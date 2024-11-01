Cruises out of Bali

Cruises out of Bali

We found you 41 cruises

Celebrity Millennium
Celebrity Millennium

12 Night
Bali, Malaysia & Thailand

1,743 Reviews
Leaving:
Cruise Line:
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Fare Insight
Viking Orion
Viking Orion (Photo: Cruise Critic)

26 Night
Southeast Asia

609 Reviews
Leaving:
Cruise Line:
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Fare Insight
Norwegian Sun
Norwegian Sun

14 Night
South Pacific

2,176 Reviews
Leaving:
Cruise Line:
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Fare Insight
Silver Cloud Expedition
Silver Cloud (Photo: Silversea Cruises)

16 Night
Expedition Cruise

63 Reviews
Leaving:
Cruise Line:
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
Sponsored

Need First-Time Cruise Tips?

  • Help Choose Your Perfect Cruiseline
  • Find a Printable Cruise Packing List
  • Expert Ship Reviews, Itineraries & Destination Guides
  • Get Special Cruise Deals, Expert Advice, Insider Tips & More!

Nachi Cocom Beach Club

12 Night
Bangkok,bali & Beyond

245 Reviews
Leaving:
Cruise Line:
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Fare Insight

14 Night
Indonesia & The Philippines

169 Reviews
Leaving:
Cruise Line:
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Fare Insight

11 Night
Asia - South East

2,176 Reviews
Leaving:
Cruise Line:
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Fare Insight
Cruise Critic Favorite

21 Night
Australia Cruise

801 Reviews
Leaving:
Cruise Line:
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Fare Insight

28 Night
Southeast Asia & Japan's Spring Flowers

169 Reviews
Leaving:
Cruise Line:
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Fare Insight

12 Night
12 Nt Bali, Malaysia & Thailand Holiday

1,743 Reviews
Leaving:
Cruise Line:
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Fare Insight

15 Night
Southeast Asia Cruise

81 Reviews
Leaving:
Cruise Line:
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews

25 Night
Australia Cruise

437 Reviews
Leaving:
Cruise Line:
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Fare Insight
Cruise Critic Favorite

12 Night
Bangkok,bali & Beyond

609 Reviews
Leaving:
Cruise Line:
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Fare Insight

18 Night
Southeast Asia Cruise

294 Reviews
Leaving:
Cruise Line:
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Fare Insight

18 Night
Southeast Asia Cruise

393 Reviews
Leaving:
Cruise Line:
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Fare Insight

Common Bali Cruise questions

What cruise lines depart from Bali?

Popular amongst many cruise lines including Celebrity Cruises, Norwegian Cruise Line, and Regent Seven Seas Cruises.

What cruise trip options do I have from Bali?

Most commonly, cruises from Bali go to exciting destinations such as Asia, World Cruise, Australia & New Zealand, South Pacific, and Spain.

How many days are cruises from Bali?

Bali cruises often range from 15+ nights providing cruisers with a variety of different entertainment and dining options.

How much do cruises from Bali cost?

Starting at just $1,266, choose the perfect cruise from Bali that fits your traveling desires.

Related Cruises

Cruises from Aruba

Cruises from Aruba

2,030 Reviews
Cruises from Auckland

Cruises from Auckland

445 Reviews
Cruises from Boston

Cruises from Boston

757 Reviews
Cruises from Cartagena

Cruises from Cartagena

904 Reviews
Cruises from Catania

Cruises from Catania

65 Reviews
Cruises from Charleston

Cruises from Charleston

307 Reviews
Cruises from Fort Lauderdale

Cruises from Fort Lauderdale

2,278 Reviews
Cruises from Galveston

Cruises from Galveston

767 Reviews
Cruises from Hamburg

Cruises from Hamburg

168 Reviews
Cruises from Hanoi

Cruises from Hanoi

78 Reviews
Cruises from Hong Kong

Cruises from Hong Kong

379 Reviews
Cruises from Kobe

Cruises from Kobe

44 Reviews
Cruises from Kusadasi

Cruises from Kusadasi

690 Reviews
Cruises from Manaus

Cruises from Manaus

30 Reviews
Cruises from Messina

Cruises from Messina

445 Reviews
Cruises from Rotterdam

Cruises from Rotterdam

154 Reviews
Cruises from San Diego

Cruises from San Diego

358 Reviews
Cruises from St. Maarten

Cruises from St. Maarten

5,281 Reviews
Cruises from Toulon

Cruises from Toulon

368 Reviews
Cruises from Texas

Cruises from Texas

Cruise Critic is not a booking agent and does not charge any service fees to users of our site. Our partners who list cruise pricing on Cruise Critic are required to provide prices for cruise only or cruise packages, per person, double occupancy, and are based on specific cabin types and sailing dates, and may not be available for all cabin types/sailings. Taxes, fees and port expenses not included. Rates are in USD and valid for US and Canadian residents only. Fuel supplement may apply. When you book with one of our partners, please be sure to check their site for a full disclosure of all applicable fees as required by the U.S. Department of Transportation.

For any cruises listed, Cruise Critic does not guarantee any specific rates or prices. In addition, average cruise prices are updated nightly.

Furthermore, Cruise Critic makes no guarantees for availability of prices advertised on our site. Listed prices may have blackout dates, qualifications or restrictions.

Cruise Critic is not responsible for content on external web sites.

Lowest pricing is based on our 3rd party pricing supplier and valid as of June 10th, 2024.

Get special cruise deals, expert advice, insider tips and more.By proceeding, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.

© 1995—2024, The Independent Traveler, Inc.