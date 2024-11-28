Effective July 1st. Due to new regulations, prices now include all taxes and fees. Learn more

Find Barcelona MSC Magnifica Cruises

We found you 8 cruises

3 Nights

Mediterranean - Western Cruise

Port: Barcelona • Rome • Genoa

413 reviews
Nov 28, 2024
MSC Cruises
View All Prices
Cruise Critic Favorite

116 Nights

116 Night World Cruise

Port: Barcelona • Malaga • Casablanca • Mindelo • Bahia de Salvador • Rio de Janeiro +46 more

413 reviews
Jan 7, 2025
MSC Cruises
View All Prices
Cruise Critic Favorite

118 Nights

118 Night World Cruise

Port: Barcelona • Madeira • Barbados • Grenada • Bonaire • Curacao • Cartagena • Puerto Limon +42 more

413 reviews
Jan 7, 2026
MSC Cruises
View All Prices

7 Nights

Mediterranean Cruise

Port: Barcelona • Genoa • Marseille • Barcelona • Palma de Mallorca • Alicante • Valencia

413 reviews
May 3, 2025
MSC Cruises
View All Prices

5 Nights

Mediterranean - Western Cruise

Port: Barcelona • Rome • Genoa • Marseille • Barcelona

413 reviews
Jan 2, 2026
MSC Cruises
View All Prices

8 Nights

Mediterranean - Western Cruise

Port: Barcelona • Rome • Genoa • Marseille • Alicante • Valencia • Barcelona

413 reviews
Dec 25, 2025
MSC Cruises
View All Prices

7 Nights

Mediterranean - Western Cruise

Port: Barcelona • Valencia • Palma de Mallorca • Rome • Genoa • Marseille • Barcelona

413 reviews
Dec 31, 2024
MSC Cruises
View All Prices

67 Nights

World Cruise

Port: Barcelona • Malaga • Casablanca • Mindelo • Bahia de Salvador • Rio de Janeiro +21 more

413 reviews
Jan 7, 2025
MSC Cruises
View All Prices

