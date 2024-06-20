Common Alicante Cruise questions
What cruise lines depart from Alicante?
Popular amongst many cruise lines including MSC Cruises.
What cruise trip options do I have from Alicante?
Most commonly, cruises from Alicante go to exciting destinations such as Europe - All, Europe - Western Mediterranean, Mediterranean, Italy, and France.
How many days are cruises from Alicante?
Alicante cruises often range from 6-9 nights providing cruisers with a variety of different entertainment and dining options.
How much do cruises from Alicante cost?
Starting at just $249, choose the perfect cruise from Alicante that fits your traveling desires.