Windstar July 2026 Cruises

We found you 22 cruises

Star Breeze
Star Breeze
A balcony room on Star Breeze. (Photo: Colleen McDaniel)
Star Breeze
Amphora Restaurant on Star Breeze. (Photo: Colleen McDaniel)
Star Breeze
Cruise guests watch the sun set from the sun deck of Star Breeze. (Photo: Colleen McDaniel)
Star Breeze
The Star Breeze sun deck at sunset. (Photo: Colleen McDaniel)
Star Breeze

11 Nights

11 Nights  South PacificMãori Storytellers & French Polynesian Treasures

Port: Tahiti • Moorea • Raiatea • Aitutaki • Avatiu • Bora Bora • Tahaa • Huahine • Tahiti

132
Jul 30, 2026
Windstar Cruises
Wind Surf
Wind Surf
Wind Surf Cabins
Wind Surf
Wind Surf Dining
Wind Surf
Wind Surf Activity/Entertainment
Wind Surf
Wind Surf
Wind Surf

9 Nights

9 Nights  MediterraneanAdriatic Icons & Venetian Treasures

Port: Venice • Rovinj • Zadar • Hvar • Dubrovnik • Kotor • Piran • Venice

265
Jul 15, 2026
Windstar Cruises
Star Breeze
Star Breeze
A balcony room on Star Breeze. (Photo: Colleen McDaniel)
Star Breeze
Amphora Restaurant on Star Breeze. (Photo: Colleen McDaniel)
Star Breeze
Cruise guests watch the sun set from the sun deck of Star Breeze. (Photo: Colleen McDaniel)
Star Breeze
The Star Breeze sun deck at sunset. (Photo: Colleen McDaniel)
Star Breeze

14 Nights

14 Nights  South PacificFlowers Of The South Pacific: Fiji, The Cook Islan...

Port: Lautoka • Palau • Fiji • Nuku Alofa • Avatiu • Aitutaki • Bora Bora • Moorea • Tahiti

132
Jul 3, 2026
Windstar Cruises
Star Breeze
Star Breeze
A balcony room on Star Breeze. (Photo: Colleen McDaniel)
Star Breeze
Amphora Restaurant on Star Breeze. (Photo: Colleen McDaniel)
Star Breeze
Cruise guests watch the sun set from the sun deck of Star Breeze. (Photo: Colleen McDaniel)
Star Breeze
The Star Breeze sun deck at sunset. (Photo: Colleen McDaniel)
Star Breeze

18 Nights

18 Nights  South PacificStar Collector: Twice The Tahiti

Port: Tahiti • Moorea • Raiatea • Tahaa • Bora Bora • Huahine • Tahiti • Moorea • Raiatea • Aitutaki+5 more

132
Jul 23, 2026
Windstar Cruises
11 Nights

11 Nights  South PacificFinal Rose & Overwater Bungalows + Air Package Fro...

Port: Tahiti • Bora Bora • Tahiti • Moorea • Raiatea • Tahaa • Bora Bora • Huahine • Bora Bora+2 more

132
Windstar Cruises

18 Nights

18 Nights  Baltic SeaStar Collector: Scottish And Viking Adventure

Port: Copenhagen • Haugesund • Alesund • Andalsnes • Trondheim • Froya • Olden • Bergen • Edinburgh+7 more

129
Jul 22, 2026
Windstar Cruises

7 Nights

7 Nights  MediterraneanItaly And The Allure Of The Aeolian Islands

Port: Rome • Ponza • Positano • Lipari • Sardinia • Corsica • Rome

111
Windstar Cruises

8 Nights

8 Nights  MediterraneanBella Italia – A Southern Italian Romance

Port: Rome • Positano • Marina Velentia • Reggio Calabria • Tarragona • Otranto • Rabaul+1 more

265
Jul 7, 2026
Windstar Cruises

10 Nights

10 Nights  Baltic SeaEndless Days In Norway

Port: Copenhagen • Haugesund • Alesund • Andalsnes • Trondheim • Froya • Olden • Bergen • Edinburgh

129
Jul 22, 2026
Windstar Cruises

10 Nights

10 Nights  GreeceDelphi & Meteora: Grecian Treasures Cruise Tour

Port: Pireaus • Delphi • Pireaus • Mykonos • Kusadasi • Patmos • Santorini • Monemvasia, Greece+2 more

118
Windstar Cruises

10 Nights

10 Nights  Baltic SeaComprehensive Iceland Cruise Tour

Port: Reykjavik • Heimaey • Cruise by Seydisfjordur Fjord • Akureyri+3 more

137
Windstar Cruises

17 Nights

17 Nights  MediterraneanStar Collector: Italian Charms & Croatian Coastlin...

Port: Rome • Positano • Marina Velentia • Reggio Calabria • Tarragona • Otranto • Rabaul+8 more

265
Jul 7, 2026
Windstar Cruises
Cruise Critic Favorite

14 Nights

14 Nights  MediterraneanStar Collector: Mediterranean’s Glamorous Summer R...

Port: Pireaus • Monemvasia, Greece • Gythion • Taormina • Sorrento • Rome • Bastia • Corsica+4 more

111
Jul 2, 2026
Windstar Cruises

14 Nights

14 Nights  MediterraneanStar Collector: Corsica, Sardinia & Amalfi Memorie...

Port: Rome • Bastia • Corsica • Bonaire • Alghero • Sardinia • Rome • Ponza • Positano • Lipari+3 more

111
Windstar Cruises
Cruise Critic Favorite

21 Nights

21 Nights  MediterraneanStar Collector: Best Beaches Of Italy

Port: Pireaus • Monemvasia, Greece • Gythion • Taormina • Sorrento • Rome • Bastia • Corsica+10 more

111
Jul 2, 2026
Windstar Cruises

