The following are some areas that we felt could be improved upon, however they did not detract from a great first cruise with MSC - As Splendida was one of the first to be fitted with the Yacht Club there are some areas that detract such as the dedicated YC restaurant being at the opposite end of the ship to the YC itself and the lack of a bathroom on the YC pool deck which meant guests having to travel back down two floors to the Concierge area or your own cabin whichever was closer.As you can imagine this didn't go down well as priority embarkation and disembarkation is one of the main perks and the reason guests pay the additional premium for a Yacht Club experience.