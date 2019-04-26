Cruises out of Aqaba

Cruises out of Aqaba

We found you 5 cruises

Emerald Azzurra
Emerald Azzurra (Photo/Fran Golden)

11 Night
Holy Land & Pyramids With Suez Canal

33 Reviews
Leaving:
Cruise Line:
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Emerald Azzurra
Emerald Azzurra (Photo/Fran Golden)

9 Night
Ancient Wonders Of Israel, Egypt & Jordan

33 Reviews
Leaving:
Cruise Line:
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Cruise Critic Favorite
Emerald Azzurra
Emerald Azzurra (Photo/Fran Golden)

10 Night
The Secrets Of The Red Sea

33 Reviews
Leaving:
Cruise Line:
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Cruise Critic Favorite
Emerald Azzurra
Emerald Azzurra (Photo/Fran Golden)

22 Night
Discover The Echoes Of Antiquity From Aqaba To Pir...

33 Reviews
Leaving:
Cruise Line:
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Nachi Cocom Beach Club

9 Night
Wonders Of The Red Sea

Leaving:
Cruise Line:
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Common Aqaba Cruise questions

What cruise lines depart from Aqaba?

Popular amongst many cruise lines including Emerald Yacht Cruises.

What cruise trip options do I have from Aqaba?

Most commonly, cruises from Aqaba go to exciting destinations such as Asia, Europe - All, Egypt, Israel, and Turkey.

How many days are cruises from Aqaba?

Aqaba cruises often range from 10-14 nights providing cruisers with a variety of different entertainment and dining options.

Aqaba Cruise Reviews

Wonderful

Our fellow cruisers were friendly- the nice thing about a small ship is you have a great opportunity to really meet the other passengers.This cruise took us to several bucket list locations and everything was great.Read More
User Avatar
SunnySocks

Fabulous shakedown cruises and Maiden voyage

Thanks for an invitation to experience a great cruise on a brand new ship!We were invited for a shakedown cruise of the new Viking Saturn.Read More
User Avatar
2starmartin

Great Ship and Crew, but....

Long hold times( 2 hours) on the phone, plane reservations changed 7 day prior to departure with no notice ( was not sitting with my wife, they changed the seats that were given to us 9 months ago), we did not get to see some items that were on the itinerary, cruise director was very poor, hard to find cruise director or staff, and the vantage staff did not make sure that our whispers worked prior to our trips.We picked this cruise in 2019, but vantage kept moving the dates until this year.Read More
User Avatar
rvchase

Very pleasantly surprised!!

One of the best features of this cruise was the entertainment, every night there was different shows in the theatre as well as an abundance of other bars for live bands and singers.Flight, transfer and embarkation to our cabin was the best I have ever encountered, all well planned and trouble free.Read More
User Avatar
Noreen1961

