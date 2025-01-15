Effective July 1st. Due to new regulations, prices now include all taxes and fees. Learn more
We found you 27 cruises
8 Nights
Port: Rome • Naples • Taormina • Dubrovnik • Zadar • Venice
7 Nights
Port: Barbados • St. Lucia • Casablanca • Aabenraa • St. Vincent • Mayreau • Grenada • Bequia • +1 more
7 Nights
Port: St. Maarten • Jelu Island • Dominica • St. Lucia • Iles des Saintes • St. Barts • +2 more
7 Nights
Port: Balboa • Panama Canal • Bocas Del Toro • San Blas Islands • Cartagena • Aruba
7 Nights
Port: Puntarenas • Playa Flamingo • Curu • Quepos • Puerto Jimenez • Punta Leona • Puntarenas
7 Nights
Port: St. Maarten • Antigua • St. Barts • Sopers Hole • Jost Van Dyke • Virgin Gorda • Road Bay • +1 more
14 Nights
Port: St. Maarten • Jelu Island • Dominica • St. Lucia • Iles des Saintes • St. Barts • +9 more
7 Nights
Port: Aruba • Willemstad • Grenada • Soufriere • Mayreau • Barbados
24 Nights
Port: Venice • Zadar • Dubrovnik • Taormina • Naples • Rome • Florence • Rapallo • Nice • Barcelona • +6 more
7 Nights
Port: Colon • Panama Canal • Balboa • Isla Parida • Puerto Jimenez • Quepos • Puntarenas
14 Nights
Port: St. Maarten • Jelu Island • Dominica • St. Lucia • Iles des Saintes • St. Barts • +9 more
7 Nights
Port: Barbados • Mayreau • Soufriere • Willemstad • Bonaire • Aruba
8 Nights
Port: Venice • Zadar • Dubrovnik • Taormina • Naples • Rome
7 Nights
Port: St. Maarten • Antigua • Road Bay • Sopers Hole • Jost Van Dyke • Virgin Gorda • St. Barts • +1 more
Carnival January 2025 Cruises
Celebrity January 2025 Cruises
Cunard January 2025 Cruises
Holland America Line January 2025 Cruises
Norwegian (NCL) January 2025 Cruises
Princess January 2025 Cruises
Royal Caribbean January 2025 Cruises
Lindblad Expeditions January 2025 Cruises
Star Clippers January 2025 Cruises
Costa January 2025 Cruises
Hurtigruten January 2025 Cruises
MSC January 2025 Cruises
Azamara January 2025 Cruises
Pandaw January 2025 Cruises
Scenic River January 2025 Cruises
Quark Expeditions January 2025 Cruises
Silversea Expeditions January 2025 Cruises
Ritz-Carlton Yacht Collection January 2025 Cruises
Atlas Ocean Voyages January 2025 Cruises
Scenic Ocean January 2025 Cruises
Cruise Critic is not a booking agent and does not charge any service fees to users of our site. Our partners who list cruise pricing on Cruise Critic are required to provide prices for cruise only or cruise packages, per person, double occupancy, and are based on specific cabin types and sailing dates, and may not be available for all cabin types/sailings. Taxes, fees and port expenses not included. Rates are in USD and valid for US and Canadian residents only. Fuel supplement may apply. When you book with one of our partners, please be sure to check their site for a full disclosure of all applicable fees as required by the U.S. Department of Transportation.
For any cruises listed, Cruise Critic does not guarantee any specific rates or prices. In addition, average cruise prices are updated nightly.
Furthermore, Cruise Critic makes no guarantees for availability of prices advertised on our site. Listed prices may have blackout dates, qualifications or restrictions.
Cruise Critic is not responsible for content on external web sites.
Lowest pricing is based on our 3rd party pricing supplier and valid as of July 23rd, 2024.