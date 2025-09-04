Effective July 1st. Due to new regulations, prices now include all taxes and fees. Learn more

Windstar September 2025 Cruises

Windstar September 2025 Cruises

We found you 28 cruises

Star Breeze
Star Breeze
A balcony room on Star Breeze. (Photo: Colleen McDaniel)
Star Breeze
Amphora Restaurant on Star Breeze. (Photo: Colleen McDaniel)
Star Breeze
Cruise guests watch the sun set from the sun deck of Star Breeze. (Photo: Colleen McDaniel)
Star Breeze
The Star Breeze sun deck at sunset. (Photo: Colleen McDaniel)
Star Breeze

7 Nights

Dreams Of Tahiti

Port: Tahiti • Moorea • Raiatea • Tahaa • Bora Bora • Huahine • Tahiti

125 reviews
Windstar Cruises
View All Prices
Star Breeze
Star Breeze
A balcony room on Star Breeze. (Photo: Colleen McDaniel)
Star Breeze
Amphora Restaurant on Star Breeze. (Photo: Colleen McDaniel)
Star Breeze
Cruise guests watch the sun set from the sun deck of Star Breeze. (Photo: Colleen McDaniel)
Star Breeze
The Star Breeze sun deck at sunset. (Photo: Colleen McDaniel)
Star Breeze

14 Nights

Tahitian Treasures & Magnificent Marquesas

Port: Tahiti • Omoa • Hiva Oa • Taiohae • Rangiroa • Tahaa • Bora Bora • Moorea • Tahiti

125 reviews
Sep 18, 2025
Windstar Cruises
View All Prices
Windstar's stretched Star Pride (Photo/Melinda Crow)
Star Pride
Star Pride Cabins
Star Pride
Cuadro 44 on Windstar's Star Pride (Photo/Melinda Crow)
Star Pride
Pool on Windstar's Star Pride (Photo/Melinda Crow)
Star Pride
Star Pride
Star Pride

11 Nights

Southeast Canadian Explorations

Port: Montreal • Quebec City • Gaspe • Cap-aux-Meules • Louisbourg • Halifax • Lunenburg • Portland +1 more

130 reviews
Sep 15, 2025
Windstar Cruises
View All Prices
Windstar's stretched Star Pride (Photo/Melinda Crow)
Star Pride
Star Pride Cabins
Star Pride
Cuadro 44 on Windstar's Star Pride (Photo/Melinda Crow)
Star Pride
Pool on Windstar's Star Pride (Photo/Melinda Crow)
Star Pride
Star Pride
Star Pride

11 Nights

Southeast Canadian Explorations

Port: Boston • Portland • Lunenburg • Halifax • Louisbourg • Cap-aux-Meules • Gaspe +2 more

130 reviews
Sep 26, 2025
Windstar Cruises
View All Prices

8 Nights

Classic Italy & Dalmatian Coast

Port: Venice • Rovinj • Split • Dubrovnik • Kotor • Taormina • Sorrento • Rome

261 reviews
Sep 14, 2025
Windstar Cruises
View All Prices

7 Nights

Treasures Of The Greek Isles

Port: Athens • Mykonos • Kusadasi • Patmos • Santorini • Monemvasia, Greece • Nafplion +1 more

107 reviews
Windstar Cruises
View All Prices

18 Nights

Star Collector: Culture & Charms Of Italy & Croati...

Port: Rome • Taormina • Syracuse • Gozo • Malta • Porto Empedocle • Trapani • Lipari • Sorrento +8 more

261 reviews
Sep 22, 2025
Windstar Cruises
View All Prices

7 Nights

Treasures Of The Greek Isles

Port: Athens • Mykonos • Kusadasi • Patmos • Santorini • Monemvasia, Greece • Nafplion +1 more

116 reviews
Windstar Cruises
View All Prices

8 Nights

Aegean Sea Odyssey Via The Corinth Canal

Port: Athens • Corinth • Delphi • Santorini • Bodrum • Kusadasi • Mykonos • Myrina • Istanbul

126 reviews
Windstar Cruises
View All Prices

9 Nights

Adriatic Archipelagos & Greek Goddesses

Port: Athens • Monemvasia, Greece • Katakolon • Corfu • Kotor • Dubrovnik • Hvar • Zadar • Venice

261 reviews
Sep 5, 2025
Windstar Cruises
View All Prices

14 Nights

Greenland: North Atlantic Odyssey

Port: Reykjavik • Prince Christian Sound • Qaqortoq • Narsaq • Nanortalik • Tasermiut Fjord +5 more

130 reviews
Sep 1, 2025
Windstar Cruises
View All Prices

11 Nights

Sicilian Splendors

Port: Rome • Taormina • Syracuse • Gozo • Malta • Porto Empedocle • Trapani • Lipari • Sorrento +2 more

261 reviews
Sep 22, 2025
Windstar Cruises
View All Prices

7 Nights

Treasures Of The Greek Isles

Port: Athens • Nafplion • Mykonos • Kusadasi • Patmos • Santorini • Monemvasia, Greece • Athens

116 reviews
Sep 28, 2025
Windstar Cruises
View All Prices

8 Nights

Aegean Sea Odyssey Via The Corinth Canal

Port: Istanbul • Myrina • Mykonos • Kusadasi • Bodrum • Santorini • Delphi • Corinth • Athens

126 reviews
Sep 20, 2025
Windstar Cruises
View All Prices

16 Nights

Star Collector: Aegean & Bosporus Escapades

Port: Barcelona • Sardinia • Trapani • Taormina • Argostoli • Corfu • Delphi • Corinth • Athens +8 more

126 reviews
Sep 4, 2025
Windstar Cruises
View All Prices

