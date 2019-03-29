Common Beijing Cruise questions
What cruise lines depart from Beijing?
Popular amongst many cruise lines including Royal Caribbean International and Viking Ocean Cruises.
What cruise trip options do I have from Beijing?
Most commonly, cruises from Beijing go to exciting destinations such as Asia, China, Japan, and Vietnam.
How many days are cruises from Beijing?
Beijing cruises often range from 6-9 nights providing cruisers with a variety of different entertainment and dining options.
How much do cruises from Beijing cost?
Starting at just $606, choose the perfect cruise from Beijing that fits your traveling desires.