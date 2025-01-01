Windstar June 2026 Cruises

8 Nights

8 Nights  MediterraneanSpanish Symphony

Port: Lisbon • Cádiz • Gibraltar • Malaga • Almeria • Cartagena • Palma de Mallorca • Barcelona

265
Jun 22, 2026
Windstar Cruises
7 Nights

7 Nights  GreeceOff The Beaten Path Greek Islands

Port: Pireaus • Syros • Kusadasi • Pythagoreio • Naxos • Folegandros • Milos • Pireaus

111
Windstar Cruises
15 Nights

15 Nights  South PacificFlowers Of The South Pacific: Fiji, The Cook Islan...

Port: Tahiti • Moorea • Bora Bora • Aitutaki • Avatiu • Nuku Alofa • Fiji • Palau • Lautoka

132
Jun 18, 2026
Windstar Cruises
11 Nights

11 Nights  South PacificFinal Rose & Overwater Bungalows + Air Package Fro...

Port: Tahiti • Bora Bora • Tahiti • Moorea • Raiatea • Tahaa • Bora Bora • Huahine • Bora Bora+2 more

132
Windstar Cruises
11 Nights

11 Nights  MediterraneanYachtsman’s Mediterranean Rivieras & Madrid Cruise...

Port: Madrid • Barcelona • Palamos • Sanary-Sur-Mer • Monaco • Cannes • Portofino • Elba • Rome

265
Jun 26, 2026
Windstar Cruises

7 Nights

7 Nights  Baltic SeaNorway's Southern Splendors

Port: Edinburgh • Egersund • Rosendal • Skjolden • Olden • Bergen

129
Jun 20, 2026
Windstar Cruises

11 Nights

11 Nights  Baltic SeaLands Of The Midnight Sun

Port: Edinburgh • Kirkwall • Lerwick • Skjolden • Maloy • Alesund • Molde • Torshavn • Reykjavik

137
Jun 25, 2026
Windstar Cruises
Cruise Critic Favorite

14 Nights

14 Nights  GreeceStar Collector: Greek Classics & Hidden Gems Unvei...

Port: Pireaus • Syros • Kusadasi • Pythagoreio • Naxos • Folegandros • Milos • Pireaus+7 more

111
Windstar Cruises
Cruise Critic Favorite

14 Nights

14 Nights  GreeceStar Collector: Greek Classics & Hidden Gems Unvei...

Port: Pireaus • Nafplion • Mykonos • Kusadasi • Patmos • Santorini • Monemvasia, Greece+8 more

111
Jun 11, 2026
Windstar Cruises

15 Nights

15 Nights  MediterraneanStar Collector: Enchantment Of The Western Med

Port: Rome • Elba • Portofino • Monaco • Cannes • Sanary-Sur-Mer • Palamos • Barcelona+7 more

265
Jun 7, 2026
Windstar Cruises

8 Nights

8 Nights  Baltic SeaGaelic Explorers

Port: Edinburgh • Invergordon • Kirkwall • Portree • Tobermory • Portrush • Douglas, Isle Of Man+1 more

137
Jun 1, 2026
Windstar Cruises

10 Nights

10 Nights  GreeceDelphi & Meteora: Grecian Treasures Cruise Tour

Port: Pireaus • Delphi • Pireaus • Mykonos • Kusadasi • Patmos • Santorini • Monemvasia, Greece+2 more

118
Windstar Cruises

15 Nights

15 Nights  MediterraneanStar Collector: Riviera & Italian Glamour

Port: Barcelona • Palamos • Sanary-Sur-Mer • Monaco • Cannes • Portofino • Elba • Rome • Positano+6 more

265
Jun 30, 2026
Windstar Cruises

12 Nights

12 Nights  MediterraneanSpanish Symphony & Madrid Medley Cruise Tour

Port: Madrid • Barcelona • Palma de Mallorca • Cartagena • Almeria • Malaga

265
Jun 10, 2026
Windstar Cruises

18 Nights

18 Nights  Baltic SeaStar Collector: Endless Days Of The North Sea & Ic...

Port: Edinburgh • Kirkwall • Lerwick • Skjolden • Maloy • Alesund • Molde • Torshavn • Reykjavik+6 more

137
Jun 25, 2026
Windstar Cruises

