Effective July 1st. Due to new regulations, prices now include all taxes and fees. Learn more

Windstar February 2025 Cruises

Windstar February 2025 Cruises

We found you 24 cruises

9 Nights

Southern Spain Winter Escapes

Port: Barcelona • Valencia • Cartagena • Gibraltar • Malaga • Palma de Mallorca • Barcelona

126 reviews
Feb 7, 2025
Windstar Cruises
View All Prices

16 Nights

Star Collector: Winter In Spain And The Rivieras

Port: Rome • Florence • Rapallo • Nice • Barcelona • Valencia • Cartagena • Malaga • Gibraltar +2 more

126 reviews
Feb 23, 2025
Windstar Cruises
View All Prices

7 Nights

Jewels Of The Windward Islands

Port: Barbados • St. Lucia • Casablanca • Aabenraa • St. Vincent • Mayreau • Grenada • Bequia +1 more

107 reviews
Windstar Cruises
View All Prices

15 Nights

Ocean Crossings

Port: Barbados • Lisbon

107 reviews
Feb 22, 2025
Windstar Cruises
View All Prices

7 Nights

Panama Canal, Cartagena, San Blas Islands & More

Port: Balboa • Panama Canal • Bocas Del Toro • San Blas Islands • Cartagena • Aruba

130 reviews
Feb 8, 2025
Windstar Cruises
View All Prices

7 Nights

Naturally Costa Rica

Port: Puntarenas • Playa Flamingo • Curu • Quepos • Puerto Jimenez • Punta Leona • Puntarenas

116 reviews
Feb 15, 2025
Windstar Cruises
View All Prices

7 Nights

National Health Association Plant-based Culinary E...

Port: Tahiti • Moorea • Raiatea • Tahaa • Bora Bora • Huahine • Tahiti

125 reviews
Feb 16, 2025
Windstar Cruises
View All Prices

14 Nights

Ocean Crossings

Port: Puntarenas • Tahiti

125 reviews
Feb 2, 2025
Windstar Cruises
View All Prices

7 Nights

Classic Caribbean

Port: St. Maarten • Jelu Island • Dominica • St. Lucia • Iles des Saintes • St. Kitts +2 more

261 reviews
Windstar Cruises
View All Prices

7 Nights

Costa Rica & Panama Canal

Port: Colon • Panama Canal • Balboa • Isla Parida • Puerto Jimenez • Quepos • Puntarenas

116 reviews
Feb 8, 2025
Windstar Cruises
View All Prices

16 Nights

Star Collector: Winter In Spain And The Rivieras

Port: Barcelona • Valencia • Cartagena • Gibraltar • Malaga • Palma de Mallorca • Barcelona • Nice +3 more

126 reviews
Feb 7, 2025
Windstar Cruises
View All Prices

7 Nights

Beach Fun & Sun: A Remote Caribbean Getaway

Port: St. Maarten • Antigua • Road Bay • Sopers Hole • Jost Van Dyke • Virgin Gorda • St. Barts +1 more

261 reviews
Feb 1, 2025
Windstar Cruises
View All Prices

14 Nights

Star Collector: Windward Islands & Spanish New Wor...

Port: Barbados • Mayreau • Soufriere • Grenada • Willemstad • Aruba • Cartagena +4 more

130 reviews
Feb 22, 2025
Windstar Cruises
View All Prices

7 Nights

Panama Canal, Cartagena, San Blas Islands & More

Port: Aruba • Cartagena • San Blas Islands • Bocas Del Toro • Panama Canal • Balboa

130 reviews
Feb 1, 2025
Windstar Cruises
View All Prices

14 Nights

Star Collector: Wild Wonders Of The Central Americ...

Port: Colon • Panama Canal • Balboa • Isla Parida • Puerto Jimenez • Quepos • Puntarenas +6 more

116 reviews
Feb 8, 2025
Windstar Cruises
View All Prices

Related Cruises

Carnival February 2025 Cruises

Carnival February 2025 Cruises

Celebrity February 2025 Cruises

Celebrity February 2025 Cruises

Crystal February 2025 Cruises

Crystal February 2025 Cruises

Princess February 2025 Cruises

Princess February 2025 Cruises

Royal Caribbean February 2025 Cruises

Royal Caribbean February 2025 Cruises

Lindblad Expeditions February 2025 Cruises

Lindblad Expeditions February 2025 Cruises

Star Clippers February 2025 Cruises

Star Clippers February 2025 Cruises

Swan Hellenic February 2025 Cruises

Swan Hellenic February 2025 Cruises

Costa February 2025 Cruises

Costa February 2025 Cruises

Hurtigruten February 2025 Cruises

Hurtigruten February 2025 Cruises

MSC February 2025 Cruises

MSC February 2025 Cruises

Avalon Waterways February 2025 Cruises

Avalon Waterways February 2025 Cruises

Scenic River February 2025 Cruises

Scenic River February 2025 Cruises

Delfin Amazon Cruises February 2025 Cruises

Delfin Amazon Cruises February 2025 Cruises

Silversea Expeditions February 2025 Cruises

Silversea Expeditions February 2025 Cruises

Ritz-Carlton Yacht Collection February 2025 Cruises

Ritz-Carlton Yacht Collection February 2025 Cruises

Atlas Ocean Voyages February 2025 Cruises

Atlas Ocean Voyages February 2025 Cruises

Viking Expeditions February 2025 Cruises

Viking Expeditions February 2025 Cruises

Scenic Ocean February 2025 Cruises

Scenic Ocean February 2025 Cruises

HX (Hurtigruten Expeditions) February 2025 Cruises

HX (Hurtigruten Expeditions) February 2025 Cruises

Cruise Critic is not a booking agent and does not charge any service fees to users of our site. Our partners who list cruise pricing on Cruise Critic are required to provide prices for cruise only or cruise packages, per person, double occupancy, and are based on specific cabin types and sailing dates, and may not be available for all cabin types/sailings. Taxes, fees and port expenses not included. Rates are in USD and valid for US and Canadian residents only. Fuel supplement may apply. When you book with one of our partners, please be sure to check their site for a full disclosure of all applicable fees as required by the U.S. Department of Transportation.

For any cruises listed, Cruise Critic does not guarantee any specific rates or prices. In addition, average cruise prices are updated nightly.

Furthermore, Cruise Critic makes no guarantees for availability of prices advertised on our site. Listed prices may have blackout dates, qualifications or restrictions.

Cruise Critic is not responsible for content on external web sites.

Lowest pricing is based on our 3rd party pricing supplier and valid as of July 23rd, 2024.

Get special cruise deals, expert advice, insider tips and more.By proceeding, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.

© 1995—2024, The Independent Traveler, Inc.