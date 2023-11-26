  • Newsletter
Windstar Singles Cruises

Windstar Singles Cruises

We found you 475 cruises

Wind Spirit

10 Nights
Ancient Wonders Of Greece & Ephesus 10d Pir-pir

Ports:Athens (leaving) • Nafplion • Mykonos •

Porto Empedocle • Kusadasi • Patmos • Rhodes

+4 more

103 Reviews
Windstar Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Cruise Critic Favorite
Wind Spirit

21 Nights
Ocean Crossings 21d Ppt-ptc

Ports:Tahiti (leaving) • Puntarenas

103 Reviews
Windstar Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Wind Spirit

7 Nights
Treasures Of The Greek Isles 7d Pir-pir

Ports:Athens (leaving) • Mykonos • Kusadasi • Patmos •

Santorini • Monemvasia, Greece • Nafplion

+1 more

103 Reviews
Windstar Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Wind Surf

9 Nights
Adriatic Archipelagos & Greek Goddesses 9d Pir-vce

Ports:Athens (leaving) • Monemvasia, Greece •

Katakolon • Corfu • Kotor • Dubrovnik • Hvar

+2 more

256 Reviews
Windstar Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
8 Nights
James Beard Foundation

Ports:Venice (leaving) • Zadar • Dubrovnik • Kotor •

Corfu • Katakolon • Monemvasia, Greece • Athens

256 Reviews
Windstar Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.

7 Nights
Treasures Of The Greek Isles 7d Pir-pir

Ports:Athens (leaving) • Mykonos • Kusadasi • Patmos •

Santorini • Monemvasia, Greece • Nafplion

+1 more

103 Reviews
Windstar Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.

9 Nights
Adriatic Icons & Venetian Treasures 9d Vce-vce

Ports:Venice (leaving) • Rovinj • Zadar • Hvar •

Dubrovnik • Kotor • Piran • Venice

103 Reviews
Windstar Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.

13 Nights
Ocean Crossings 13d Lis-ph1

Ports:Lisbon (leaving) • St. Maarten

256 Reviews
Windstar Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.

7 Nights
Costa Rica & Panama Canal 7d Ptc-onx

Ports:Puntarenas (leaving) • Quepos • Puerto Jimenez •

Isla Parida • Balboa • Panama Canal • Colon

114 Reviews
Windstar Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Cruise Critic Favorite

7 Nights
Naturally Costa Rica 7d Ptc-ptc

Ports:Puntarenas (leaving) • Playa Flamingo • Corinto •

San Juan del Sur • Playas del Coco • Herradura

+2 more

103 Reviews
Windstar Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.

11 Nights
Colombian & Southern Caribbean Coastlines 11d Bgi...

Ports:Barbados (leaving) • Bequia • St. Lucia •

Grenada • Aruba • Cartagena • Colon

114 Reviews
Windstar Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.

8 Nights
Classic Italy & The Dalmatian Coast 8d Cvv-vce

Ports:Rome (leaving) • Sorrento • Taormina • Kotor •

Dubrovnik • Split • Rovinj • Venice

256 Reviews
Windstar Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.

10 Nights
Adriatic Archipelagos & Greek Goddesses 10d Pir-vc...

Ports:Athens (leaving) • Monemvasia, Greece •

Katakolon • Corfu • Kotor • Dubrovnik • Hvar

+3 more

103 Reviews
Windstar Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.

11 Nights
Colombian & Southern Caribbean Coastlines 11d Onx-...

Ports:Colon (leaving) • Cartagena • Santa Marta •

Aruba • Willemstad • Bonaire • Grenada

+2 more

114 Reviews
Windstar Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.

10 Nights
Sicilian Splendors 10d Cvv-cvv

Ports:Rome (leaving) • Catania • Malta • Gozo •

Porto Empedocle • Trapani • Lipari • Sorrento

+2 more

256 Reviews
Windstar Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.

