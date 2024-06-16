Cruises out of Bari

We found you 18 cruises

MSC Armonia
MSC Armonia

7 Night
Mediterranean - Eastern Cruise

392 Reviews
Leaving:
Cruise Line:
No prices currently available for this sailing.
MSC Sinfonia
MSC Sinfonia

7 Night
Mediterranean - Eastern Cruise

710 Reviews
Leaving:
Cruise Line:
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Cruise Critic Favorite
MSC Sinfonia
MSC Sinfonia

4 Night
Mediterranean - Eastern Cruise

710 Reviews
Leaving:
Cruise Line:
No prices currently available for this sailing.
MSC Opera
MSC Opera

5 Night
World Cruise

310 Reviews
Leaving:
Cruise Line:
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Nachi Cocom Beach Club

7 Night
Mediterranean - Eastern Cruise

310 Reviews
Leaving:
Cruise Line:
No prices currently available for this sailing.
7 Night
Mediterranean - Eastern Cruise

310 Reviews
Leaving:
Cruise Line:
No prices currently available for this sailing.
9 Night
Mediterranean - Eastern Cruise

373 Reviews
Leaving:
Cruise Line:
No prices currently available for this sailing.
9 Night
Mediterranean - Eastern Cruise

373 Reviews
Leaving:
Cruise Line:
No prices currently available for this sailing.
7 Night
Mediterranean - Eastern Cruise

310 Reviews
Leaving:
Cruise Line:
No prices currently available for this sailing.
7 Night
Mediterranean - Eastern Cruise

310 Reviews
Leaving:
Cruise Line:
No prices currently available for this sailing.
7 Night
Mediterranean - Eastern Cruise

310 Reviews
Leaving:
Cruise Line:
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Cruise Critic Favorite

3 Night
Mediterranean - Eastern Cruise

710 Reviews
Leaving:
Cruise Line:
No prices currently available for this sailing.
9 Night
Mediterranean - Eastern Cruise

466 Reviews
Leaving:
Cruise Line:
No prices currently available for this sailing.
9 Night
Mediterranean - Eastern Cruise

466 Reviews
Leaving:
Cruise Line:
No prices currently available for this sailing.
5 Night
Mediterranean - Eastern Cruise

710 Reviews
Leaving:
Cruise Line:
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Common Bari Cruise questions

What cruise lines depart from Bari?

Popular amongst many cruise lines including MSC Cruises.

What cruise trip options do I have from Bari?

Most commonly, cruises from Bari go to exciting destinations such as Europe - All, Europe - Eastern Mediterranean, World Cruise, Mediterranean, and Italy.

How many days are cruises from Bari?

Bari cruises often range from 6-9 nights providing cruisers with a variety of different entertainment and dining options.

How much do cruises from Bari cost?

Starting at just $159, choose the perfect cruise from Bari that fits your traveling desires.

Bari Cruise Reviews

Excellent First Yacht Club Experience but not perfect.

The following are some areas that we felt could be improved upon, however they did not detract from a great first cruise with MSC - As Splendida was one of the first to be fitted with the Yacht Club there are some areas that detract such as the dedicated YC restaurant being at the opposite end of the ship to the YC itself and the lack of a bathroom on the YC pool deck which meant guests having to travel back down two floors to the Concierge area or your own cabin whichever was closer.As you can imagine this didn't go down well as priority embarkation and disembarkation is one of the main perks and the reason guests pay the additional premium for a Yacht Club experience.Read More
User Avatar
Themacleanfamily

Fantastic Cruise

Picked this cruise from Bari as we wanted to come back to Bari and spend time in the Puglia area.. Cruise was great although more time could have been spent in ports .Read More
User Avatar
Rosa62

Mediterranean Cruise trip aboard the MSC Opera

The fifth and last leg of our cruise took us to Bari. Here we decided to to discover Bari on our own.Read More
User Avatar
gsgrafix

The ship staff was so warm and sweet. They really made our vacation memorable.

We were coming from Boston, USA and took a non-stop flight to Rome, then a smaller flight to Bari, Italy where we embarked.Read More
User Avatar
jp382

