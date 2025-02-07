Find Auckland Grand Princess Cruises

Cruise Critic Favorite
Viking Orion (Photo: Cruise Critic)
Viking Orion
The Restaurant on Viking Orion
Viking Orion
Star Theater on Viking Orion
Viking Orion
The Deluxe Veranda Cabin on Viking Orion
Viking Orion
The Wintergarden on Viking Orion
Viking Orion

30 Nights

30 Nights  Australia & New ZealandAustralia,new Zealand & Indonesia

Port: Auckland • Tauranga • Napier • Wellington • Christchurch • Dunedin • Foveaux Strait+21 more

636
Feb 22, 2027
Viking Ocean Cruises
Noordam
Noordam
Noordam Cabins
Noordam
Noordam Dining
Noordam
Noordam Activity/Entertainment
Noordam
Noordam
Noordam

14 Nights

14 Nights  Australia & New ZealandAustralia Cruise

Port: Auckland • Tauranga • Napier • Picton • Christchurch • Timaru • Dunedin • Hobart+2 more

851
Nov 23, 2025
Holland America Line
Royal Princess
Royal Princess
Royal Princess Cabins
Royal Princess
Royal Princess Dining
Royal Princess
Royal Princess Activity/Entertainment
Royal Princess
Royal Princess
Royal Princess

21 Nights

21 Nights  South PacificSouth Pacific Cruise

Port: Auckland • Tahiti • Moorea • Kona • Honolulu • Los Angeles

1,810
Apr 2, 2027
Princess Cruises
Crown Princess (Photo: Princess Cruises)
Crown Princess
Crown Princess Cabins
Crown Princess
Crown Princess Dining
Crown Princess
Crown Princess Activity/Entertainment
Crown Princess
Crown Princess
Crown Princess

25 Nights

25 Nights  South PacificSouth Pacific Cruise

Port: Auckland • Tauranga • Suva • Dravuni Island • Tahiti • Moorea • Honolulu • Maui • Hilo+1 more

2,266
Nov 9, 2026
Princess Cruises
14 Nights

14 Nights  Australia & New ZealandAustralia Cruise

Port: Auckland • Tauranga • Napier • Wellington • Picton • Christchurch • Dunedin • Hobart+2 more

851
Holland America Line

22 Nights

22 Nights  Australia & New ZealandAustralia Cruise

Port: Auckland • Paihia • Sydney • Townsville • Cairns • Thursday Island • Darwin • Kupang+6 more

428
Mar 26, 2025
Oceania Cruises

12 Nights

12 Nights  Australia & New ZealandNew Zealand Cruise

Port: Auckland • Paihia • Tauranga • Napier • Picton • Wellington • Christchurch • Dunedin+4 more

780
Feb 19, 2025
Celebrity Cruises

16 Nights

16 Nights  South PacificSouth Pacific Cruise

Port: Auckland • Brisbane • Airlie Beach • Cairns • Cooktown • Darwin • Komodo Island • Lembar+1 more

2,194
Mar 1, 2025
Norwegian Cruise Line
Cruise Critic Favorite

14 Nights

14 Nights  Australia & New ZealandAustralia & New Zealand

Port: Auckland • Tauranga • Napier • Wellington • Christchurch • Dunedin • Foveaux Strait+6 more

636
Viking Ocean Cruises

14 Nights

14 Nights  Australia & New ZealandAustralia & New Zealand

Port: Auckland • Tauranga • Napier • Wellington • Christchurch • Dunedin • Foveaux Strait+7 more

636
Feb 7, 2025
Viking Ocean Cruises

28 Nights

28 Nights  South PacificSouth Pacific Cruise

Port: Auckland • Pago Pago • Tahiti • Moorea • Honolulu • Los Angeles • San Diego+3 more

1,810
Apr 16, 2025
Princess Cruises

12 Nights

12 Nights  South PacificFiji & New Zealand Cruise

Port: Auckland • Paihia • Suva • Lautoka • Apia, Samoa • Pago Pago • Auckland

780
Feb 7, 2025
Celebrity Cruises

50 Nights

50 Nights  South PacificSouth Pacific Cruise

Port: Auckland • Tauranga • Napier • Wellington • Picton • Christchurch • Dunedin • Hobart+20 more

851
Mar 1, 2026
Holland America Line

14 Nights

14 Nights  Australia & New ZealandAustralia & New Zealand

Port: Auckland • Tauranga • Napier • Wellington • Christchurch • Dunedin • Foveaux Strait+6 more

269
Viking Ocean Cruises

21 Nights

21 Nights  South PacificSouth Pacific Cruise

Port: Auckland • Paihia • Tahiti • Moorea • Honolulu • Los Angeles

205
Apr 12, 2026
Princess Cruises

