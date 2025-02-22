Find Kota Kinabalu Crystal Serenity Cruises

We're sorry no itineraries matched your search. However you may be interested in these.

Crystal Serenity (Photo: Crystal Cruises)
Crystal Serenity

9 Nights

9 Nights  Caribbean - AllRoundtrip San Diego

Port: San Diego • Topolobampo • Loreto • Seychelles • Isla Natividad • San Diego

30
Dec 21, 2026
Crystal
Crystal Serenity (Photo: Crystal Cruises)
Crystal Serenity

11 Nights

11 Nights  South AmericaBuenos Aires To Rio De Janeiro

Port: Buenos Aires • Balneário Camboriú • Sao Francisco do Sul • Santos • Ilhabela+2 more

30
Feb 22, 2025
Crystal
Crystal Serenity (Photo: Crystal Cruises)
Crystal Serenity

9 Nights

9 Nights  Caribbean - AllRoundtrip San Diego

Port: San Diego • Manzanillo • Puerto Vallarta • Mazatlan • Cabo San Lucas • San Diego

30
Dec 30, 2026
Crystal
Crystal Serenity (Photo: Crystal Cruises)
Crystal Serenity

8 Nights

8 Nights  Baltic SeaStockholm To Copenhagen

Port: Stockholm • Helsinki • Tallinn • Visby • Riga • Rostock • Copenhagen

30
Jul 7, 2025
Crystal
7 Nights

7 Nights  Canada & New EnglandNew York City Round Trip

Port: New York • Newport • Provincetown • Boston • Bar Harbor • Saint John • New York

30
Crystal

14 Nights

14 Nights  MediterraneanLisbon To Istanbul

Port: Lisbon • Cádiz • Malaga • Cartagena • Valencia • Malta • Chania, Crete • Rhodes • Kusadasi+1 more

30
Mar 31, 2025
Crystal

9 Nights

9 Nights  South PacificCse-009-260129

Port: Tahiti • Bora Bora • Rarotonga • Pangai • Savusavu • Lautoka

30
Jan 29, 2026
Crystal

8 Nights

8 Nights  Australia & New ZealandCse-008-260219

Port: Auckland • Tauranga • Christchurch • Timaru • Milford Sound • Dusky Sound • Melbourne

30
Feb 19, 2026
Crystal

140 Nights

140 Nights  World Cruise140 Night San Diego To Vancouver

Port: San Diego • Cabo San Lucas • Mazatlan • Puerto Vallarta • Acajutla • San Juan del Sur+75 more

30
Jan 8, 2027
Crystal
Cruise Critic Favorite

8 Nights

8 Nights  Baltic SeaPortsmouth To Copenhagen

Port: Portsmouth • Brugge • Amsterdam • Stavanger • Kristiansand • Aarhus • Copenhagen

30
Jun 22, 2025
Crystal

8 Nights

8 Nights  Caribbean - AllBridgetown To Fort Lauderdale

Port: Barbados • Ketchikan • Casablanca • Iles des Saintes • Plymouth • Tortola+1 more

30
Nov 20, 2025
Crystal

7 Nights

7 Nights  MediterraneanMarseille To Civitavecchia (rome)

Port: Marseille • Menton • Genoa • Liverpool • Elba • Porto Santo Stefano • Olbia • Rome

30
May 17, 2025
Crystal

11 Nights

11 Nights  World CruiseBali To Hong Kong

Port: Bali • Makassar • Sandakan • Puerto Princesa • Boracay • Manila • Hong Kong

30
Mar 17, 2026
Crystal
Cruise Critic Favorite

10 Nights

10 Nights  Baltic SeaLisbon To Southampton

Port: Lisbon • Barca d'Alva • Santander • St. Jean de Luz • Bordeaux • Portland+1 more

30
Jun 27, 2026
Crystal

9 Nights

9 Nights  Baltic SeaSouthampton To Copenhagen

Port: Southampton • Brugge • Rotterdam • Hamburg • Oslo • Copenhagen

30
Jul 7, 2026
Crystal

