14 Nights

Southeast Asia & Hong Kong

Port: Bangkok • Koh Samui • Gulf of Thailand • Ho Chi Minh City • South China Sea • Hue +3 more

613 reviews
Viking Ocean Cruises
12 Nights

Bangkok,bali & Beyond

Port: Bangkok • Cruising • Kelang • Singapore • Cruising • Jakarta • Semarang • Surabaya • Bali

613 reviews
Nov 4, 2025
Viking Ocean Cruises
12 Nights

Bangkok,bali & Beyond

Port: Bangkok • Gulf of Thailand • Cruising • Kelang • Singapore • Cruising • Jakarta • Semarang +2 more

613 reviews
Nov 1, 2024
Viking Ocean Cruises
28 Nights

Southeast Asia Horizons

Port: Bangkok • Koh Samui • Gulf of Thailand • Ho Chi Minh City • South China Sea • Hue +13 more

613 reviews
Apr 27, 2026
Viking Ocean Cruises
28 Nights

South Pacific Sojourn

Port: Bangkok • Gulf of Thailand • Cruising • Kelang • Singapore • Cruising • Jakarta • Semarang +17 more

613 reviews
Nov 1, 2024
Viking Ocean Cruises
28 Nights

South Pacific Sojourn

Port: Bangkok • Cruising • Kelang • Singapore • Cruising • Jakarta • Semarang • Surabaya • Bali +14 more

613 reviews
Nov 4, 2025
Viking Ocean Cruises
