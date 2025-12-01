Find Barcelona Silversea Silver Muse Cruises

We found you 8 cruises

Silver Muse

20 Nights

20 Nights  MediterraneanMediterranean Cruise

Port: Barcelona • Valencia • Sardinia • Malta • Tunis • Palermo • Naples • Rome • Florence • Genoa+4 more

278
Jan 24, 2026
Silversea
Silver Muse

10 Nights

10 Nights  MediterraneanMediterranean Cruise

Port: Barcelona • Valencia • Sardinia • Malta • Tunis • Palermo • Naples • Rome

278
Jan 24, 2026
Silversea
Silver Muse

14 Nights

14 Nights  MediterraneanMediterranean Cruise

Port: Barcelona • Valencia • Cartagena • Malaga • Tangier • Casablanca • Porto Santo • Madeira+2 more

278
Dec 21, 2025
Silversea
Cruise Critic Favorite
Silver Muse

7 Nights

7 Nights  MediterraneanMediterranean Cruise

Port: Barcelona • Palma de Mallorca • Sardinia • Tunis • Trapani • Positano • Rome

278
Sep 7, 2026
Silversea
30 Nights

30 Nights  MediterraneanMediterranean Cruise

Port: Barcelona • Valencia • Sete • Marseille • Menton • Genoa • Florence • Porto Santo Stefano+15 more

278
Mar 5, 2026
Silversea

10 Nights

10 Nights  MediterraneanMediterranean Cruise

Port: Barcelona • Valencia • Cartagena • Malaga • Gibraltar • Cádiz • Tangier • Casablanca+1 more

278
Aug 10, 2026
Silversea

10 Nights

10 Nights  MediterraneanMediterranean Cruise

Port: Barcelona • Valencia • Sete • Marseille • Menton • Genoa • Florence • Porto Santo Stefano+1 more

278
Mar 5, 2026
Silversea

8 Nights

8 Nights  MediterraneanMediterranean Cruise

Port: Barcelona • Marseille • Port Mahon • Palma de Mallorca • Ibiza • Alicante • Valencia+1 more

278
Aug 30, 2026
Silversea

