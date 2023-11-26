  • Newsletter
Gay & Lesbian Cruises from Auckland

Gay & Lesbian Cruises from Auckland

We found you 60 cruises

Noordam

14 Nights
Australia & New Zealand

Ports:Auckland (leaving) • Waitangi • Gisborne •

Napier • Wellington • Christchurch • Dunedin

+4 more

819 Reviews
Holland America Line
Holland America Line
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Price Insight
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Royal Princess

13 Nights
Australia Cruise

Ports:Auckland (leaving) • Paihia • Sydney •

Fjordland • Dunedin • Christchurch • Wellington

+2 more

1,756 Reviews
Princess Cruises
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Price Insight
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Regatta

14 Nights
Australia Cruise

Ports:Auckland (leaving) • Tauranga • Napier • Picton •

Christchurch • Dunedin • Bluff • Milford Sound

+3 more

417 Reviews
Oceania Cruises
Oceania Cruises
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Price Insight
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Westerdam

43 Nights
New Zealand & South Pacific Crossing Collector

Ports:Auckland (leaving) • Tauranga • Napier •

Wellington • Picton • Christchurch • Dunedin

+19 more

1,103 Reviews
Holland America Line
Holland America Line
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Price Insight
No prices currently available for this sailing.
12 Nights
Australia Product

Ports:Auckland (leaving) • Tauranga • Napier •

Wellington • Christchurch • Dunedin

+7 more

2,110 Reviews
Norwegian Cruise Line
Norwegian Cruise Line
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Price Insight
No prices currently available for this sailing.

13 Nights
Australia Cruise

Ports:Auckland (leaving) • Tauranga • Wellington •

Dunedin • Fjordland • Hobart • Melbourne

+1 more

1,756 Reviews
Princess Cruises
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Price Insight
No prices currently available for this sailing.

14 Nights
Australia & New Zealand

Ports:Auckland (leaving) • Tauranga • Napier •

Wellington • Picton • Christchurch • Dunedin

+4 more

1,103 Reviews
Holland America Line
Holland America Line
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Price Insight
No prices currently available for this sailing.

16 Nights
Australia & New Zealand

Ports:Auckland (leaving) • Waitangi • Napier •

Christchurch • Timaru • Dunedin

+6 more

819 Reviews
Holland America Line
Holland America Line
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Price Insight
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Cruise Critic Favorite

14 Nights
Australia & New Zealand

Ports:Auckland (leaving) • Tauranga • Napier •

Christchurch • Timaru • Dunedin

+4 more

819 Reviews
Holland America Line
Holland America Line
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Price Insight
No prices currently available for this sailing.

9 Nights
Australia Cruise

Ports:Auckland (leaving) • Tauranga • Wellington •

Christchurch • Dunedin • Fjordland • Sydney

1,756 Reviews
Princess Cruises
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Price Insight
No prices currently available for this sailing.

39 Nights
New Zealand & South Pacific Crossing Collector

Ports:Auckland (leaving) • Tauranga • Gisborne •

Napier • Wellington • Christchurch • Dunedin

+14 more

819 Reviews
Holland America Line
Holland America Line
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Price Insight
No prices currently available for this sailing.

28 Nights
Transpacific Cruise

Ports:Auckland (leaving) • Pago Pago • Tahiti •

Moorea • Honolulu • Maui • Los Angeles

+4 more

1,756 Reviews
Princess Cruises
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Price Insight
No prices currently available for this sailing.

16 Nights
Australia Cruise

Ports:Auckland (leaving) • Tauranga • Paihia • Picton •

Christchurch • Dunedin • Milford Sound • Hobart

+3 more

225 Reviews
Silversea Cruises
Silversea Cruises
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Price Insight
No prices currently available for this sailing.

14 Nights
Australia & New Zealand

Ports:Auckland (leaving) • Tauranga • Gisborne •

Napier • Wellington • Christchurch • Dunedin

+4 more

819 Reviews
Holland America Line
Holland America Line
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Price Insight
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Cruise Critic Favorite

16 Nights
Australia Cruise

Ports:Auckland (leaving) • Bay of Islands • Tauranga •

Napier • Wellington • Nelson • Picton • Bluff

+5 more

824 Reviews
Azamara
Azamara
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Price Insight
No prices currently available for this sailing.

Cruise Critic is not a booking agent and does not charge any service fees to users of our site. Our partners who list cruise pricing on Cruise Critic are required to provide prices for cruise only or cruise packages, per person, double occupancy, and are based on specific cabin types and sailing dates, and may not be available for all cabin types/sailings. Taxes, fees and port expenses not included. Rates are in USD and valid for US and Canadian residents only. Fuel supplement may apply. When you book with one of our partners, please be sure to check their site for a full disclosure of all applicable fees as required by the U.S. Department of Transportation.

For any cruises listed, Cruise Critic does not guarantee any specific rates or prices. In addition, average cruise prices are updated nightly.

Furthermore, Cruise Critic makes no guarantees for availability of prices advertised on our site. Listed prices may have blackout dates, qualifications or restrictions.

Cruise Critic is not responsible for content on external web sites.

Lowest pricing is based on our 3rd party pricing supplier and valid as of November 7th, 2023.

