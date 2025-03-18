Effective July 1st. Due to new regulations, prices now include all taxes and fees. Learn more

Windstar March 2025 Cruises

Windstar March 2025 Cruises

We found you 29 cruises

Star Breeze pool lighting
Star Legend
S B Classic suite (1)
Star Legend
Cuadro 44 group table
Star Legend
S B Amphora
Star Legend

8 Nights

Winter Italy And The Dalmatian Coast

Port: Rome • Naples • Taormina • Dubrovnik • Zadar • Venice

126 reviews
Mar 18, 2025
Windstar Cruises
View All Prices
Star Breeze
Star Breeze
A balcony room on Star Breeze. (Photo: Colleen McDaniel)
Star Breeze
Amphora Restaurant on Star Breeze. (Photo: Colleen McDaniel)
Star Breeze
Cruise guests watch the sun set from the sun deck of Star Breeze. (Photo: Colleen McDaniel)
Star Breeze
The Star Breeze sun deck at sunset. (Photo: Colleen McDaniel)
Star Breeze

7 Nights

Dreams Of Tahiti

Port: Tahiti • Moorea • Raiatea • Tahaa • Bora Bora • Huahine • Tahiti

125 reviews
Windstar Cruises
View All Prices

7 Nights

Panama Canal, Cartagena, San Blas Islands & More

Port: Balboa • Panama Canal • Bocas Del Toro • San Blas Islands • Cartagena • Aruba

130 reviews
Mar 8, 2025
Windstar Cruises
View All Prices
Star Breeze
Star Breeze
A balcony room on Star Breeze. (Photo: Colleen McDaniel)
Star Breeze
Amphora Restaurant on Star Breeze. (Photo: Colleen McDaniel)
Star Breeze
Cruise guests watch the sun set from the sun deck of Star Breeze. (Photo: Colleen McDaniel)
Star Breeze
The Star Breeze sun deck at sunset. (Photo: Colleen McDaniel)
Star Breeze

14 Nights

Tahitian Treasures & Magnificent Marquesas

Port: Tahiti • Omoa • Hiva Oa • Taiohae • Rangiroa • Tahaa • Bora Bora • Moorea • Tahiti

125 reviews
Mar 27, 2025
Windstar Cruises
View All Prices

11 Nights

Tahiti & The Tuamotu Islands

Port: Tahiti • Rangiroa • Tahaa • Raiatea • Bora Bora • Huahine • Moorea • Tahiti

125 reviews
Mar 2, 2025
Windstar Cruises
View All Prices

8 Nights

Winter In Croatia & Greece

Port: Venice • Koper • Zadar • Dubrovnik • Kotor • Delphi • Corinth • Athens

126 reviews
Mar 26, 2025
Windstar Cruises
View All Prices

7 Nights

James Beard Foundation: Windward Ways & Tobago Cay...

Port: Aruba • Willemstad • Bonaire • Soufriere • Mayreau • Barbados

130 reviews
Mar 15, 2025
Windstar Cruises
View All Prices

16 Nights

Star Collector: Winter In Spain And The Rivieras

Port: Barcelona • Valencia • Cartagena • Malaga • Gibraltar • Palma de Mallorca • Barcelona +4 more

126 reviews
Mar 2, 2025
Windstar Cruises
View All Prices

14 Nights

Ocean Crossings + Ponta Delgada, Azores

Port: St. Maarten • Ponta Delgada • Lisbon

261 reviews
Mar 29, 2025
Windstar Cruises
View All Prices

7 Nights

Classic Caribbean

Port: St. Maarten • Jelu Island • Dominica • St. Lucia • Iles des Saintes • St. Kitts +2 more

261 reviews
Mar 15, 2025
Windstar Cruises
View All Prices

9 Nights

Southern Spain Winter Escapes

Port: Barcelona • Valencia • Cartagena • Malaga • Gibraltar • Palma de Mallorca • Barcelona

