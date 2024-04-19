Starting at just $259, choose the perfect cruise from Barcelona that fits your traveling desires.

Barcelona cruises often range from 10-14 nights providing cruisers with a variety of different entertainment and dining options.

Most commonly, cruises from Barcelona go to exciting destinations such as Transatlantic, Europe - All, Baltic Sea, Spain, and Europe River.

We flew to Bergen, Norway and cruised on the Viking Venus to Barcelona , Spain. After 5 days in Barcelona we boarded the Celebrity Reflection to Fort Lauderdale.

Just back from 1Wk on World Europa from Barcelona , last min birthday present. As it was a January trip, fleeces and jackets were packed.

We boarded the ship for the last 10 days for the "Charismatic Mediterranean" portion from Barcelona to Trieste. We were disappointed in some of the ports.

Going the other way trying to get out of Barcelona wasn't much better only took 1 1/2 hours so be carful.

