Windstar May 2026 Cruises

We found you 27 cruises

Star Breeze
Star Breeze
A balcony room on Star Breeze. (Photo: Colleen McDaniel)
Star Breeze
Amphora Restaurant on Star Breeze. (Photo: Colleen McDaniel)
Star Breeze
Cruise guests watch the sun set from the sun deck of Star Breeze. (Photo: Colleen McDaniel)
Star Breeze
The Star Breeze sun deck at sunset. (Photo: Colleen McDaniel)
Star Breeze

13 Nights

13 Nights  South PacificTahiti & The Tuamotu Islands Air + Hotel Package F...

Port: Los Angeles • Tahiti • Rangiroa • Tahaa • Bora Bora • Huahine • Moorea • Tahiti

132
May 9, 2026
Windstar Cruises
Cruise Critic Favorite
Wind Star
Wind Star
Wind Star Cabins
Wind Star
Wind Star Activity/Entertainment
Wind Star
Wind Star
Wind Star

10 Nights

10 Nights  GreeceDelphi & Meteora: Grecian Treasures Cruise Tour

Port: Pireaus • Delphi • Pireaus • Mykonos • Kusadasi • Patmos • Santorini • Monemvasia, Greece+2 more

118
Windstar Cruises
Cruise Critic Favorite
Wind Surf
Wind Surf
Wind Surf Cabins
Wind Surf
Wind Surf Dining
Wind Surf
Wind Surf Activity/Entertainment
Wind Surf
Wind Surf
Wind Surf

8 Nights

8 Nights  MediterraneanClassic Italy & Dalmatian Coast

Port: Venice • Rovinj • Split • Dubrovnik • Kotor • Taormina • Sorrento • Rome

265
May 13, 2026
Windstar Cruises
Star Breeze
Star Breeze
A balcony room on Star Breeze. (Photo: Colleen McDaniel)
Star Breeze
Amphora Restaurant on Star Breeze. (Photo: Colleen McDaniel)
Star Breeze
Cruise guests watch the sun set from the sun deck of Star Breeze. (Photo: Colleen McDaniel)
Star Breeze
The Star Breeze sun deck at sunset. (Photo: Colleen McDaniel)
Star Breeze

17 Nights

17 Nights  South PacificStar Collector: Twice The Tahiti

Port: Tahiti • Rangiroa • Tahaa • Bora Bora • Huahine • Moorea • Tahiti • Moorea • Raiatea • Tahaa+3 more

132
May 11, 2026
Windstar Cruises
10 Nights

10 Nights  South PacificTahiti & Moorea Culture Through Cuisine Cruise Tou...

Port: Tahiti • Moorea • Raiatea • Tahaa • Bora Bora • Huahine • Tahiti • Moorea • Tahiti

132
Windstar Cruises

11 Nights

11 Nights  South PacificFinal Rose & Overwater Bungalows + Air Package Fro...

Port: Tahiti • Bora Bora • Tahiti • Moorea • Raiatea • Tahaa • Bora Bora • Huahine • Bora Bora+2 more

132
Windstar Cruises

8 Nights

8 Nights  Baltic SeaConnoisseur’s Delight: Northern Spain & Portugal

Port: Lisbon • Porto • Vigo • Gijon • Bilbao • Bordeaux

129
May 26, 2026
Windstar Cruises

16 Nights

16 Nights  MediterraneanStar Collector: Mediterranean Moments & Monuments

Port: Pireaus • Corinth • Delphi • Corfu • Argostoli • Taormina • Trapani • Sardinia • Barcelona+6 more

129
May 10, 2026
Windstar Cruises

8 Nights

8 Nights  MediterraneanA Piece Of Greece, A Slice Of Sicily & The Corinth...

Port: Pireaus • Corinth • Delphi • Corfu • Argostoli • Taormina • Trapani • Sardinia • Barcelona

129
May 10, 2026
Windstar Cruises

24 Nights

24 Nights  GreeceStar Collector: Grecian Gems And Spanish Charms

Port: Istanbul • Myrina • Mykonos • Kusadasi • Bodrum • Santorini • Delphi • Corinth • Pireaus+14 more

129
May 2, 2026
Windstar Cruises

10 Nights

10 Nights  MediterraneanSicilian Splendors

Port: Rome • Syracuse • Gozo • Malta • Porto Empedocle • Trapani • Lipari • Sorrento+2 more

265
May 28, 2026
Windstar Cruises

8 Nights

8 Nights  MediterraneanMoroccan Markets & Iberian Icons

Port: Barcelona • Valencia • Cartagena • Malaga • Tangier • Cádiz • Lisbon

129
May 18, 2026
Windstar Cruises

25 Nights

25 Nights  Baltic SeaStar Collector: Atlantic Europe: Northern Spain, W...

Port: Lisbon • Porto • Vigo • Gijon • Bilbao • Bordeaux • La Rochelle-La Pallice • Saint-Malo+11 more

129
May 26, 2026
Windstar Cruises

4 Nights

4 Nights  Baltic SeaSt. Malo Getaway

Port: Dover • Saint-Malo • Dover

137
May 15, 2026
Windstar Cruises

13 Nights

13 Nights  Baltic SeaA Bite Of Belgium & Feast Of Fjords

Port: Dover • Antwerp • Brugge • London • Egersund • Alesund • Andalsnes • Trondheim • Froya • Olden+2 more

137
May 19, 2026
Windstar Cruises