126 reviews
Mar 2, 2025
Windstar Cruises
View All Prices

7 Nights

Costa Rica & Panama Canal

Port: Colon • Panama Canal • Balboa • Isla Parida • Puerto Jimenez • Quepos • Puntarenas

116 reviews
Mar 1, 2025
Windstar Cruises
View All Prices

25 Nights

Star Collector: Classic Crossing To Spain & More

Port: Barbados • Lisbon • Tangier • Malaga • Cartagena • Valencia • Palma de Mallorca +2 more

116 reviews
Mar 26, 2025
Windstar Cruises
View All Prices

15 Nights

Ocean Crossings

Port: Barbados • Lisbon

116 reviews
Mar 26, 2025
Windstar Cruises
View All Prices

7 Nights

Beach Fun & Sun: A Remote Caribbean Getaway

Port: St. Maarten • Antigua • Road Bay • Sopers Hole • Jost Van Dyke • Virgin Gorda • St. Barts +1 more

261 reviews
Windstar Cruises
View All Prices

Related Cruises

Carnival March 2025 Cruises

Carnival March 2025 Cruises

Celebrity March 2025 Cruises

Celebrity March 2025 Cruises

Crystal March 2025 Cruises

Crystal March 2025 Cruises

Holland America Line March 2025 Cruises

Holland America Line March 2025 Cruises

Norwegian (NCL) March 2025 Cruises

Norwegian (NCL) March 2025 Cruises

Princess March 2025 Cruises

Princess March 2025 Cruises

Royal Caribbean March 2025 Cruises

Royal Caribbean March 2025 Cruises

Star Clippers March 2025 Cruises

Star Clippers March 2025 Cruises

Swan Hellenic March 2025 Cruises

Swan Hellenic March 2025 Cruises

Costa March 2025 Cruises

Costa March 2025 Cruises

Azamara March 2025 Cruises

Azamara March 2025 Cruises

Celestyal March 2025 Cruises

Celestyal March 2025 Cruises

AmaWaterways March 2025 Cruises

AmaWaterways March 2025 Cruises

Riviera River March 2025 Cruises

Riviera River March 2025 Cruises

Delfin Amazon Cruises March 2025 Cruises

Delfin Amazon Cruises March 2025 Cruises

Silversea Expeditions March 2025 Cruises

Silversea Expeditions March 2025 Cruises

Ritz-Carlton Yacht Collection March 2025 Cruises

Ritz-Carlton Yacht Collection March 2025 Cruises

Atlas Ocean Voyages March 2025 Cruises

Atlas Ocean Voyages March 2025 Cruises

Explora Journeys March 2025 Cruises

Explora Journeys March 2025 Cruises

HX (Hurtigruten Expeditions) March 2025 Cruises

HX (Hurtigruten Expeditions) March 2025 Cruises

Cruise Critic is not a booking agent and does not charge any service fees to users of our site. Our partners who list cruise pricing on Cruise Critic are required to provide prices for cruise only or cruise packages, per person, double occupancy, and are based on specific cabin types and sailing dates, and may not be available for all cabin types/sailings. Taxes, fees and port expenses not included. Rates are in USD and valid for US and Canadian residents only. Fuel supplement may apply. When you book with one of our partners, please be sure to check their site for a full disclosure of all applicable fees as required by the U.S. Department of Transportation.

For any cruises listed, Cruise Critic does not guarantee any specific rates or prices. In addition, average cruise prices are updated nightly.

Furthermore, Cruise Critic makes no guarantees for availability of prices advertised on our site. Listed prices may have blackout dates, qualifications or restrictions.

Cruise Critic is not responsible for content on external web sites.

Lowest pricing is based on our 3rd party pricing supplier and valid as of July 23rd, 2024.

Get special cruise deals, expert advice, insider tips and more.By proceeding, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.

© 1995—2024, The Independent Traveler, Inc.