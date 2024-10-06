Effective July 1st. Due to new regulations, prices now include all taxes and fees. Learn more

Find Barcelona Explora II Cruises

Find Barcelona Explora II Cruises

We found you 18 cruises

Cruise Critic Favorite
Explora II
Explora II rendering (Photo/Explora Journeys)

8 Night
A Journey To Saint-tropez & Monaco

Leaving:
Cruise Line:
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
Explora II
Explora II rendering (Photo/Explora Journeys)

7 Night
A Journey To White Isle Bohemia And Italian Rivier...

Leaving:
Cruise Line:
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
Explora II
Explora II rendering (Photo/Explora Journeys)

10 Night
A Journey Of Iberian Wonders And Moroccan Mystique

Leaving:
Cruise Line:
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
Cruise Critic Favorite
Explora II
Explora II rendering (Photo/Explora Journeys)

7 Night
A Journey To The Côte D’azur And Olive-scented Isl...

Leaving:
Cruise Line:
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
Sponsored

Seas the views with 70% off a 2nd Sailor

  • 70% off a 2nd Sailor: Available on all voyages including 2025 & 2026
  • Free balcony upgrades on most sailings through 2026
  • Experience our growing fleet, featuring the debut of Brilliant Lady
  • Discover places like Norway, Iceland, & more through 2026

Virgin Voyages

9 Night
A Journey Of Cava, Castanets And Moroccan Mystique

Leaving:
Cruise Line:
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary

11 Night
A Journey To Moroccan Mystique And Volcanic Isles

Leaving:
Cruise Line:
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary

9 Night
A Journey To White-walled Cities And Moorish Citad...

Leaving:
Cruise Line:
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary

7 Night
A Journey Of Riviera Starlets And Napoléon’s Corsi...

Leaving:
Cruise Line:
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary

9 Night
A Journey To Stars Of Casablanca And The Coast Of...

Leaving:
Cruise Line:
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
Cruise Critic Favorite

7 Night
A Journey Of Ritzy Riviera Hideaways And Italian I...

Leaving:
Cruise Line:
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary

11 Night
A Journey Of Sangria, Saints And Salsa Soirées

Leaving:
Cruise Line:
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary

11 Night
A Journey To Cosmopolitan Casablanca And Castaway...

Leaving:
Cruise Line:
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary

9 Night
A Journey To Hidden Histories And Ancient Carthage

Leaving:
Cruise Line:
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary

19 Night
An Extended Journey To Iberian Ideals And North Af...

Leaving:
Cruise Line:
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary

20 Night
An Extended Journey From Casablanca’s Mystique To...

Leaving:
Cruise Line:
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary

Related Cruises

Explora II Cruises to the Caribbean

Explora II Cruises to the Caribbean

Explora II Cruises to the Western Caribbean

Explora II Cruises to the Western Caribbean

Explora II Cruises to Europe

Explora II Cruises to Europe

Explora II Cruises to the Mediterranean

Explora II Cruises to the Mediterranean

Explora II Cruises to Italy

Explora II Cruises to Italy

Explora II Cruises to France

Explora II Cruises to France

Explora II Cruises to Spain

Explora II Cruises to Spain

Explora II Cruises to Europe River

Explora II Cruises to Europe River

Explora II Cruises to Mexico

Explora II Cruises to Mexico

Explora II Cruises to Morocco

Explora II Cruises to Morocco

Explora II Cruises to Portugal

Explora II Cruises to Portugal

Explora II Cruises to Douro River

Explora II Cruises to Douro River

Cruise Critic is not a booking agent and does not charge any service fees to users of our site. Our partners who list cruise pricing on Cruise Critic are required to provide prices for cruise only or cruise packages, per person, double occupancy, and are based on specific cabin types and sailing dates, and may not be available for all cabin types/sailings. Taxes, fees and port expenses not included. Rates are in USD and valid for US and Canadian residents only. Fuel supplement may apply. When you book with one of our partners, please be sure to check their site for a full disclosure of all applicable fees as required by the U.S. Department of Transportation.

For any cruises listed, Cruise Critic does not guarantee any specific rates or prices. In addition, average cruise prices are updated nightly.

Furthermore, Cruise Critic makes no guarantees for availability of prices advertised on our site. Listed prices may have blackout dates, qualifications or restrictions.

Cruise Critic is not responsible for content on external web sites.

Lowest pricing is based on our 3rd party pricing supplier and valid as of July 21st, 2024.

Get special cruise deals, expert advice, insider tips and more.By proceeding, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.

© 1995—2024, The Independent Traveler, Inc.