Common Abu Dhabi Cruise questions
What cruise lines depart from Abu Dhabi?
Popular amongst many cruise lines including Crystal, Costa Cruises, and MSC Cruises.
What cruise trip options do I have from Abu Dhabi?
Most commonly, cruises from Abu Dhabi go to exciting destinations such as Asia, Europe - All, Europe - Western Mediterranean, Middle East, and Mediterranean.
How many days are cruises from Abu Dhabi?
Abu Dhabi cruises often range from 10-14 nights providing cruisers with a variety of different entertainment and dining options.
How much do cruises from Abu Dhabi cost?
Starting at just $321, choose the perfect cruise from Abu Dhabi that fits your traveling desires.