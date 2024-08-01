Effective July 1st. Due to new regulations, prices now include all taxes and fees. Learn more

Cruises out of Alexandria, Virginia

Cruises out of Alexandria, Virginia

We're sorry no itineraries matched your search. Please update your search criteria and try again.

Common Alexandria, Virginia Cruise questions

Related Cruises

Cruises from Auckland

Cruises from Auckland

445 Reviews
Cruises from Boston

Cruises from Boston

763 Reviews
Cruises from Cape Town

Cruises from Cape Town

85 Reviews
Cruises from Charleston

Cruises from Charleston

310 Reviews
Cruises from Edinburgh

Cruises from Edinburgh

220 Reviews
Cruises from Fort Lauderdale

Cruises from Fort Lauderdale

2,278 Reviews
Cruises from Galveston

Cruises from Galveston

768 Reviews
Cruises from Hamburg

Cruises from Hamburg

169 Reviews
Cruises from Hanoi

Cruises from Hanoi

78 Reviews
Cruises from Hong Kong

Cruises from Hong Kong

379 Reviews
Cruises from Kusadasi

Cruises from Kusadasi

695 Reviews
Cruises from Manaus

Cruises from Manaus

30 Reviews
Cruises from Miami

Cruises from Miami

2,810 Reviews
Cruises from Rotterdam

Cruises from Rotterdam

155 Reviews
Cruises from San Diego

Cruises from San Diego

359 Reviews
Cruises from Tahiti

Cruises from Tahiti

212 Reviews
Cruises from Ushuaia

Cruises from Ushuaia

306 Reviews
Cruises from Yokohama

Cruises from Yokohama

Cruises from Toulon

Cruises from Toulon

368 Reviews
Cruises from Texas

Cruises from Texas

Cruise Critic is not a booking agent and does not charge any service fees to users of our site. Our partners who list cruise pricing on Cruise Critic are required to provide prices for cruise only or cruise packages, per person, double occupancy, and are based on specific cabin types and sailing dates, and may not be available for all cabin types/sailings. Taxes, fees and port expenses not included. Rates are in USD and valid for US and Canadian residents only. Fuel supplement may apply. When you book with one of our partners, please be sure to check their site for a full disclosure of all applicable fees as required by the U.S. Department of Transportation.

For any cruises listed, Cruise Critic does not guarantee any specific rates or prices. In addition, average cruise prices are updated nightly.

Furthermore, Cruise Critic makes no guarantees for availability of prices advertised on our site. Listed prices may have blackout dates, qualifications or restrictions.

Cruise Critic is not responsible for content on external web sites.

Lowest pricing is based on our 3rd party pricing supplier and valid as of July 30th, 2024.

Get special cruise deals, expert advice, insider tips and more.
By proceeding, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.

© 1995—2024, The Independent Traveler, Inc.