Windstar Fitness Cruises

Windstar Fitness Cruises

We found you 331 cruises

Star Legend

10 Nights
The Emerald Isle & Scottish Highlands 10d Le1-ams

Ports:Edinburgh (leaving) • Ullapool • Oban • Belfast •

Douglas, Isle Of Man • Dublin • Amsterdam

124 Reviews
Windstar Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Star Legend

7 Nights
Gaelic Explorer 7d Dlg-le1

Ports:Dublin (leaving) • Douglas, Isle Of Man •

Isle of Skye • Tobermory • Portree • Kirkwall

+2 more

124 Reviews
Windstar Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Wind Surf

9 Nights
Adriatic Archipelagos & Greek Goddesses 9d Pir-vce

Ports:Athens (leaving) • Monemvasia, Greece •

Katakolon • Corfu • Kotor • Dubrovnik • Hvar

+2 more

256 Reviews
Windstar Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Wind Surf

8 Nights
James Beard Foundation

Ports:Venice (leaving) • Zadar • Dubrovnik • Kotor •

Corfu • Katakolon • Monemvasia, Greece • Athens

256 Reviews
Windstar Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
7 Nights
Treasures Of The Greek Isles 7d Pir-pir

Ports:Athens (leaving) • Mykonos • Kusadasi • Patmos •

Santorini • Monemvasia, Greece • Nafplion

+1 more

124 Reviews
Windstar Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.

13 Nights
Ocean Crossings 13d Lis-ph1

Ports:Lisbon (leaving) • St. Maarten

256 Reviews
Windstar Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.

8 Nights
Classic Italy & The Dalmatian Coast 8d Cvv-vce

Ports:Rome (leaving) • Sorrento • Taormina • Kotor •

Dubrovnik • Split • Rovinj • Venice

256 Reviews
Windstar Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.

8 Nights
Gaelic Explorer 8d Le1-dlg

Ports:Edinburgh (leaving) • Invergordon • Kirkwall •

Ullapool • Tobermory • Isle of Skye

+2 more

124 Reviews
Windstar Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.

10 Nights
Norway’s Famous Fjords 10d Cph-le1

Ports:Copenhagen (leaving) • Aalborg • Arendal •

Stavanger • Flam • Olden • Geiranger

+3 more

124 Reviews
Windstar Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Cruise Critic Favorite

10 Nights
Sicilian Splendors 10d Cvv-cvv

Ports:Rome (leaving) • Catania • Malta • Gozo •

Porto Empedocle • Trapani • Lipari • Sorrento

+2 more

256 Reviews
Windstar Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.

10 Nights
Souks & Sherries: Iberia & Morocco 10d Lis-bcn

Ports:Lisbon (leaving) • Portimao • Casablanca •

Seville • Gibraltar • Malaga • Cartagena

+1 more

124 Reviews
Windstar Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.

17 Nights
Stories Of Italy, Croatia & Greece 17d Pir-cvv

Ports:Athens (leaving) • Monemvasia, Greece •

Katakolon • Corfu • Kotor • Dubrovnik • Hvar

+9 more

256 Reviews
Windstar Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.

18 Nights
Irish Cliffs, Scottish Castles & Norwegian Fjords...

Ports:Dublin (leaving) • Douglas, Isle Of Man •

Isle of Skye • Tobermory • Portree • Kirkwall

+11 more

124 Reviews
Windstar Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.

15 Nights
Italian Trio 15d Bcn-vce

Ports:Barcelona (leaving) • Palamos • Sanary-Sur-Mer •

Monaco • Cannes • Portofino • Portoferraio

+8 more

256 Reviews
Windstar Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Cruise Critic Favorite

12 Nights
Ivory Beaches & Sapphire Seas Of The Caribbean 12d...

Ports:St. Maarten (leaving) • Sopers Hole •

Jost Van Dyke • Virgin Gorda • St. Barts

+8 more

256 Reviews
Windstar Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.

