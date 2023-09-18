  • Newsletter
River Cruises from Amsterdam

River Cruises from Amsterdam

We found you 404 cruises

Viking Idun

7 Nights
Rhine Getaway

Ports:Amsterdam (leaving) • Kinderdijk • Cologne •

Koblenz • Speyer • Strasbourg • Breisach

+1 more

155 Reviews
Viking River Cruises
Viking River Cruises
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Cruise Critic Favorite
Viking Kara

7 Nights
Christmas On The Rhine

Ports:Amsterdam (leaving) • Rhine • Dusseldorf •

Koblenz • Mannheim • Strasbourg • Breisach

+1 more

205 Reviews
Viking River Cruises
Viking River Cruises
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Viking Rolf

7 Nights
Rhine Getaway

Ports:Amsterdam (leaving) • Kinderdijk • Cologne •

Koblenz • Speyer • Strasbourg • Breisach

+1 more

168 Reviews
Viking River Cruises
Viking River Cruises
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Viking Alruna

9 Nights
Treasures Of The Rhine

Ports:Amsterdam (leaving) • Arnhem • Cologne • Rhine •

Heidelberg • Strasbourg • Breisach • Basel

207 Reviews
Viking River Cruises
Viking River Cruises
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Sponsored

Get 20% off + up to $600 in free drinks

  • 20% off all voyages in 2023 and 2024
  • $600 in premium drinks per cabin on sailings of at least 7 nights
  • Includes 20+ eateries, fitness classes, tips, WiFi
  • Book by November 15th!

Virgin Voyages

14 Nights
Grand European Tour

Ports:Amsterdam (leaving) • Kinderdijk • Cologne •

Koblenz • Wurzburg • Bamberg • Nuremberg

+5 more

146 Reviews
Viking River Cruises
Viking River Cruises
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
No prices currently available for this sailing.

7 Nights
Rhine Castles & Swiss Alps

Ports:Amsterdam (leaving) • Cologne • Rudesheim •

Ludwigshafen • Strasbourg • Basel

17 Reviews
AmaWaterways
AmaWaterways
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
No prices currently available for this sailing.

7 Nights
Rhine Getaway

Ports:Amsterdam (leaving) • Kinderdijk • Cologne •

Koblenz • Speyer • Strasbourg • Breisach

+1 more

199 Reviews
Viking River Cruises
Viking River Cruises
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
No prices currently available for this sailing.

7 Nights
Festive Time On The Romantic Rhine

Ports:Amsterdam (leaving) • Cologne • Rudesheim •

Heidelberg • Strasbourg • Breisach • Basel

89 Reviews
Avalon Waterways
Avalon Waterways
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Cruise Critic Favorite

9 Nights
Holland & Belgium

Ports:Amsterdam (leaving) • Hoorn • Dordrecht •

Kinderdijk • Wesel • Nijmegen • Maastricht

+1 more

211 Reviews
Viking River Cruises
Viking River Cruises
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
No prices currently available for this sailing.

7 Nights
Rhine Highlights

Ports:Amsterdam (leaving) • Cologne • Koblenz •

Mannheim • Rastatt • Kehl • Zurich

84 Reviews
Scenic River
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
No prices currently available for this sailing.

10 Nights
The Rhine & Moselle

Ports:Amsterdam (leaving) • Cologne • Cochem • Mosel •

Heidelberg • Strasbourg • Breisach • Basel

93 Reviews
Avalon Waterways
Avalon Waterways
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
No prices currently available for this sailing.

8 Nights
Tulip Time In Holland & Belgium With 1 Night In Am...

Ports:Amsterdam (leaving) • Maastricht • Namur •

Liege • Antwerp • Brussels

93 Reviews
Avalon Waterways
Avalon Waterways
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
No prices currently available for this sailing.

14 Nights
Grand European Tour

Ports:Amsterdam (leaving) • Kinderdijk • Cologne •

Koblenz • Wurzburg • Bamberg • Nuremberg

+5 more

36 Reviews
Viking River Cruises
Viking River Cruises
  • Itinerary
  • Reviews
No prices currently available for this sailing.

14 Nights
Magnificent Europe

Ports:Amsterdam (leaving) • Cologne • Rhine Gorge •

Miltenberg • Wurzburg • Volkach • Bamberg

+6 more

89 Reviews
Avalon Waterways
Avalon Waterways
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
No prices currently available for this sailing.

7 Nights
Captivating Rhine

Ports:Amsterdam (leaving) • Cologne • Rudesheim •

Ludwigshafen • Strasbourg • Breisach • Basel

11 Reviews
AmaWaterways
AmaWaterways
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
No prices currently available for this sailing.

