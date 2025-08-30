Find Barcelona Carnival Freedom Cruises

viking gyda
Viking Gyda

7 Nights

7 Nights  MediterraneanIconic Western Mediterranean

Port: Barcelona • Sete • Marseille • Monaco • Florence • Rome

Viking River Cruises
Cruise Critic Favorite
9 Nights

9 Nights  Europe - Western MediterraneanBest Of Spain & Portugal

Port: Barcelona • Cádiz • Lisbon • Porto • Malaga • Palma de Mallorca • Barcelona

2,355
Apr 16, 2026
Celebrity Cruises
Star Breeze pool lighting
Star Legend
S B Classic suite (1)
Star Legend
Cuadro 44 group table
Star Legend
S B Amphora
Star Legend

16 Nights

16 Nights  MediterraneanStar Collector: Winter In Spain And The Rivieras

Port: Barcelona • Valencia • Cartagena • Gibraltar • Malaga • Palma de Mallorca • Barcelona • Nice+3 more

129
Windstar Cruises
Cruise Critic Favorite
9 Nights

9 Nights  Europe - Western MediterraneanBest Of Spain & Portugal

Port: Barcelona • Palma de Mallorca • Lisbon • Porto • Cádiz • Malaga • Barcelona

2,355
Apr 7, 2026
Celebrity Cruises
14 Nights

14 Nights  MediterraneanMediterranean Antiquities

Port: Barcelona • Sete • Marseille • Villefranche • Florence • Rome • Naples • Taormina+4 more

2,081
Jan 4, 2026
Viking Ocean Cruises

9 Nights

9 Nights  Europe - Western Mediterranean9 Nt Spain, Portugal & Morocco Cruise

Port: Barcelona • Cádiz • Lisbon • Porto • Tangier • Barcelona

2,355
Celebrity Cruises

14 Nights

14 Nights  TransatlanticWestern Europe Transatlantic

Port: Barcelona • Palma de Mallorca • Cartagena • Malaga • Gibraltar • King's Wharf+1 more

2,000
Nov 10, 2026
Celebrity Cruises

12 Nights

12 Nights  Europe - Eastern MediterraneanMediterranean - Eastern Cruise

Port: Barcelona • Toulon • Villefranche • Rome • Naples • Catania • Argostoli • Chania+4 more

429
Nov 8, 2025
Oceania Cruises
Cruise Critic Favorite

13 Nights

13 Nights  TransatlanticAtlantic Ocean Passage

Port: Barcelona • Mediterranean Sea • Atlantic Ocean • Madeira • Atlantic Ocean • St. Maarten+2 more

1,240
Dec 9, 2026
Viking Ocean Cruises

11 Nights

11 Nights  MediterraneanMediterranean Cruise

Port: Barcelona • Marseille • Genoa • Rome • Naples • Corfu • Chania • Mykonos • Pireaus

122
Jun 28, 2025
Princess Cruises

9 Nights

9 Nights  Europe - Western MediterraneanGreece, Malta & Turkey Cruise

Port: Barcelona • Malta • Mykonos • Kusadasi • Santorini • Naples • Rome

79
Aug 30, 2025
Celebrity Cruises

7 Nights

7 Nights  Europe - Western MediterraneanMediterranean - Western Cruise

Port: Barcelona • Palma de Mallorca • Valencia • Malaga • Tangier • Lisbon

1,120
Aug 2, 2026
Holland America Line

14 Nights

14 Nights  Baltic SeaEurope - Northern Cruise

Port: Barcelona • Valencia • Cartagena • Lisbon • Barca d'Alva • Ferrol • Bordeaux+4 more

163
May 17, 2025
Seabourn Cruise Line

7 Nights

7 Nights  MediterraneanIconic Western Mediterranean

Port: Barcelona • Mediterranean Sea • Marseille • Villefranche • Florence • Rome

129
Dec 23, 2025
Viking Ocean Cruises

7 Nights

7 Nights  MediterraneanIconic Western Mediterranean

Port: Barcelona • Sete • Marseille • Monaco • Florence • Rome

129
Viking Ocean Cruises

