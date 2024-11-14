Effective July 1st. Due to new regulations, prices now include all taxes and fees. Learn more

Windstar November 2024 Cruises

Windstar November 2024 Cruises

Star Legend

8 Nights

Winter Italy And The Dalmatian Coast

Port: Rome • Naples • Taormina • Dubrovnik • Zadar • Venice

126 reviews
Nov 14, 2024
Windstar Cruises
View All Prices

14 Nights

Ocean Crossings

Port: Lisbon • Barbados

107 reviews
Nov 13, 2024
Windstar Cruises
View All Prices

7 Nights

Dreams Of Tahiti

Port: Tahiti • Moorea • Raiatea • Tahaa • Bora Bora • Huahine • Tahiti

125 reviews
Nov 28, 2024
Windstar Cruises
View All Prices

10 Nights

Tahiti & The Tuamotu Islands

Port: Tahiti • Rangiroa • Tahaa • Bora Bora • Huahine • Moorea • Tahiti

125 reviews
Nov 18, 2024
Windstar Cruises
View All Prices

10 Nights

Treasures Of Southern Spain & Morocco

Port: Barcelona • Tarragona • Palma de Mallorca • Valencia • Cartagena • Malaga • Tangier +1 more

107 reviews
Nov 3, 2024
Windstar Cruises
View All Prices

13 Nights

Star Collector: Lovely Leewards

Port: San Juan • St. Maarten • Nevis • St. Barts • Jost Van Dyke • Virgin Gorda • San Juan +6 more

130 reviews
Nov 3, 2024
Windstar Cruises
View All Prices

7 Nights

Windward Islands Surf & Sunsets

Port: San Juan • Grenada • Bequia • St. Lucia • Iles des Saintes • St. Maarten • San Juan

130 reviews
Windstar Cruises
View All Prices

7 Nights

Costa Rica & Panama Canal

Port: Colon • Panama Canal • Balboa • Isla Parida • Puerto Jimenez • Quepos • Puntarenas

116 reviews
Nov 30, 2024
Windstar Cruises
View All Prices

8 Nights

Winter In Italy And The Adriatic

Port: Athens • Corinth • Delphi • Corfu • Crotone • Catania • Naples • Rome

126 reviews
Nov 6, 2024
Windstar Cruises
View All Prices

8 Nights

Spanish Symphony

Port: Barcelona • Palma de Mallorca • Cartagena • Almeria • Malaga • Gibraltar • Seville • Lisbon

261 reviews
Nov 1, 2024
Windstar Cruises
View All Prices

8 Nights

Winter Italy And The Dalmatian Coast

Port: Venice • Zadar • Dubrovnik • Taormina • Naples • Rome

126 reviews
Nov 22, 2024
Windstar Cruises
View All Prices

6 Nights

San Juan & The Virgin Islands

Port: San Juan • St. Maarten • Nevis • St. Barts • Jost Van Dyke • Virgin Gorda • San Juan

130 reviews
Nov 3, 2024
Windstar Cruises
View All Prices

14 Nights

Star Collector: Lovely Leewards

Port: San Juan • Grenada • Bequia • St. Lucia • Iles des Saintes • St. Maarten • San Juan +7 more

130 reviews
Nov 9, 2024
Windstar Cruises
View All Prices

14 Nights

Star Collector: Lovely Leewards

Port: San Juan • St. Thomas • St. Maarten • St. Barts • St. Kitts • Jost Van Dyke • Virgin Gorda +7 more

130 reviews
Nov 16, 2024
Windstar Cruises
View All Prices

16 Nights

Star Collector: A Winter Muse In The Mediterranean

Port: Athens • Corinth • Delphi • Corfu • Crotone • Catania • Naples • Rome • Naples • Taormina +3 more

126 reviews
Nov 6, 2024
Windstar Cruises
View All Prices

