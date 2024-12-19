Effective July 1st. Due to new regulations, prices now include all taxes and fees. Learn more

Find Amsterdam Scenic Amber Cruises

Find Amsterdam Scenic Amber Cruises

We found you 8 cruises

17 Nights

Christmas & New Year With Prague

Port: Amsterdam • Cologne • Rudesheim • Wertheim • Wurzburg • Nuremberg • Regensburg • Passau +4 more

160 reviews
Dec 19, 2024
Scenic River
View All Prices

14 Nights

Christmas & New Year

Port: Amsterdam • Cologne • Rudesheim • Wertheim • Wurzburg • Nuremberg • Regensburg • Passau +3 more

160 reviews
Dec 19, 2024
Scenic River
View All Prices

14 Nights

Jewels Of Europe

Port: Amsterdam • Cologne • Rudesheim • Miltenberg • Wurzburg • Bamberg • Nuremberg • Regensburg +4 more

160 reviews
Nov 7, 2024
Scenic River
View All Prices

14 Nights

Jewels Of Europe

Port: Amsterdam • Cologne • Rudesheim • Miltenberg • Wurzburg • Bamberg • Nuremberg • Regensburg +4 more

160 reviews
Scenic River
View All Prices
Sponsored

Sea the Caribbean like never before

  • Stretch your sea legs with Longer Caribbean Escapes
  • Up to 11-night getaways from Miami & San Juan
  • Discover hidden gems in brand new ports in Colombia & Barbados
  • Ultimate, kid-free relaxation - no nickel and diming

Virgin Voyages

17 Nights

Christmas & New Year With Prague

Port: Amsterdam • Cologne • Rudesheim • Wurzburg • Bamberg • Nuremberg • Regensburg • Salzburg +4 more

160 reviews
Dec 21, 2025
Scenic River
View All Prices
Cruise Critic Favorite

7 Nights

Rhine Christmas Markets

Port: Amsterdam • Cologne • Koblenz • Mannheim • Rastatt • Kehl • Zurich

160 reviews
Scenic River
View All Prices

14 Nights

Christmas & New Year

Port: Amsterdam • Cologne • Rudesheim • Wurzburg • Bamberg • Nuremberg • Regensburg • Salzburg +3 more

160 reviews
Dec 21, 2025
Scenic River
View All Prices
Cruise Critic Favorite

11 Nights

Rhine Christmas Markets With Switzerland

Port: Amsterdam • Cologne • Koblenz • Mannheim • Rastatt • Kehl • Montreux • Zurich

160 reviews
Dec 7, 2025
Scenic River
View All Prices

Related Cruises

Scenic Ruby Cruises

Scenic Ruby Cruises

107 Reviews
Scenic Pearl Cruises

Scenic Pearl Cruises

120 Reviews
Scenic Jewel Cruises

Scenic Jewel Cruises

122 Reviews
Scenic Jade Cruises

Scenic Jade Cruises

128 Reviews
Scenic Jasper Cruises

Scenic Jasper Cruises

165 Reviews

Cruise Critic is not a booking agent and does not charge any service fees to users of our site. Our partners who list cruise pricing on Cruise Critic are required to provide prices for cruise only or cruise packages, per person, double occupancy, and are based on specific cabin types and sailing dates, and may not be available for all cabin types/sailings. Taxes, fees and port expenses not included. Rates are in USD and valid for US and Canadian residents only. Fuel supplement may apply. When you book with one of our partners, please be sure to check their site for a full disclosure of all applicable fees as required by the U.S. Department of Transportation.

For any cruises listed, Cruise Critic does not guarantee any specific rates or prices. In addition, average cruise prices are updated nightly.

Furthermore, Cruise Critic makes no guarantees for availability of prices advertised on our site. Listed prices may have blackout dates, qualifications or restrictions.

Cruise Critic is not responsible for content on external web sites.

Lowest pricing is based on our 3rd party pricing supplier and valid as of August 17th, 2024.

Get special cruise deals, expert advice, insider tips and more.
By proceeding, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.

© 1995—2024, The Independent Traveler, Inc.