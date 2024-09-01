Effective July 1st. Due to new regulations, prices now include all taxes and fees. Learn more

Windstar March 2026 Cruises

Windstar March 2026 Cruises

We found you 26 cruises

15 Nights

Ocean Crossings

Port: Barbados • Lisbon

107 reviews
Mar 28, 2026
Windstar Cruises
View All Prices

7 Nights

Europe's Winter Riviera

Port: Barcelona • Nice • Genoa • Florence • Rome

126 reviews
Mar 8, 2026
Windstar Cruises
View All Prices

8 Nights

Winter Italy And The Dalmatian Coast

Port: Venice • Zadar • Dubrovnik • Taormina • Naples • Rome

126 reviews
Mar 23, 2026
Windstar Cruises
View All Prices

15 Nights

Star Collector: Winter In Europe's Rivieras & Croa...

Port: Barcelona • Nice • Genoa • Florence • Rome • Naples • Taormina • Dubrovnik • Zadar • Venice

126 reviews
Mar 8, 2026
Windstar Cruises
View All Prices
Sponsored

Labor Day Sale: Cruise From $229 & More

  • Book With Our Lowest Prices
  • Cruise From $229
  • Plus, Kids Sail Free*
  • Sail to Over 250 Destinations Around the Globe

MSC Cruises

7 Nights

Dreams Of Tahiti

Port: Tahiti • Moorea • Raiatea • Tahaa • Bora Bora • Huahine • Tahiti

125 reviews
Windstar Cruises
View All Prices

7 Nights

Beach Fun & Sun: A Remote Caribbean Getaway

Port: St. Maarten • Antigua • Road Bay • Virgin Gorda • Sopers Hole • Jost Van Dyke • St. Barts +1 more

262 reviews
Mar 7, 2026
Windstar Cruises
View All Prices

7 Nights

Beach Fun & Sun: A Remote Caribbean Getaway

Port: St. Maarten • Antigua • Road Bay • Sopers Hole • Jost Van Dyke • Virgin Gorda • St. Barts +1 more

262 reviews
Mar 14, 2026
Windstar Cruises
View All Prices

7 Nights

Costa Rica & Panama Canal

Port: Puntarenas • Quepos • Puerto Jimenez • Isla Parida • Balboa • Panama Canal • Colon

131 reviews
Mar 2, 2026
Windstar Cruises
View All Prices

7 Nights

Beach Fun & Sun: A Remote Caribbean Getaway

Port: St. Maarten • Puntarenas • Road Bay • Sopers Hole • Jost Van Dyke • Virgin Gorda +2 more

262 reviews
Mar 28, 2026
Windstar Cruises
View All Prices

16 Nights

Star Collector: Eastern Mediterranean Jewels

Port: Rome • Naples • Catania • Crotone • Corfu • Delphi • Corinth • Athens • Corinth • Delphi +6 more

126 reviews
Mar 31, 2026
Windstar Cruises
View All Prices

8 Nights

Winter Italy And The Dalmatian Coast

Port: Rome • Naples • Taormina • Dubrovnik • Zadar • Venice

126 reviews
Mar 15, 2026
Windstar Cruises
View All Prices
Cruise Critic Favorite

7 Nights

Jewels Of The Windward Islands

Port: Barbados • St. Kitts • Puntarenas • Iles des Saintes • Dominica • St. Lucia +1 more

107 reviews
Mar 7, 2026
Windstar Cruises
View All Prices
Cruise Critic Favorite

14 Nights

Star Collector: Blue Seas Of The Windward Islands

Port: Barbados • St. Lucia • Aabenraa • St. Vincent • Mayreau • Grenada • Bequia • Barbados +6 more

107 reviews
Mar 14, 2026
Windstar Cruises
View All Prices

25 Nights

Star Collector: Classic Crossing To Spain & More

Port: Barbados • Lisbon • Tangier • Malaga • Cartagena • Valencia • Palma de Mallorca +2 more

107 reviews
Mar 28, 2026
Windstar Cruises
View All Prices

22 Nights

Star Collector: Caribbean Beats & Transatlantic Tr...

Port: Barbados • St. Kitts • Iles des Saintes • Dominica • Martinique • St. Lucia • Barbados +1 more

107 reviews
Mar 21, 2026
Windstar Cruises
View All Prices

Related Cruises

Carnival March 2026 Cruises

Carnival March 2026 Cruises

Celebrity March 2026 Cruises

Celebrity March 2026 Cruises

Holland America Line March 2026 Cruises

Holland America Line March 2026 Cruises

Norwegian (NCL) March 2026 Cruises

Norwegian (NCL) March 2026 Cruises

Princess March 2026 Cruises

Princess March 2026 Cruises

Royal Caribbean March 2026 Cruises

Royal Caribbean March 2026 Cruises

Star Clippers March 2026 Cruises

Star Clippers March 2026 Cruises

Costa March 2026 Cruises

Costa March 2026 Cruises

Viking River March 2026 Cruises

Viking River March 2026 Cruises

MSC March 2026 Cruises

MSC March 2026 Cruises

Azamara March 2026 Cruises

Azamara March 2026 Cruises

Celestyal March 2026 Cruises

Celestyal March 2026 Cruises

AmaWaterways March 2026 Cruises

AmaWaterways March 2026 Cruises

Paul Gauguin Cruises March 2026 Cruises

Paul Gauguin Cruises March 2026 Cruises

Scenic River March 2026 Cruises

Scenic River March 2026 Cruises

Viking Ocean March 2026 Cruises

Viking Ocean March 2026 Cruises

Silversea Expeditions March 2026 Cruises

Silversea Expeditions March 2026 Cruises

Atlas Ocean Voyages March 2026 Cruises

Atlas Ocean Voyages March 2026 Cruises

Viking Expeditions March 2026 Cruises

Viking Expeditions March 2026 Cruises

HX (Hurtigruten Expeditions) March 2026 Cruises

HX (Hurtigruten Expeditions) March 2026 Cruises

Cruise Critic is not a booking agent and does not charge any service fees to users of our site. Our partners who list cruise pricing on Cruise Critic are required to provide prices for cruise only or cruise packages, per person, double occupancy, and are based on specific cabin types and sailing dates, and may not be available for all cabin types/sailings. Taxes, fees and port expenses not included. Rates are in USD and valid for US and Canadian residents only. Fuel supplement may apply. When you book with one of our partners, please be sure to check their site for a full disclosure of all applicable fees as required by the U.S. Department of Transportation.

For any cruises listed, Cruise Critic does not guarantee any specific rates or prices. In addition, average cruise prices are updated nightly.

Furthermore, Cruise Critic makes no guarantees for availability of prices advertised on our site. Listed prices may have blackout dates, qualifications or restrictions.

Cruise Critic is not responsible for content on external web sites.

Lowest pricing is based on our 3rd party pricing supplier and valid as of September 2nd, 2024.

Get special cruise deals, expert advice, insider tips and more.
By proceeding, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.

© 1995—2024, The Independent Traveler, Inc.