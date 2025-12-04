Effective July 1st. Due to new regulations, prices now include all taxes and fees. Learn more

Windstar December 2025 Cruises

We found you 26 cruises

8 Nights

Winter Italy And The Dalmatian Coast

Port: Rome • Naples • Taormina • Dubrovnik • Zadar • Venice

126 reviews
Dec 27, 2025
Windstar Cruises
Star Breeze
Star Breeze
A balcony room on Star Breeze. (Photo: Colleen McDaniel)
Star Breeze
Amphora Restaurant on Star Breeze. (Photo: Colleen McDaniel)
Star Breeze
Cruise guests watch the sun set from the sun deck of Star Breeze. (Photo: Colleen McDaniel)
Star Breeze
The Star Breeze sun deck at sunset. (Photo: Colleen McDaniel)
Star Breeze

7 Nights

Dreams Of Tahiti

Port: Tahiti • Moorea • Raiatea • Tahaa • Bora Bora • Huahine • Tahiti

125 reviews
Windstar Cruises
5 Nights

Barefoot Break In The British Virgin Islands

Port: St. Maarten • Sopers Hole • Jost Van Dyke • Virgin Gorda • St. Barts • St. Maarten

261 reviews
Dec 2, 2025
Windstar Cruises
7 Nights

Classic Caribbean

Port: St. Maarten • Jelu Island • Dominica • St. Lucia • Iles des Saintes • St. Barts +2 more

261 reviews
Windstar Cruises
18 Nights

Star Collector: Twice The Tahiti

Port: Tahiti • Moorea • Raiatea • Tahaa • Bora Bora • Huahine • Tahiti • Rangiroa • Tahaa • Raiatea +4 more

125 reviews
Dec 11, 2025
Windstar Cruises
10 Nights

Tahiti & The Tuamotu Islands

Port: Tahiti • Rangiroa • Tahaa • Bora Bora • Huahine • Moorea • Tahiti

125 reviews
Dec 29, 2025
Windstar Cruises
11 Nights

Tahiti & The Tuamotu Islands

Port: Tahiti • Rangiroa • Tahaa • Raiatea • Bora Bora • Huahine • Moorea • Tahiti

125 reviews
Dec 18, 2025
Windstar Cruises
14 Nights

Star Collector: Caribbean Explorations

Port: St. Maarten • Antigua • Road Bay • Sopers Hole • Jost Van Dyke • Virgin Gorda • St. Barts +8 more

261 reviews
Dec 14, 2025
Windstar Cruises
14 Nights

Star Collector: Caribbean Explorations

Port: St. Maarten • Jelu Island • Dominica • St. Lucia • Iles des Saintes • St. Barts +9 more

261 reviews
Windstar Cruises
7 Nights

Beach Fun & Sun: A Remote Caribbean Getaway

Port: St. Maarten • Antigua • Road Bay • Sopers Hole • Jost Van Dyke • Virgin Gorda • St. Barts +1 more

261 reviews
Windstar Cruises
7 Nights

Costa Rica & Panama Canal

Port: Puntarenas • Quepos • Puerto Jimenez • Isla Parida • Balboa • Panama Canal • Colon

130 reviews
Dec 20, 2025
Windstar Cruises
12 Nights

Star Collector: Ivory Beaches & Sapphire Seas Of T...

Port: St. Maarten • Sopers Hole • Jost Van Dyke • Virgin Gorda • St. Barts • St. Maarten +7 more

261 reviews
Dec 2, 2025
Windstar Cruises
7 Nights

Costa Rica & Panama Canal

Port: Puntarenas • Quepos • Puerto Jimenez • Isla Parida • Balboa • Panama Canal • Colon

107 reviews
Dec 6, 2025
Windstar Cruises
7 Nights

Costa Rica & Panama Canal

Port: Colon • Panama Canal • Balboa • Isla Parida • Puerto Jimenez • Quepos • Puntarenas

130 reviews
Dec 13, 2025
Windstar Cruises
7 Nights

Southern Spain Winter Escapes

Port: Malaga • Gibraltar • Cartagena • Valencia • Palma de Mallorca • Barcelona

126 reviews
Dec 13, 2025
Windstar Cruises
