Effective July 1st. Due to new regulations, prices now include all taxes and fees. Learn more

Luxury Cruises from Bali

Luxury Cruises from Bali

We found you 28 cruises

Le Soleal
Le Soleal

12 Night
Australia & Pacific Cruise

83 Reviews
Leaving:
Cruise Line:
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
Seabourn Quest
Seabourn Quest (Photo: Seabourn Cruises)

28 Night
Southeast Asia & Japan's Spring Flowers

169 Reviews
Leaving:
Cruise Line:
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Fare Insight
Viking Venus
Viking Venus (Photo: Viking Ocean Cruises)

12 Night
Bangkok,bali & Beyond

249 Reviews
Leaving:
Cruise Line:
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Fare Insight
Regatta
Regatta

25 Night
Australia Cruise

445 Reviews
Leaving:
Cruise Line:
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Fare Insight
Sponsored

Seas the views with 70% off a 2nd Sailor

  • 70% off a 2nd Sailor: Available on all voyages including 2025 & 2026
  • Free balcony upgrades on most sailings through 2026
  • Experience our growing fleet, featuring the debut of Brilliant Lady
  • Discover places like Norway, Iceland, & more through 2026

Virgin Voyages

18 Night
Southeast Asia Cruise

395 Reviews
Leaving:
Cruise Line:
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Fare Insight

15 Night
Southeast Asia Cruise

83 Reviews
Leaving:
Cruise Line:
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews

16 Night
Komodo & The Australian Coast

249 Reviews
Leaving:
Cruise Line:
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Fare Insight

16 Night
Komodo & The Australian Coast

249 Reviews
Leaving:
Cruise Line:
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Fare Insight
Cruise Critic Favorite

21 Night
Australia Cruise

804 Reviews
Leaving:
Cruise Line:
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Fare Insight

14 Night
Southeast Asia Cruise

4 Reviews
Leaving:
Cruise Line:
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Reviews

15 Night
Southeast Asia Cruise

22 Reviews
Leaving:
Cruise Line:
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Reviews
Cruise Critic Favorite

30 Night
Australia,new Zealand & Indonesia

249 Reviews
Leaving:
Cruise Line:
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Fare Insight

26 Night
Australia Cruise

300 Reviews
Leaving:
Cruise Line:
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Fare Insight

14 Night
Southeast Asia Cruise

324 Reviews
Leaving:
Cruise Line:
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Fare Insight

14 Night
Indonesia & The Philippines

169 Reviews
Leaving:
Cruise Line:
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Fare Insight

Related Cruises

Family Friendly Cruises from Bali

Family Friendly Cruises from Bali

155 Reviews
Gay & Lesbian Cruises from Bali

Gay & Lesbian Cruises from Bali

155 Reviews
Romantic & Honeymoon Cruises from Bali

Romantic & Honeymoon Cruises from Bali

155 Reviews
Singles Cruises from Bali

Singles Cruises from Bali

155 Reviews
Cruises for the Disabled from Bali

Cruises for the Disabled from Bali

155 Reviews
Senior Citizen Cruises from Bali

Senior Citizen Cruises from Bali

155 Reviews
Fitness & Health Cruises from Bali

Fitness & Health Cruises from Bali

155 Reviews
Gourmet Food Cruises from Bali

Gourmet Food Cruises from Bali

155 Reviews

Cruise Critic is not a booking agent and does not charge any service fees to users of our site. Our partners who list cruise pricing on Cruise Critic are required to provide prices for cruise only or cruise packages, per person, double occupancy, and are based on specific cabin types and sailing dates, and may not be available for all cabin types/sailings. Taxes, fees and port expenses not included. Rates are in USD and valid for US and Canadian residents only. Fuel supplement may apply. When you book with one of our partners, please be sure to check their site for a full disclosure of all applicable fees as required by the U.S. Department of Transportation.

For any cruises listed, Cruise Critic does not guarantee any specific rates or prices. In addition, average cruise prices are updated nightly.

Furthermore, Cruise Critic makes no guarantees for availability of prices advertised on our site. Listed prices may have blackout dates, qualifications or restrictions.

Cruise Critic is not responsible for content on external web sites.

Lowest pricing is based on our 3rd party pricing supplier and valid as of July 21st, 2024.

Get special cruise deals, expert advice, insider tips and more.By proceeding, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.

© 1995—2024, The Independent Traveler, Inc.