Effective July 1st. Due to new regulations, prices now include all taxes and fees. Learn more

Find Barcelona Celebrity Ascent Cruises

Find Barcelona Celebrity Ascent Cruises

We found you 9 cruises

Celebrity Ascent (Photo/Celebrity Cruises)
Celebrity Ascent
Celebrity Ascent's redesigned Le Voyage restaurant by celebrity chef Daniel Daniel Boulud (Photo: Celebrity Cruises)
Celebrity Ascent
A rendering of the redesigned Art Gallery on Celebrity Ascent (Photo: Celebrity Ascent)
Celebrity Ascent
Celebrity Ascent's glamorous new casino featuring a palette of red and gold (Photo: Celebrity Cruises)
Celebrity Ascent

7 Nights

Italy & French Riviera Cruise

Port: Barcelona • Cannes • Portofino • La Spezia • Rome • Naples • Barcelona

63 reviews
Jun 14, 2025
Celebrity Cruises
View All Prices
Cruise Critic Favorite
Celebrity Ascent (Photo/Celebrity Cruises)
Celebrity Ascent
Celebrity Ascent's redesigned Le Voyage restaurant by celebrity chef Daniel Daniel Boulud (Photo: Celebrity Cruises)
Celebrity Ascent
A rendering of the redesigned Art Gallery on Celebrity Ascent (Photo: Celebrity Ascent)
Celebrity Ascent
Celebrity Ascent's glamorous new casino featuring a palette of red and gold (Photo: Celebrity Cruises)
Celebrity Ascent

12 Nights

Italy, France & Spain Cruise

Port: Barcelona • Seville • Gibraltar • Malaga • Villefranche • La Spezia • Rome • Portofino +1 more

63 reviews
Sep 2, 2024
Celebrity Cruises
View All Prices
Cruise Critic Favorite
Celebrity Ascent (Photo/Celebrity Cruises)
Celebrity Ascent
Celebrity Ascent's redesigned Le Voyage restaurant by celebrity chef Daniel Daniel Boulud (Photo: Celebrity Cruises)
Celebrity Ascent
A rendering of the redesigned Art Gallery on Celebrity Ascent (Photo: Celebrity Ascent)
Celebrity Ascent
Celebrity Ascent's glamorous new casino featuring a palette of red and gold (Photo: Celebrity Cruises)
Celebrity Ascent

9 Nights

Italian Riviera & France Cruise

Port: Barcelona • Villefranche • Corsica • Sardinia • Malta • Taormina • Naples • Rome

63 reviews
Celebrity Cruises
View All Prices
Celebrity Ascent (Photo/Celebrity Cruises)
Celebrity Ascent
Celebrity Ascent's redesigned Le Voyage restaurant by celebrity chef Daniel Daniel Boulud (Photo: Celebrity Cruises)
Celebrity Ascent
A rendering of the redesigned Art Gallery on Celebrity Ascent (Photo: Celebrity Ascent)
Celebrity Ascent
Celebrity Ascent's glamorous new casino featuring a palette of red and gold (Photo: Celebrity Cruises)
Celebrity Ascent

7 Nights

Greece, Malta & Turkey Cruise

Port: Barcelona • Malta • Mykonos • Kusadasi • Santorini • Athens

63 reviews
Celebrity Cruises
View All Prices
Sponsored

Labor Day Sale: Cruise From $229 & More

  • Book With Our Lowest Prices
  • Cruise From $229
  • Plus, Kids Sail Free*
  • Sail to Over 250 Destinations Around the Globe

MSC Cruises

7 Nights

Greece, Malta & Turkey Cruise

Port: Barcelona • Malta • Mykonos • Santorini • Kusadasi • Athens

63 reviews
Jul 5, 2025
Celebrity Cruises
View All Prices

13 Nights

Spain & Portugal Transatlantic

Port: Barcelona • Alicante • Gibraltar • Ponta Delgada • King's Wharf • Fort Lauderdale

63 reviews
Oct 26, 2024
Celebrity Cruises
View All Prices

7 Nights

Italy, Spain & French Riviera

Port: Barcelona • Villefranche • La Spezia • Rome • Portofino • Palma de Mallorca • Barcelona

63 reviews
Celebrity Cruises
View All Prices

7 Nights

Italy & French Riviera Cruise

Port: Barcelona • Villefranche • Portofino • La Spezia • Rome • Naples • Barcelona

63 reviews
Celebrity Cruises
View All Prices

9 Nights

Greece, Malta & Turkey Cruise

Port: Barcelona • Malta • Mykonos • Kusadasi • Santorini • Naples • Rome

63 reviews
Aug 30, 2025
Celebrity Cruises
View All Prices

Related Cruises

Celebrity Ascent Cruises to Transatlantic

Celebrity Ascent Cruises to Transatlantic

Celebrity Ascent Cruises to Europe

Celebrity Ascent Cruises to Europe

Celebrity Ascent Cruises to the Eastern Mediterranean

Celebrity Ascent Cruises to the Eastern Mediterranean

Celebrity Ascent Cruises to the Western Mediterranean

Celebrity Ascent Cruises to the Western Mediterranean

Celebrity Ascent Cruises to the Mediterranean

Celebrity Ascent Cruises to the Mediterranean

Celebrity Ascent Cruises to Italy

Celebrity Ascent Cruises to Italy

Celebrity Ascent Cruises to France

Celebrity Ascent Cruises to France

Celebrity Ascent Cruises to Spain

Celebrity Ascent Cruises to Spain

Celebrity Ascent Cruises to Portugal

Celebrity Ascent Cruises to Portugal

Celebrity Ascent Cruises to Turkey

Celebrity Ascent Cruises to Turkey

Cruise Critic is not a booking agent and does not charge any service fees to users of our site. Our partners who list cruise pricing on Cruise Critic are required to provide prices for cruise only or cruise packages, per person, double occupancy, and are based on specific cabin types and sailing dates, and may not be available for all cabin types/sailings. Taxes, fees and port expenses not included. Rates are in USD and valid for US and Canadian residents only. Fuel supplement may apply. When you book with one of our partners, please be sure to check their site for a full disclosure of all applicable fees as required by the U.S. Department of Transportation.

For any cruises listed, Cruise Critic does not guarantee any specific rates or prices. In addition, average cruise prices are updated nightly.

Furthermore, Cruise Critic makes no guarantees for availability of prices advertised on our site. Listed prices may have blackout dates, qualifications or restrictions.

Cruise Critic is not responsible for content on external web sites.

Lowest pricing is based on our 3rd party pricing supplier and valid as of August 26th, 2024.

Get special cruise deals, expert advice, insider tips and more.
By proceeding, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.

© 1995—2024, The Independent Traveler, Inc.