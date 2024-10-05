Starting at just $1,799, choose the perfect cruise from Basel that fits your traveling desires.

Basel cruises often range from 6-9 nights providing cruisers with a variety of different entertainment and dining options.

Most commonly, cruises from Basel go to exciting destinations such as Europe - All, France, Europe River, Austria, and Belgium.

I started in Basel , Switzerland, and then to Germany, France, and Amsterdam. Played card games in the lounge with two wonderful ladies I met on the journey.

We added time before and after of our own choosing and explored Basel and Amsterdam. Highly recommend it. Take time to enjoy the events daily in the Lounge.

The Viking representative at the lovely and well-located Movenpcik Hotel in Basel , Jennifer, provided a great walking tour and gave us enough information so that we could easily find our way in Basel using

On the last day of the trip we were bused to Basel and moved to the Movenpick Hotel where we Ubered to the airport to end the trip.

Cruise Critic is not a booking agent and does not charge any service fees to users of our site. Our partners who list cruise pricing on Cruise Critic are required to provide prices for cruise only or cruise packages , per person, double occupancy, and are based on specific cabin types and sailing dates, and may not be available for all cabin types/sailings. Taxes, fees and port expenses not included. Rates are in USD and valid for US and Canadian residents only. Fuel supplement may apply. When you book with one of our partners, please be sure to check their site for a full disclosure of all applicable fees as required by the U.S. Department of Transportation.

For any cruises listed, Cruise Critic does not guarantee any specific rates or prices. In addition, average cruise prices are updated nightly.

Furthermore, Cruise Critic makes no guarantees for availability of prices advertised on our site. Listed prices may have blackout dates, qualifications or restrictions.

Cruise Critic is not responsible for content on external web sites.

Lowest pricing is based on our 3rd party pricing supplier and valid as of June 10th, 2024 .