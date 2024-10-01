Effective July 1st. Due to new regulations, prices now include all taxes and fees. Learn more

Windstar October 2024 Cruises

We found you 31 cruises

11 Nights

Southeast Canadian Explorations

Port: Boston • Portland • Halifax • Louisbourg • Cap-aux-Meules • Gaspe • Quebec City • Montreal

130 reviews
Oct 1, 2024
Windstar Cruises
Wind Surf
Wind Surf
Wind Surf Cabins
Wind Surf
Wind Surf Dining
Wind Surf
Wind Surf Activity/Entertainment
Wind Surf
Wind Surf
Wind Surf

8 Nights

Classic Italy & Dalmatian Coast

Port: Rome • Sorrento • Taormina • Kotor • Dubrovnik • Trogir • Rovinj • Venice

261 reviews
Oct 1, 2024
Windstar Cruises
Star Breeze
Star Breeze
A balcony room on Star Breeze. (Photo: Colleen McDaniel)
Star Breeze
Amphora Restaurant on Star Breeze. (Photo: Colleen McDaniel)
Star Breeze
Cruise guests watch the sun set from the sun deck of Star Breeze. (Photo: Colleen McDaniel)
Star Breeze
The Star Breeze sun deck at sunset. (Photo: Colleen McDaniel)
Star Breeze

7 Nights

Dreams Of Tahiti

Port: Tahiti • Moorea • Raiatea • Tahaa • Bora Bora • Huahine • Tahiti

125 reviews
Windstar Cruises
Star Breeze
Star Breeze
A balcony room on Star Breeze. (Photo: Colleen McDaniel)
Star Breeze
Amphora Restaurant on Star Breeze. (Photo: Colleen McDaniel)
Star Breeze
Cruise guests watch the sun set from the sun deck of Star Breeze. (Photo: Colleen McDaniel)
Star Breeze
The Star Breeze sun deck at sunset. (Photo: Colleen McDaniel)
Star Breeze

18 Nights

Star Collector: Twice The Tahiti

Port: Tahiti • Moorea • Raiatea • Tahaa • Bora Bora • Huahine • Tahiti • Rangiroa • Tahaa • Raiatea +4 more

125 reviews
Oct 31, 2024
Windstar Cruises
8 Nights

Classic Italy & Dalmatian Coast

Port: Venice • Rovinj • Hvar • Kotor • Dubrovnik • Taormina • Sorrento • Rome

261 reviews
Oct 9, 2024
Windstar Cruises
8 Nights

Myths & Marvels Of The Aegean

Port: Athens • Patmos • Kusadasi • Bodrum • Rhodes • Crete • Mykonos • Athens

126 reviews
Oct 29, 2024
Windstar Cruises
14 Nights

Star Collector: Ancient To Avant-garde Mediterrane...

Port: Athens • Monemvasia, Greece • Gythion • Taormina • Sorrento • Ponza • Rome +6 more

107 reviews
Oct 20, 2024
Windstar Cruises
7 Nights

Mediterranean Island Mosaic

Port: Rome • Portoferraio • Bastia • Calvi • Port Mahon • Palma de Mallorca • Barcelona

116 reviews
Oct 19, 2024
Windstar Cruises
7 Nights

Enchanting Greece & The Amalfi Coast

Port: Athens • Monemvasia, Greece • Gythion • Taormina • Sorrento • Ponza • Rome

116 reviews
Oct 12, 2024
Windstar Cruises
22 Nights

Star Collector: Fall Leaves & Caribbean Breezes

Port: Montreal • Quebec City • Gaspe • Cap-aux-Meules • Louisbourg • Halifax • Portland • Boston +8 more

130 reviews
Oct 12, 2024
Windstar Cruises
8 Nights

Myths & Marvels Of The Aegean

Port: Athens • Mykonos • Crete • Rhodes • Bodrum • Kusadasi • Patmos • Athens

126 reviews
Oct 21, 2024
Windstar Cruises
7 Nights

40th Anniversary Celebration: Treasures Of The Gre...

Port: Athens • Nafplion • Mykonos • Kusadasi • Patmos • Santorini • Monemvasia, Greece • Athens

107 reviews
Oct 13, 2024
Windstar Cruises
7 Nights

Treasures Of The Greek Isles

Port: Athens • Mykonos • Kusadasi • Patmos • Santorini • Monemvasia, Greece • Nafplion +1 more

107 reviews
Oct 6, 2024
Windstar Cruises
15 Nights

Star Collector: Enchantment Of The Western Med

Port: Rome • Portoferraio • Portofino • Monaco • Cannes • Sanary-Sur-Mer • Palamos • Barcelona +7 more

261 reviews
Oct 25, 2024
Windstar Cruises
8 Nights

Romance On The Rivieras

Port: Rome • Portoferraio • Cannes • Saint-Tropez • Monaco • Portofino • Portovenere • Rome

261 reviews
Oct 17, 2024
Windstar Cruises
