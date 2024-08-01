Effective July 1st. Due to new regulations, prices now include all taxes and fees. Learn more

Windstar February 2026 Cruises

We found you 32 cruises

Star Legend

24 Nights

Star Collector: Winter Mediterranean Adventure

Port: Venice • Zadar • Dubrovnik • Taormina • Naples • Rome • Florence • Rapallo • Nice • Barcelona +6 more

126 reviews
Feb 12, 2026
Windstar Cruises
View All Prices

7 Nights

Costa Rica & Panama Canal

Port: Puntarenas • Quepos • Puerto Jimenez • Isla Parida • Balboa • Panama Canal • Colon

130 reviews
Feb 16, 2026
Windstar Cruises
View All Prices

18 Nights

Star Collector: Twice The Tahiti

Port: Tahiti • Moorea • Raiatea • Tahaa • Bora Bora • Huahine • Tahiti • Rangiroa • Tahaa • Raiatea +4 more

125 reviews
Feb 5, 2026
Windstar Cruises
View All Prices

7 Nights

Dreams Of Tahiti

Port: Tahiti • Moorea • Raiatea • Tahaa • Bora Bora • Huahine • Tahiti

125 reviews
Feb 5, 2026
Windstar Cruises
View All Prices

8 Nights

In The Wake Of The Spanish Armadas

Port: Aruba • Santa Marta • Cartagena • Bocas Del Toro • Colon

261 reviews
Feb 1, 2026
Windstar Cruises
View All Prices

11 Nights

Tahiti & The Tuamotu Islands

Port: Tahiti • Rangiroa • Tahaa • Raiatea • Bora Bora • Huahine • Moorea • Tahiti

125 reviews
Feb 12, 2026
Windstar Cruises
View All Prices

7 Nights

Europe's Winter Riviera

Port: Rome • Florence • Rapallo • Nice • Barcelona

126 reviews
Feb 20, 2026
Windstar Cruises
View All Prices
Cruise Critic Favorite

7 Nights

Lush & Lovely Islands Of The Lesser Antilles

Port: St. Maarten • St. Kitts • St. Barts • Little Bay • Iles des Saintes • Dominica +2 more

107 reviews
Feb 28, 2026
Windstar Cruises
View All Prices

8 Nights

Winter Italy And The Dalmatian Coast

Port: Venice • Zadar • Dubrovnik • Taormina • Naples • Rome

126 reviews
Feb 12, 2026
Windstar Cruises
View All Prices

9 Nights

Southern Spain Winter Escapes

Port: Barcelona • Valencia • Cartagena • Gibraltar • Malaga • Palma de Mallorca • Barcelona

126 reviews
Feb 27, 2026
Windstar Cruises
View All Prices
Cruise Critic Favorite

7 Nights

Classic Caribbean

Port: St. Maarten • Nevis • Dominica • St. Lucia • Iles des Saintes • St. Barts • St. Kitts +1 more

261 reviews
Feb 28, 2026
Windstar Cruises
View All Prices

8 Nights

Winter Italy And The Dalmatian Coast

Port: Rome • Naples • Taormina • Dubrovnik • Zadar • Venice

126 reviews
Feb 4, 2026
Windstar Cruises
View All Prices

15 Nights

Star Collector: Winter In Europe's Rivieras & Croa...

Port: Venice • Zadar • Dubrovnik • Taormina • Naples • Rome • Florence • Rapallo • Nice • Barcelona

126 reviews
Feb 12, 2026
Windstar Cruises
View All Prices

10 Nights

Tahiti & The Tuamotu Islands

Port: Tahiti • Rangiroa • Tahaa • Bora Bora • Huahine • Moorea • Tahiti

125 reviews
Feb 23, 2026
Windstar Cruises
View All Prices

18 Nights

Star Collector: Deep Dive Into The Blue: Underwate...

Port: Cozumel • Grand Cayman • Cayman Brac • Port Antonio • Santo Domingo • La Romana +10 more

261 reviews
Feb 17, 2026
Windstar Cruises
View All Prices

