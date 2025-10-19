Effective July 1st. Due to new regulations, prices now include all taxes and fees. Learn more

Windstar October 2025 Cruises

We found you 38 cruises

7 Nights

Bermuda Bliss

Port: New York • St. George's • San Juan

130 reviews
Oct 19, 2025
Windstar Cruises
View All Prices
7 Nights

Dreams Of Tahiti

Port: Tahiti • Moorea • Raiatea • Tahaa • Bora Bora • Huahine • Tahiti

125 reviews
Windstar Cruises
View All Prices
18 Nights

Star Collector: Twice The Tahiti

Port: Tahiti • Moorea • Raiatea • Tahaa • Bora Bora • Huahine • Tahiti • Rangiroa • Tahaa • Raiatea +4 more

125 reviews
Oct 23, 2025
Windstar Cruises
View All Prices

10 Nights

Treasures Of Southern Spain & Morocco

Port: Barcelona • Tarragona • Palma de Mallorca • Valencia • Cartagena • Malaga • Tangier +1 more

107 reviews
Oct 25, 2025
Windstar Cruises
View All Prices

8 Nights

Myths & Marvels Of The Aegean

Port: Athens • Patmos • Kusadasi • Bodrum • Rhodes • Crete • Mykonos • Athens

126 reviews
Oct 22, 2025
Windstar Cruises
View All Prices

14 Nights

Star Collector: Ancient To Avant-garde Mediterrane...

Port: Athens • Monemvasia, Greece • Gythion • Taormina • Sorrento • Ponza • Rome +6 more

107 reviews
Oct 11, 2025
Windstar Cruises
View All Prices

12 Nights

James Beard Foundation: Southeast Canadian Explora...

Port: Montreal • Quebec City • Gaspe • Cap-aux-Meules • Louisbourg • Halifax • Portland • Cape Cod +1 more

130 reviews
Oct 7, 2025
Windstar Cruises
View All Prices

11 Nights

Tahiti & The Tuamotu Islands

Port: Tahiti • Rangiroa • Tahaa • Raiatea • Bora Bora • Huahine • Moorea • Tahiti

125 reviews
Oct 30, 2025
Windstar Cruises
View All Prices

7 Nights

Mediterranean Island Mosaic

Port: Rome • Portoferraio • Bastia • Calvi • Port Mahon • Palma de Mallorca • Barcelona

116 reviews
Oct 26, 2025
Windstar Cruises
View All Prices

7 Nights

Enchanting Greece & The Amalfi Coast

Port: Athens • Monemvasia, Greece • Gythion • Taormina • Sorrento • Ponza • Rome

116 reviews
Oct 19, 2025
Windstar Cruises
View All Prices

8 Nights

Classic Italy & Dalmatian Coast

Port: Venice • Rovinj • Split • Dubrovnik • Kotor • Taormina • Sorrento • Rome

261 reviews
Windstar Cruises
View All Prices

8 Nights

Myths & Marvels Of The Aegean

Port: Athens • Mykonos • Crete • Rhodes • Bodrum • Kusadasi • Patmos • Athens

126 reviews
Oct 14, 2025
Windstar Cruises
View All Prices

8 Nights

Classic Italy & Dalmatian Coast

Port: Rome • Sorrento • Taormina • Kotor • Dubrovnik • Split • Rovinj • Venice

261 reviews
Oct 18, 2025
Windstar Cruises
View All Prices

7 Nights

San Juan & The Virgin Islands

Port: San Juan • St. John • St. Kitts • St. Barts • St. Maarten • Jost Van Dyke • Virgin Gorda +1 more

130 reviews
Oct 26, 2025
Windstar Cruises
View All Prices

7 Nights

Treasures Of The Greek Isles

Port: Athens • Mykonos • Kusadasi • Patmos • Santorini • Monemvasia, Greece • Nafplion +1 more

107 reviews
Oct 4, 2025
Windstar Cruises
View All Prices

