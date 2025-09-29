Effective July 1st. Due to new regulations, prices now include all taxes and fees. Learn more

Find Piraeus Celebrity Eclipse Cruises

We found you 5 cruises

Celebrity Eclipse
Celebrity Eclipse
Celebrity Eclipse
Celebrity Eclipse
Celebrity Eclipse

11 Nights

Med, Israel & Egypt Cruise

Port: Athens • Kusadasi • Alexandria • Limassol • Jerusalem • Haifa • Santorini • Athens

1,963 reviews
Sep 29, 2025
Celebrity Cruises
Celebrity Eclipse
Celebrity Eclipse
Celebrity Eclipse
Celebrity Eclipse
Celebrity Eclipse

12 Nights

Med, Israel & Egypt Cruise

Port: Athens • Kusadasi • Santorini • Alexandria • Limassol • Jerusalem • Haifa • Mykonos • Athens

1,963 reviews
Sep 7, 2025
Celebrity Cruises
Celebrity Eclipse
Celebrity Eclipse
Celebrity Eclipse
Celebrity Eclipse
Celebrity Eclipse

10 Nights

Greece, Italy & France Cruise

Port: Athens • Santorini • Mykonos • Rome • La Spezia • Villefranche • Palma de Mallorca • Barcelona

1,963 reviews
Oct 20, 2025
Celebrity Cruises
Celebrity Eclipse
Celebrity Eclipse
Celebrity Eclipse
Celebrity Eclipse
Celebrity Eclipse

10 Nights

Med, Israel & Egypt Cruise

Port: Athens • Kusadasi • Alexandria • Limassol • Jerusalem • Haifa • Santorini • Athens

1,963 reviews
Sep 19, 2025
Celebrity Cruises
View All Prices

10 Nights

Med, Israel & Egypt Cruise

Port: Athens • Jerusalem • Haifa • Alexandria • Kusadasi • Athens

1,963 reviews
Oct 10, 2025
Celebrity Cruises
View All Prices

