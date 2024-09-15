Effective July 1st. Due to new regulations, prices now include all taxes and fees. Learn more

Find Beijing Zhao Shang Yi Dun (Viking Sun) Cruises

Find Beijing Zhao Shang Yi Dun (Viking Sun) Cruises

We found you 7 cruises

Viking Sun
Zhao Shang Yi Dun (Viking Sun)
Viking Sun Cabins
Zhao Shang Yi Dun (Viking Sun)
Viking Sun Dining
Zhao Shang Yi Dun (Viking Sun)
Viking Sun Activity/Entertainment
Zhao Shang Yi Dun (Viking Sun)
Pool Deck on Viking Sun (Photo: Viking Ocean Cruises)
Zhao Shang Yi Dun (Viking Sun)

19 Nights

Best Of China

Port: Beijing • Hong Kong • Shenzhen • South China Sea • Xiamen • Pingtan • Dongtou +7 more

402 reviews
Viking Ocean Cruises
View All Prices
Viking Sun
Zhao Shang Yi Dun (Viking Sun)
Viking Sun Cabins
Zhao Shang Yi Dun (Viking Sun)
Viking Sun Dining
Zhao Shang Yi Dun (Viking Sun)
Viking Sun Activity/Entertainment
Zhao Shang Yi Dun (Viking Sun)
Pool Deck on Viking Sun (Photo: Viking Ocean Cruises)
Zhao Shang Yi Dun (Viking Sun)

14 Nights

Classic China & The Coast

Port: Beijing • Xian • Shanghai • East China Sea • Zhoushan • Dongtou • Pingtan • Xiamen +3 more

402 reviews
Viking Ocean Cruises
View All Prices
Cruise Critic Favorite
Viking Sun
Zhao Shang Yi Dun (Viking Sun)
Viking Sun Cabins
Zhao Shang Yi Dun (Viking Sun)
Viking Sun Dining
Zhao Shang Yi Dun (Viking Sun)
Viking Sun Activity/Entertainment
Zhao Shang Yi Dun (Viking Sun)
Pool Deck on Viking Sun (Photo: Viking Ocean Cruises)
Zhao Shang Yi Dun (Viking Sun)

21 Nights

Wonders Of China & Tibet

Port: Beijing • Dalian • Qingdao • Chengdu • Zhoushan • Dongtou • Pingtan • Xiamen • Shenzhen +5 more

402 reviews
Sep 19, 2025
Viking Ocean Cruises
View All Prices
Viking Sun
Zhao Shang Yi Dun (Viking Sun)
Viking Sun Cabins
Zhao Shang Yi Dun (Viking Sun)
Viking Sun Dining
Zhao Shang Yi Dun (Viking Sun)
Viking Sun Activity/Entertainment
Zhao Shang Yi Dun (Viking Sun)
Pool Deck on Viking Sun (Photo: Viking Ocean Cruises)
Zhao Shang Yi Dun (Viking Sun)

14 Nights

Jewels Of Japan & China

Port: Beijing • Dalian • Qingdao • Shanghai • East China Sea • Jeju Island, South Korea +6 more

402 reviews
Viking Ocean Cruises
View All Prices
Sponsored

Sea the Caribbean like never before

  • Stretch your sea legs with Longer Caribbean Escapes
  • Up to 11-night getaways from Miami & San Juan
  • Discover hidden gems in brand new ports in Colombia & Barbados
  • Ultimate, kid-free relaxation - no nickel and diming

Virgin Voyages

Cruise Critic Favorite

19 Nights

Classic China Discovery

Port: Beijing • Xian • Beijing • Dalian • Qingdao • Chengdu • Zhoushan • Dongtou • Pingtan • Xiamen +2 more

402 reviews
Sep 14, 2025
Viking Ocean Cruises
View All Prices

19 Nights

Wonders Of China

Port: Beijing • Shanghai • East China Sea • Zhoushan • Dongtou • Pingtan • Xiamen • South China Sea +5 more

402 reviews
Viking Ocean Cruises
View All Prices

20 Nights

Best Of China

Port: Beijing • Hong Kong • Shenzhen • South China Sea • Xiamen • Pingtan • Dongtou +7 more

402 reviews
Sep 15, 2024
Viking Ocean Cruises
View All Prices

Related Cruises

Zhao Shang Yi Dun (Viking Sun) Cruises to Asia

Zhao Shang Yi Dun (Viking Sun) Cruises to Asia

Zhao Shang Yi Dun (Viking Sun) Cruises to China

Zhao Shang Yi Dun (Viking Sun) Cruises to China

Zhao Shang Yi Dun (Viking Sun) Cruises to Japan

Zhao Shang Yi Dun (Viking Sun) Cruises to Japan

Cruise Critic is not a booking agent and does not charge any service fees to users of our site. Our partners who list cruise pricing on Cruise Critic are required to provide prices for cruise only or cruise packages, per person, double occupancy, and are based on specific cabin types and sailing dates, and may not be available for all cabin types/sailings. Taxes, fees and port expenses not included. Rates are in USD and valid for US and Canadian residents only. Fuel supplement may apply. When you book with one of our partners, please be sure to check their site for a full disclosure of all applicable fees as required by the U.S. Department of Transportation.

For any cruises listed, Cruise Critic does not guarantee any specific rates or prices. In addition, average cruise prices are updated nightly.

Furthermore, Cruise Critic makes no guarantees for availability of prices advertised on our site. Listed prices may have blackout dates, qualifications or restrictions.

Cruise Critic is not responsible for content on external web sites.

Lowest pricing is based on our 3rd party pricing supplier and valid as of August 17th, 2024.

Get special cruise deals, expert advice, insider tips and more.
By proceeding, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.

© 1995—2024, The Independent Traveler, Inc.