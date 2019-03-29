Cruises out of Beijing

Cruises out of Beijing

We found you 14 cruises

Zhao Shang Yi Dun (Viking Sun)
Viking Sun

14 Night
Classic China & The Coast

402 Reviews
Leaving:
Cruise Line:
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Fare Insight
Cruise Critic Favorite
Zhao Shang Yi Dun (Viking Sun)
Viking Sun

19 Night
Best Of China

402 Reviews
Leaving:
Cruise Line:
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Fare Insight
Ovation of the Seas
Ovation of the Seas

4 Night
Seoul Cruise

765 Reviews
Leaving:
Cruise Line:
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Fare Insight
Ovation of the Seas
Ovation of the Seas

12 Night
China To Singapore Cruise

765 Reviews
Leaving:
Cruise Line:
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Fare Insight
Nachi Cocom Beach Club

7 Night
Best Of Japan & Jeju Cruise

765 Reviews
Leaving:
Cruise Line:
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Fare Insight

7 Night
Best Of Japan & Jeju Cruise

765 Reviews
Leaving:
Cruise Line:
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Fare Insight

5 Night
Busan & Fukuoka Cruise

765 Reviews
Leaving:
Cruise Line:
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Fare Insight

5 Night
Sasebo & Jeju Cruise

765 Reviews
Leaving:
Cruise Line:
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Fare Insight

5 Night
Nagasaki & Jeju Cruise

765 Reviews
Leaving:
Cruise Line:
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Fare Insight

19 Night
Wonders Of China

402 Reviews
Leaving:
Cruise Line:
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Fare Insight

5 Night
Jeju & Nagasaki Cruise

765 Reviews
Leaving:
Cruise Line:
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Fare Insight

5 Night
Fukuoka & Nagasaki Cruise

765 Reviews
Leaving:
Cruise Line:
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Fare Insight

5 Night
Fukuoka & Busan Cruise

765 Reviews
Leaving:
Cruise Line:
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Fare Insight
Cruise Critic Favorite

20 Night
Best Of China

402 Reviews
Leaving:
Cruise Line:
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Fare Insight

Common Beijing Cruise questions

What cruise lines depart from Beijing?

Popular amongst many cruise lines including Royal Caribbean International and Viking Ocean Cruises.

What cruise trip options do I have from Beijing?

Most commonly, cruises from Beijing go to exciting destinations such as Asia, China, Japan, and Vietnam.

How many days are cruises from Beijing?

Beijing cruises often range from 6-9 nights providing cruisers with a variety of different entertainment and dining options.

How much do cruises from Beijing cost?

Starting at just $606, choose the perfect cruise from Beijing that fits your traveling desires.

Beijing Cruise Reviews

Exceptional Cruise

Serenade is a beautiful ship packed with charm, its crew can’t do enough for the guests, and the standard of food and beverages is up there with some of the best hotels I’ve stayed at. It would be great if the pool levels had some kind of middle ground between being 10 centimetres deep and being 6 foot 8 inches deep. There wasn’t anywhere I could actually swim and be able to touch the bottom. Not a big deal though. Some of the excursions felt a little rushed, especially in Vietnam, but they were enjoyable nonetheless. Special shoutout to Sydney, John, Raymond and Ikadek at R Bar for their absolutely exceptional service. We were really sad to say goodbye to these guys. My only criticism lies with some of the guests on this particular world cruise. There seems to be a sense of entitlement, especially among some older American guests who are sailing the full itinerary. As a younger couple, I feel like we were singled out by such guests and subjected to some frankly rather unnecessary confrontations on a number of occasions when we were simply minding our own business. Thankfully this didn’t detract from our enjoyment, and no blame can lie with Royal Caribbean.Read More
User Avatar
Alexkitch

Another fantastic cruise with an amazing guide and fantasic staff

We extended our trip both at the start and at the end which helped with jet lag and allowed us to explore the fantastic cities of Beijing and Shanghai ourselves. I would really recommend it.Read More
User Avatar
JohkneeB

Absolutely best cruise ever!

We departed out of Beijing and ended in Hong Kong, a 14 day trip. The embarkation process was fairly easy with no surprises.Read More
User Avatar
chloerb

China... Not for the Faint Hearted

After landing in Beijing, I was able, through a VPN to access Facebook (banned in China like a lot of things).Read More
User Avatar
phbr

