Effective July 1st. Due to new regulations, prices now include all taxes and fees. Learn more

Find Amsterdam Emerald Dawn Cruises

Find Amsterdam Emerald Dawn Cruises

We found you 8 cruises

Emerald Dawn
Emerald Dawn

14 Nights

Splendours Of Europe

Port: Amsterdam • Cologne • Rudesheim • Miltenberg • Wurzburg • Bamberg • Nuremberg • Regensburg +5 more

171 reviews
Emerald River Cruises
View All Prices
Emerald Dawn
Emerald Dawn

7 Nights

Christmas Markets Of Rhine-main

Port: Amsterdam • Cologne • Rudesheim • Wertheim • Wurzburg • Bamberg • Nuremberg

171 reviews
Nov 26, 2024
Emerald River Cruises
View All Prices
Cruise Critic Favorite
Emerald Dawn
Emerald Dawn

17 Nights

Splendours Of Europe & Prague

Port: Amsterdam • Cologne • Rudesheim • Miltenberg • Wurzburg • Bamberg • Nuremberg • Regensburg +6 more

171 reviews
Emerald River Cruises
View All Prices
Emerald Dawn
Emerald Dawn

14 Nights

Christmas Markets Of Europe

Port: Amsterdam • Cologne • Rudesheim • Wertheim • Wurzburg • Bamberg • Nuremberg • Regensburg +5 more

171 reviews
Nov 26, 2024
Emerald River Cruises
View All Prices
Sponsored

Sea the Caribbean like never before

  • Stretch your sea legs with Longer Caribbean Escapes
  • Up to 11-night getaways from Miami & San Juan
  • Discover hidden gems in brand new ports in Colombia & Barbados
  • Ultimate, kid-free relaxation - no nickel and diming

Virgin Voyages

17 Nights

Prague & Christmas Markets Of Europe

Port: Amsterdam • Cologne • Rudesheim • Wertheim • Wurzburg • Bamberg • Nuremberg • Regensburg +6 more

171 reviews
Nov 26, 2024
Emerald River Cruises
View All Prices

9 Nights

Amsterdam & Jewels Of The Rhine

Port: Amsterdam • Cologne • Koblenz • Heidelberg • Kehl • Freiburg • Basel

171 reviews
Oct 17, 2024
Emerald River Cruises
View All Prices
Cruise Critic Favorite

7 Nights

Jewels Of The Rhine

Port: Amsterdam • Cologne • Koblenz • Heidelberg • Kehl • Freiburg • Zurich

171 reviews
Emerald River Cruises
View All Prices

10 Nights

Jewels Of The Rhine & Glacier Express

Port: Amsterdam • Cologne • Koblenz • Heidelberg • Kehl • Freiburg • Basel • Zermatt • Chur +1 more

171 reviews
Emerald River Cruises
View All Prices

Related Cruises

Emerald Dawn Cruises to Europe

Emerald Dawn Cruises to Europe

Emerald Dawn Cruises to Europe River

Emerald Dawn Cruises to Europe River

Emerald Dawn Cruises to Austria

Emerald Dawn Cruises to Austria

Emerald Dawn Cruises to Czech Republic

Emerald Dawn Cruises to Czech Republic

Emerald Dawn Cruises to Germany

Emerald Dawn Cruises to Germany

Emerald Dawn Cruises to Netherlands

Emerald Dawn Cruises to Netherlands

Emerald Dawn Cruises to Slovakia

Emerald Dawn Cruises to Slovakia

Emerald Dawn Cruises to Switzerland

Emerald Dawn Cruises to Switzerland

Emerald Dawn Cruises to Rhine River

Emerald Dawn Cruises to Rhine River

Emerald Dawn Cruises to Danube River

Emerald Dawn Cruises to Danube River

Cruise Critic is not a booking agent and does not charge any service fees to users of our site. Our partners who list cruise pricing on Cruise Critic are required to provide prices for cruise only or cruise packages, per person, double occupancy, and are based on specific cabin types and sailing dates, and may not be available for all cabin types/sailings. Taxes, fees and port expenses not included. Rates are in USD and valid for US and Canadian residents only. Fuel supplement may apply. When you book with one of our partners, please be sure to check their site for a full disclosure of all applicable fees as required by the U.S. Department of Transportation.

For any cruises listed, Cruise Critic does not guarantee any specific rates or prices. In addition, average cruise prices are updated nightly.

Furthermore, Cruise Critic makes no guarantees for availability of prices advertised on our site. Listed prices may have blackout dates, qualifications or restrictions.

Cruise Critic is not responsible for content on external web sites.

Lowest pricing is based on our 3rd party pricing supplier and valid as of August 17th, 2024.

Get special cruise deals, expert advice, insider tips and more.
By proceeding, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.

© 1995—2024, The Independent Traveler, Inc.