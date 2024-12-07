Effective July 1st. Due to new regulations, prices now include all taxes and fees. Learn more

Windstar December 2024 Cruises

Windstar December 2024 Cruises

We found you 35 cruises

9 Nights

Southern Spain Winter Escapes

Port: Barcelona • Valencia • Cartagena • Gibraltar • Malaga • Palma de Mallorca • Barcelona

126 reviews
Dec 7, 2024
Windstar Cruises
View All Prices

24 Nights

Star Collector: Winter Mediterranean Adventure

Port: Barcelona • Palma de Mallorca • Cartagena • Gibraltar • Malaga • Valencia • Barcelona +9 more

126 reviews
Dec 30, 2024
Windstar Cruises
View All Prices
Wind Spirit (Photo: Windstar)
Wind Spirit
Wind Spirit
Wind Spirit
Wind Spirit Cabins
Wind Spirit
Wind Spirit Dining
Wind Spirit
Wind Spirit Activity/Entertainment
Wind Spirit
Wind Spirit
Wind Spirit

7 Nights

Jewels Of The Windward Islands

Port: Barbados • St. Lucia • Casablanca • Aabenraa • St. Vincent • Mayreau • Grenada • Bequia +1 more

107 reviews
Windstar Cruises
View All Prices
Star Breeze
Star Breeze
A balcony room on Star Breeze. (Photo: Colleen McDaniel)
Star Breeze
Amphora Restaurant on Star Breeze. (Photo: Colleen McDaniel)
Star Breeze
Cruise guests watch the sun set from the sun deck of Star Breeze. (Photo: Colleen McDaniel)
Star Breeze
The Star Breeze sun deck at sunset. (Photo: Colleen McDaniel)
Star Breeze

7 Nights

Dreams Of Tahiti

Port: Tahiti • Moorea • Raiatea • Tahaa • Bora Bora • Huahine • Tahiti

125 reviews
Windstar Cruises
View All Prices

7 Nights

Panama Canal, Cartagena, San Blas Islands & More

Port: Balboa • Panama Canal • Bocas Del Toro • San Blas Islands • Cartagena • Aruba

130 reviews
Dec 28, 2024
Windstar Cruises
View All Prices

7 Nights

Naturally Costa Rica

Port: Puntarenas • Playa Flamingo • Curu • Quepos • Puerto Jimenez • Punta Leona • Puntarenas

116 reviews
Dec 21, 2024
Windstar Cruises
View All Prices

7 Nights

Winter Antilles Escape

Port: San Juan • St. Thomas • St. Barts • St. Kitts • Dominica • St. Lucia • Grenada • Barbados

130 reviews
Dec 7, 2024
Windstar Cruises
View All Prices

7 Nights

Classic Caribbean

Port: St. Maarten • Jelu Island • Dominica • St. Lucia • Iles des Saintes • St. Kitts +2 more

261 reviews
Dec 21, 2024
Windstar Cruises
View All Prices

7 Nights

Costa Rica & Panama Canal

Port: Colon • Panama Canal • Balboa • Isla Parida • Puerto Jimenez • Quepos • Puntarenas

116 reviews
Dec 14, 2024
Windstar Cruises
View All Prices

16 Nights

Star Collector: Winter In Spain And The Rivieras

Port: Barcelona • Palma de Mallorca • Cartagena • Gibraltar • Malaga • Valencia • Barcelona +4 more

126 reviews
Dec 30, 2024
Windstar Cruises
View All Prices

14 Nights

Star Collector: Caribbean Explorations

Port: St. Maarten • Antigua • Road Bay • Sopers Hole • Jost Van Dyke • Virgin Gorda • St. Barts +8 more

261 reviews
Dec 28, 2024
Windstar Cruises
View All Prices

16 Nights

Star Collector: Winter In Spain And The Rivieras

Port: Barcelona • Valencia • Cartagena • Gibraltar • Malaga • Palma de Mallorca • Barcelona • Nice +3 more

126 reviews
Dec 7, 2024
Windstar Cruises
View All Prices

9 Nights

Southern Spain Winter Escapes

Port: Barcelona • Palma de Mallorca • Cartagena • Gibraltar • Malaga • Valencia • Barcelona

126 reviews
Dec 30, 2024
Windstar Cruises
View All Prices

7 Nights

Beach Fun & Sun: A Remote Caribbean Getaway

Port: St. Maarten • Antigua • Road Bay • Sopers Hole • Jost Van Dyke • Virgin Gorda • St. Barts +1 more

261 reviews
Dec 28, 2024
Windstar Cruises
View All Prices

14 Nights

Star Collector: Windward Islands & Spanish New Wor...

Port: Barbados • Mayreau • Soufriere • Grenada • Willemstad • Aruba • Cartagena +4 more

130 reviews
Dec 14, 2024
Windstar Cruises
View All Prices

Related Cruises

Carnival December 2024 Cruises

Carnival December 2024 Cruises

Celebrity December 2024 Cruises

Celebrity December 2024 Cruises

Crystal December 2024 Cruises

Crystal December 2024 Cruises

Holland America Line December 2024 Cruises

Holland America Line December 2024 Cruises

Norwegian (NCL) December 2024 Cruises

Norwegian (NCL) December 2024 Cruises

Princess December 2024 Cruises

Princess December 2024 Cruises

Lindblad Expeditions December 2024 Cruises

Lindblad Expeditions December 2024 Cruises

Star Clippers December 2024 Cruises

Star Clippers December 2024 Cruises

Swan Hellenic December 2024 Cruises

Swan Hellenic December 2024 Cruises

Costa December 2024 Cruises

Costa December 2024 Cruises

Viking River December 2024 Cruises

Viking River December 2024 Cruises

Azamara December 2024 Cruises

Azamara December 2024 Cruises

Celestyal December 2024 Cruises

Celestyal December 2024 Cruises

CroisiEurope December 2024 Cruises

CroisiEurope December 2024 Cruises

APT December 2024 Cruises

APT December 2024 Cruises

Riviera River December 2024 Cruises

Riviera River December 2024 Cruises

Quark Expeditions December 2024 Cruises

Quark Expeditions December 2024 Cruises

Silversea Expeditions December 2024 Cruises

Silversea Expeditions December 2024 Cruises

Atlas Ocean Voyages December 2024 Cruises

Atlas Ocean Voyages December 2024 Cruises

HX (Hurtigruten Expeditions) December 2024 Cruises

HX (Hurtigruten Expeditions) December 2024 Cruises

Cruise Critic is not a booking agent and does not charge any service fees to users of our site. Our partners who list cruise pricing on Cruise Critic are required to provide prices for cruise only or cruise packages, per person, double occupancy, and are based on specific cabin types and sailing dates, and may not be available for all cabin types/sailings. Taxes, fees and port expenses not included. Rates are in USD and valid for US and Canadian residents only. Fuel supplement may apply. When you book with one of our partners, please be sure to check their site for a full disclosure of all applicable fees as required by the U.S. Department of Transportation.

For any cruises listed, Cruise Critic does not guarantee any specific rates or prices. In addition, average cruise prices are updated nightly.

Furthermore, Cruise Critic makes no guarantees for availability of prices advertised on our site. Listed prices may have blackout dates, qualifications or restrictions.

Cruise Critic is not responsible for content on external web sites.

Lowest pricing is based on our 3rd party pricing supplier and valid as of July 23rd, 2024.

Get special cruise deals, expert advice, insider tips and more.By proceeding, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.

© 1995—2024, The Independent Traveler, Inc.