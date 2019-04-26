Aqaba cruises often range from 10-14 nights providing cruisers with a variety of different entertainment and dining options.

Most commonly, cruises from Aqaba go to exciting destinations such as Asia, Europe - All, Egypt, Israel, and Turkey.

One of the best features of this cruise was the entertainment, every night there was different shows in the theatre as well as an abundance of other bars for live bands and singers.Flight, transfer and embarkation to our cabin was the best I have ever encountered, all well planned and trouble free.

Long hold times( 2 hours) on the phone, plane reservations changed 7 day prior to departure with no notice ( was not sitting with my wife, they changed the seats that were given to us 9 months ago), we did not get to see some items that were on the itinerary, cruise director was very poor, hard to find cruise director or staff, and the vantage staff did not make sure that our whispers worked prior to our trips.We picked this cruise in 2019, but vantage kept moving the dates until this year.

Thanks for an invitation to experience a great cruise on a brand new ship!We were invited for a shakedown cruise of the new Viking Saturn.

Our fellow cruisers were friendly- the nice thing about a small ship is you have a great opportunity to really meet the other passengers.This cruise took us to several bucket list locations and everything was great.

