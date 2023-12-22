  • Newsletter
Windstar Gay & Lesbian Cruises

Windstar Gay & Lesbian Cruises

We found you 628 cruises

Cruise Critic Favorite
Wind Spirit

10 Nights
Ancient Wonders Of Greece & Ephesus 10d Pir-pir

Ports:Athens (leaving) • Nafplion • Mykonos •

Porto Empedocle • Kusadasi • Patmos • Rhodes

+4 more

103 Reviews
Windstar Cruises
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Price Insight
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Star Pride

7 Nights
Around Iceland 7d Rey-rey

Ports:Reykjavik (leaving) • Surtsey Island • Heimaey •

Seydisfjordur • Akureyri • Isafjord

+2 more

123 Reviews
Windstar Cruises
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Price Insight
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Star Pride

7 Nights
Around Iceland 7d Rey-rey

Ports:Reykjavik (leaving) • Surtsey Island • Heimaey •

Seydisfjordur • Akureyri • Isafjord

+2 more

123 Reviews
Windstar Cruises
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Price Insight
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Star Pride

11 Nights
Southeast Canadian Explorations 11d Bos-mtr

Ports:Boston (leaving) • Portland • Bar Harbor •

Lunenburg • Halifax • Louisbourg

+4 more

123 Reviews
Windstar Cruises
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Price Insight
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Cruise Critic Favorite

21 Nights
Ocean Crossings 21d Ppt-ptc

Ports:Tahiti (leaving) • Puntarenas

103 Reviews
Windstar Cruises
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Price Insight
No prices currently available for this sailing.

8 Nights
Windward Ways & Tobago Cays 8d Bgi-orj

Ports:Barbados (leaving) • Grenada • Mayreau •

Soufriere • Bonaire • Willemstad • Aruba

123 Reviews
Windstar Cruises
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Price Insight
No prices currently available for this sailing.

7 Nights
Treasures Of The Greek Isles 7d Pir-pir

Ports:Athens (leaving) • Mykonos • Kusadasi • Patmos •

Santorini • Monemvasia, Greece • Nafplion

+1 more

103 Reviews
Windstar Cruises
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Price Insight
No prices currently available for this sailing.

11 Nights
The Emerald Isle & Scottish Highlands 11d Ams-le1

Ports:Amsterdam (leaving) • Brugge • Dublin •

Holyhead • Belfast • Oban • Ullapool

+1 more

123 Reviews
Windstar Cruises
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Price Insight
No prices currently available for this sailing.

11 Nights
Southeast Canadian Explorations 11d Mtr-bos

Ports:Montreal (leaving) • Quebec City • Gaspe •

Cap-aux-Meules • Louisbourg • Halifax

+4 more

123 Reviews
Windstar Cruises
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Price Insight
No prices currently available for this sailing.

11 Nights
Boston Sights, Caribbean Nights 11d Bos-sju

Ports:Boston (leaving) • Hamilton • St. George •

St. Barts • St. Kitts • Virgin Gorda • San Juan

123 Reviews
Windstar Cruises
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Price Insight
No prices currently available for this sailing.

9 Nights
Adriatic Archipelagos & Greek Goddesses 9d Pir-vce

Ports:Athens (leaving) • Monemvasia, Greece •

Katakolon • Corfu • Kotor • Dubrovnik • Hvar

+2 more

256 Reviews
Windstar Cruises
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Price Insight
No prices currently available for this sailing.

11 Nights
Southeast Canadian Explorations 11d Bos-mtr

Ports:Boston (leaving) • Portland • Bar Harbor •

Lunenburg • Halifax • Louisbourg

+4 more

123 Reviews
Windstar Cruises
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Price Insight
No prices currently available for this sailing.

8 Nights
James Beard Foundation

Ports:Venice (leaving) • Zadar • Dubrovnik • Kotor •

Corfu • Katakolon • Monemvasia, Greece • Athens

256 Reviews
Windstar Cruises
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Price Insight
No prices currently available for this sailing.

11 Nights
Southeast Canadian Explorations 11d Mtr-bos

Ports:Montreal (leaving) • Quebec City • Gaspe •

Cap-aux-Meules • Louisbourg • Halifax

+4 more

123 Reviews
Windstar Cruises
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Price Insight
No prices currently available for this sailing.

11 Nights
Boston Sights, Caribbean Nights 11d Bos-sju

Ports:Boston (leaving) • Hamilton • St. George •

St. Barts • St. Kitts • Virgin Gorda • San Juan

123 Reviews
Windstar Cruises
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Price Insight
No prices currently available for this sailing.

Cruise Critic is not a booking agent and does not charge any service fees to users of our site. Our partners who list cruise pricing on Cruise Critic are required to provide prices for cruise only or cruise packages, per person, double occupancy, and are based on specific cabin types and sailing dates, and may not be available for all cabin types/sailings. Taxes, fees and port expenses not included. Rates are in USD and valid for US and Canadian residents only. Fuel supplement may apply. When you book with one of our partners, please be sure to check their site for a full disclosure of all applicable fees as required by the U.S. Department of Transportation.

For any cruises listed, Cruise Critic does not guarantee any specific rates or prices. In addition, average cruise prices are updated nightly.

Furthermore, Cruise Critic makes no guarantees for availability of prices advertised on our site. Listed prices may have blackout dates, qualifications or restrictions.

Cruise Critic is not responsible for content on external web sites.

Lowest pricing is based on our 3rd party pricing supplier and valid as of November 7th, 2023.

