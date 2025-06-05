Effective July 1st. Due to new regulations, prices now include all taxes and fees. Learn more

Windstar June 2025 Cruises

Windstar June 2025 Cruises

We found you 22 cruises

7 Nights

Dreams Of Tahiti

Port: Tahiti • Moorea • Raiatea • Tahaa • Bora Bora • Huahine • Tahiti

125 reviews
Windstar Cruises
View All Prices

14 Nights

Tahitian Treasures & Magnificent Marquesas

Port: Tahiti • Omoa • Hiva Oa • Taiohae • Rangiroa • Tahaa • Bora Bora • Moorea • Tahiti

125 reviews
Jun 19, 2025
Windstar Cruises
View All Prices
Windstar's stretched Star Pride (Photo/Melinda Crow)
Star Pride
Star Pride Cabins
Star Pride
Cuadro 44 on Windstar's Star Pride (Photo/Melinda Crow)
Star Pride
Pool on Windstar's Star Pride (Photo/Melinda Crow)
Star Pride
Star Pride
Star Pride

8 Nights

Norwegian Fjords & Danish Delights

Port: Copenhagen • Aalborg • Arendal • Flam • Olden • Geiranger • Geirangerfjord • Bergen

130 reviews
Jun 20, 2025
Windstar Cruises
View All Prices

17 Nights

Star Collector: Stories Of Italy, Croatia & Greece

Port: Rome • Sorrento • Taormina • Kotor • Dubrovnik • Split • Rovinj • Venice • Zadar • Hvar +6 more

261 reviews
Jun 6, 2025
Windstar Cruises
View All Prices

9 Nights

Adriatic Archipelagos & Greek Goddesses

Port: Venice • Zadar • Hvar • Dubrovnik • Kotor • Corfu • Katakolon • Monemvasia, Greece • Athens

261 reviews
Jun 14, 2025
Windstar Cruises
View All Prices

8 Nights

Gaelic Explorers

Port: Dublin • Douglas, Isle Of Man • Isle of Skye • Tobermory • Portrush • Ullapool • Invergordon +1 more

126 reviews
Jun 2, 2025
Windstar Cruises
View All Prices

8 Nights

Classic Italy & Dalmatian Coast

Port: Rome • Sorrento • Taormina • Kotor • Dubrovnik • Split • Rovinj • Venice

261 reviews
Jun 6, 2025
Windstar Cruises
View All Prices

8 Nights

Norwegian Fjords & Danish Delights

Port: Copenhagen • Aalborg • Arendal • Stavanger • Flam • Olden • Andalsnes • Bergen

130 reviews
Jun 3, 2025
Windstar Cruises
View All Prices

7 Nights

Treasures Of The Greek Isles

Port: Athens • Mykonos • Kusadasi • Patmos • Santorini • Monemvasia, Greece • Nafplion +1 more

107 reviews
Windstar Cruises
View All Prices

9 Nights

Lands Of The Vikings

Port: Bergen • Olden • Alesund • Molde • Geiranger • Geirangerfjord • Lerwick • Kirkwall • Reykjavik

130 reviews
Jun 28, 2025
Windstar Cruises
View All Prices

10 Nights

Adriatic Archipelagos & Greek Goddesses

Port: Athens • Monemvasia, Greece • Katakolon • Corfu • Kotor • Dubrovnik • Hvar • Zadar • Rovinj +1 more

107 reviews
Jun 28, 2025
Windstar Cruises
View All Prices

18 Nights

Star Collector: Irish Cliffs, Scottish Castles & N...

Port: Dublin • Douglas, Isle Of Man • Isle of Skye • Tobermory • Portrush • Ullapool • Invergordon +10 more

126 reviews
Jun 2, 2025
Windstar Cruises
View All Prices

7 Nights

Treasures Of The Greek Isles

Port: Athens • Mykonos • Kusadasi • Patmos • Santorini • Monemvasia, Greece • Nafplion +1 more

116 reviews
Windstar Cruises
View All Prices

9 Nights

Adriatic Archipelagos & Greek Goddesses

Port: Athens • Monemvasia, Greece • Katakolon • Corfu • Kotor • Dubrovnik • Hvar • Zadar • Venice

261 reviews
Jun 23, 2025
Windstar Cruises
View All Prices

16 Nights

Star Collector: Fjords & Fire

Port: Bergen • Olden • Alesund • Molde • Geiranger • Geirangerfjord • Lerwick • Kirkwall • Reykjavik +7 more

130 reviews
Jun 28, 2025
Windstar Cruises
View All Prices

