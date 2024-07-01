Effective July 1st. Due to new regulations, prices now include all taxes and fees. Learn more

9 Nights

Southern Spain Winter Escapes

Port: Barcelona • Valencia • Cartagena • Gibraltar • Malaga • Palma de Mallorca • Barcelona

126 reviews
Jan 19, 2026
Windstar Cruises
View All Prices

7 Nights

Dreams Of Tahiti

Port: Tahiti • Moorea • Raiatea • Tahaa • Bora Bora • Huahine • Tahiti

125 reviews
Jan 29, 2026
Windstar Cruises
View All Prices
Windstar's stretched Star Pride (Photo/Melinda Crow)
Star Pride
Star Pride Cabins
Star Pride
Cuadro 44 on Windstar's Star Pride (Photo/Melinda Crow)
Star Pride
Pool on Windstar's Star Pride (Photo/Melinda Crow)
Star Pride
Star Pride
Star Pride

11 Nights

Marvels Of Ecuador, Peru, And The Panama Canal

Port: Lima • Trujillo • Machala • Guayaquil • Manta • Panama Canal • Colon

130 reviews
Windstar Cruises
View All Prices

10 Nights

Blue Waters Of The Leeward Islands

Port: St. Maarten • St. Kitts • Dominica • Casablanca • Bequia • Grenada • Mayreau • Aabenraa +3 more

107 reviews
Jan 14, 2026
Windstar Cruises
View All Prices

24 Nights

Star Collector: Winter Mediterranean Adventure

Port: Venice • Zadar • Dubrovnik • Taormina • Naples • Rome • Florence • Rapallo • Nice • Barcelona +6 more

126 reviews
Jan 4, 2026
Windstar Cruises
View All Prices

17 Nights

Star Collector: Hidden Gems Of The Caribbean

Port: St. Maarten • St. Kitts • Dominica • Casablanca • Bequia • Grenada • Mayreau • Aabenraa +10 more

107 reviews
Jan 14, 2026
Windstar Cruises
View All Prices

55 Nights

Star Collector: Grand Caribbean Adventure

Port: St. Maarten • Antigua • Road Bay • Sopers Hole • Jost Van Dyke • Virgin Gorda • St. Barts +38 more

261 reviews
Jan 4, 2026
Windstar Cruises
View All Prices

16 Nights

Star Collector: Winter In Spain And The Rivieras

Port: Barcelona • Valencia • Cartagena • Gibraltar • Malaga • Palma de Mallorca • Barcelona • Nice +3 more

126 reviews
Jan 19, 2026
Windstar Cruises
View All Prices

7 Nights

Beach Fun & Sun: A Remote Caribbean Getaway

Port: St. Maarten • Antigua • Road Bay • Sopers Hole • Jost Van Dyke • Virgin Gorda • St. Barts +1 more

261 reviews
Jan 4, 2026
Windstar Cruises
View All Prices

8 Nights

Winter Italy And The Dalmatian Coast

Port: Venice • Zadar • Dubrovnik • Taormina • Naples • Rome

126 reviews
Jan 4, 2026
Windstar Cruises
View All Prices

16 Nights

Star Collector: Winter In Spain And The Rivieras

Port: Rome • Florence • Rapallo • Nice • Barcelona • Valencia • Cartagena • Gibraltar • Malaga +2 more

126 reviews
Jan 12, 2026
Windstar Cruises
View All Prices

24 Nights

Star Collector: Winter Mediterranean Adventure

Port: Barcelona • Valencia • Cartagena • Gibraltar • Malaga • Palma de Mallorca • Barcelona • Nice +8 more

126 reviews
Jan 19, 2026
Windstar Cruises
View All Prices

7 Nights

Dreams Of Tahiti

Port: Tahiti • Moorea • Raiatea • Tahaa • Bora Bora • Huahine • Tahiti

125 reviews
Jan 8, 2026
Windstar Cruises
View All Prices

7 Nights

Lush & Lovely Islands Of The Lesser Antilles

Port: St. Maarten • St. Kitts • St. Barts • Puntarenas • Iles des Saintes • St. Lucia +2 more

261 reviews
Jan 11, 2026
Windstar Cruises
View All Prices

7 Nights

Jewels Of The Windward Islands

Port: Barbados • Aabenraa • St. Lucia • Casablanca • St. Lucia • Bequia • Mayreau • Grenada +1 more

261 reviews
Jan 18, 2026
Windstar Cruises
View All Prices

