Serenade is a beautiful ship packed with charm, its crew can’t do enough for the guests, and the standard of food and beverages is up there with some of the best hotels I’ve stayed at. It would be great if the pool levels had some kind of middle ground between being 10 centimetres deep and being 6 foot 8 inches deep. There wasn’t anywhere I could actually swim and be able to touch the bottom. Not a big deal though. Some of the excursions felt a little rushed, especially in Vietnam, but they were enjoyable nonetheless. Special shoutout to Sydney, John, Raymond and Ikadek at R Bar for their absolutely exceptional service. We were really sad to say goodbye to these guys. My only criticism lies with some of the guests on this particular world cruise. There seems to be a sense of entitlement, especially among some older American guests who are sailing the full itinerary. As a younger couple, I feel like we were singled out by such guests and subjected to some frankly rather unnecessary confrontations on a number of occasions when we were simply minding our own business. Thankfully this didn’t detract from our enjoyment, and no blame can lie with Royal Caribbean.