Windstar January 2025 Cruises

Windstar January 2025 Cruises

We found you 27 cruises

8 Nights

Winter Italy And The Dalmatian Coast

Port: Rome • Naples • Taormina • Dubrovnik • Zadar • Venice

126 reviews
Jan 15, 2025
Windstar Cruises
View All Prices

14 Nights

Ocean Crossings

Port: Tahiti • Puntarenas

125 reviews
Jan 2, 2025
Windstar Cruises
View All Prices
7 Nights

Jewels Of The Windward Islands

Port: Barbados • St. Lucia • Casablanca • Aabenraa • St. Vincent • Mayreau • Grenada • Bequia +1 more

107 reviews
Windstar Cruises
View All Prices
7 Nights

Classic Caribbean

Port: St. Maarten • Jelu Island • Dominica • St. Lucia • Iles des Saintes • St. Barts +2 more

261 reviews
Windstar Cruises
View All Prices

7 Nights

Panama Canal, Cartagena, San Blas Islands & More

Port: Balboa • Panama Canal • Bocas Del Toro • San Blas Islands • Cartagena • Aruba

130 reviews
Jan 25, 2025
Windstar Cruises
View All Prices

7 Nights

Naturally Costa Rica

Port: Puntarenas • Playa Flamingo • Curu • Quepos • Puerto Jimenez • Punta Leona • Puntarenas

116 reviews
Jan 11, 2025
Windstar Cruises
View All Prices

7 Nights

Beach Fun & Sun: A Remote Caribbean Getaway

Port: St. Maarten • Antigua • St. Barts • Sopers Hole • Jost Van Dyke • Virgin Gorda • Road Bay +1 more

261 reviews
Jan 11, 2025
Windstar Cruises
View All Prices

14 Nights

Star Collector: Caribbean Explorations

Port: St. Maarten • Jelu Island • Dominica • St. Lucia • Iles des Saintes • St. Barts +9 more

261 reviews
Jan 4, 2025
Windstar Cruises
View All Prices

7 Nights

Windward Ways & Tobago Cays

Port: Aruba • Willemstad • Grenada • Soufriere • Mayreau • Barbados

130 reviews
Jan 4, 2025
Windstar Cruises
View All Prices

24 Nights

Star Collector: Winter Mediterranean Adventure

Port: Venice • Zadar • Dubrovnik • Taormina • Naples • Rome • Florence • Rapallo • Nice • Barcelona +6 more

126 reviews
Jan 23, 2025
Windstar Cruises
View All Prices

7 Nights

Costa Rica & Panama Canal

Port: Colon • Panama Canal • Balboa • Isla Parida • Puerto Jimenez • Quepos • Puntarenas

116 reviews
Jan 25, 2025
Windstar Cruises
View All Prices

14 Nights

Star Collector: Caribbean Explorations

Port: St. Maarten • Jelu Island • Dominica • St. Lucia • Iles des Saintes • St. Barts +9 more

261 reviews
Jan 18, 2025
Windstar Cruises
View All Prices

7 Nights

Windward Ways & Tobago Cays

Port: Barbados • Mayreau • Soufriere • Willemstad • Bonaire • Aruba

130 reviews
Jan 11, 2025
Windstar Cruises
View All Prices

8 Nights

Winter Italy And The Dalmatian Coast

Port: Venice • Zadar • Dubrovnik • Taormina • Naples • Rome

126 reviews
Jan 23, 2025
Windstar Cruises
View All Prices

7 Nights

Beach Fun & Sun: A Remote Caribbean Getaway

Port: St. Maarten • Antigua • Road Bay • Sopers Hole • Jost Van Dyke • Virgin Gorda • St. Barts +1 more

261 reviews
Jan 25, 2025
Windstar Cruises
View All Prices

