdefjorden +3 more

1,216 reviews
May 20, 2025
Viking Ocean Cruises
View All Prices

14 Nights

Trade Routes Of The Middle Ages

Port: Bergen • North Sea • Amsterdam • Brugge • Le Havre • Portsmouth • Falmouth +6 more

1,216 reviews
Sep 9, 2025
Viking Ocean Cruises
View All Prices

28 Nights

Greenland,iceland,norway & Beyond

Port: Bergen • Geiranger • Narvik • Lofoten • Tromso • Honnigsvag • Cruising • Liefdefjorden +17 more

1,216 reviews
May 20, 2025
Viking Ocean Cruises
View All Prices
Cruise Critic Favorite

14 Nights

Viking Homelands

Port: Bergen • Eidfjord • Stavanger • Oslo • Aalborg • Copenhagen • Rostock • Bornholm • Gdansk +3 more

1,216 reviews
Aug 12, 2024
Viking Ocean Cruises
View All Prices

