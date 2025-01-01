Windstar April 2026 Cruises

25 cruises

Star Breeze
Star Breeze
A balcony room on Star Breeze. (Photo: Colleen McDaniel)
Star Breeze
Amphora Restaurant on Star Breeze. (Photo: Colleen McDaniel)
Star Breeze
Cruise guests watch the sun set from the sun deck of Star Breeze. (Photo: Colleen McDaniel)
Star Breeze
The Star Breeze sun deck at sunset. (Photo: Colleen McDaniel)
Star Breeze

10 Nights

10 Nights  South PacificTahiti & Moorea Culture Through Cuisine Cruise Tou...

Port: Tahiti • Moorea • Raiatea • Tahaa • Bora Bora • Huahine • Tahiti • Moorea • Tahiti

132
Apr 23, 2026
Windstar Cruises
Star Breeze
Star Breeze
A balcony room on Star Breeze. (Photo: Colleen McDaniel)
Star Breeze
Amphora Restaurant on Star Breeze. (Photo: Colleen McDaniel)
Star Breeze
Cruise guests watch the sun set from the sun deck of Star Breeze. (Photo: Colleen McDaniel)
Star Breeze
The Star Breeze sun deck at sunset. (Photo: Colleen McDaniel)
Star Breeze

14 Nights

14 Nights  South PacificTahiti & The Tuamotu Islands Air + Hotel Package F...

Port: Los Angeles • Tahiti • Rangiroa • Tahaa • Raiatea • Bora Bora • Huahine • Moorea • Tahiti

132
Apr 28, 2026
Windstar Cruises
Wind Surf
Wind Surf
Wind Surf Cabins
Wind Surf
Wind Surf Dining
Wind Surf
Wind Surf Activity/Entertainment
Wind Surf
Wind Surf
Wind Surf

8 Nights

8 Nights  MediterraneanSpanish Symphony

Port: Lisbon • Cádiz • Gibraltar • Malaga • Almeria • Cartagena • Palma de Mallorca • Barcelona

265
Apr 18, 2026
Windstar Cruises
Star Breeze
Star Breeze
A balcony room on Star Breeze. (Photo: Colleen McDaniel)
Star Breeze
Amphora Restaurant on Star Breeze. (Photo: Colleen McDaniel)
Star Breeze
Cruise guests watch the sun set from the sun deck of Star Breeze. (Photo: Colleen McDaniel)
Star Breeze
The Star Breeze sun deck at sunset. (Photo: Colleen McDaniel)
Star Breeze

7 Nights

7 Nights  South PacificTantalizing Tuamotu Islands & Beautiful Bora Bora

Port: Tahiti • Rangiroa • Bora Bora • Tahaa • Tahiti

132
Apr 16, 2026
Windstar Cruises
11 Nights

11 Nights  South PacificFinal Rose & Overwater Bungalows + Air Package Fro...

Port: Tahiti • Bora Bora • Tahiti • Moorea • Raiatea • Tahaa • Bora Bora • Huahine • Bora Bora+2 more

132
Apr 20, 2026
Windstar Cruises

8 Nights

8 Nights  MediterraneanEnchanting Greece & The Amalfi Coast

Port: Rome • Ponza • Sorrento • Positano • Taormina • Gythion • Monemvasia, Greece • Pireaus

118
Apr 24, 2026
Windstar Cruises

7 Nights

7 Nights  Baltic SeaTulip Season In Holland & Belgium

Port: Amsterdam • Harlingen • Rotterdam • Brugge • Antwerp • Amsterdam

137
Apr 21, 2026
Windstar Cruises

7 Nights

7 Nights  MediterraneanMediterranean Island Mosaic

Port: Barcelona • Palma de Mallorca • Minorca • Calvi • Bastia • Elba • Rome

118
Apr 17, 2026
Windstar Cruises
Cruise Critic Favorite

7 Nights

7 Nights  MediterraneanEnchanting Greece & The Amalfi Coast

Port: Rome • Sorrento • Taormina • Gythion • Monemvasia, Greece • Pireaus

111
Apr 30, 2026
Windstar Cruises

14 Nights

14 Nights  TransatlanticOcean Crossings + Ponta Delgada, Azores

Port: St. Maarten • Ponta Delgada • Lisbon

265
Apr 4, 2026
Windstar Cruises

18 Nights

18 Nights  South PacificStar Collector: Twice The Tahiti

Port: Tahiti • Moorea • Raiatea • Tahaa • Bora Bora • Huahine • Tahiti • Rangiroa • Tahaa • Raiatea+4 more

132
Apr 23, 2026
Windstar Cruises

8 Nights

8 Nights  GreeceAegean Sea Odyssey Via The Corinth Canal

Port: Pireaus • Corinth • Delphi • Santorini • Bodrum • Kusadasi • Mykonos • Myrina • Istanbul

129
Apr 24, 2026
Windstar Cruises

10 Nights

10 Nights  GreeceDelphi & Meteora: Grecian Treasures Cruise Tour

Port: Pireaus • Delphi • Pireaus • Mykonos • Kusadasi • Patmos • Santorini • Monemvasia, Greece+2 more

118
Apr 29, 2026
Windstar Cruises

7 Nights

7 Nights  Baltic SeaTulip Season In Holland & Belgium

Port: Amsterdam • Rotterdam • Antwerp • Brugge • Harlingen • Amsterdam

137
Apr 28, 2026
Windstar Cruises
Cruise Critic Favorite

15 Nights

15 Nights  MediterraneanNext Stop Madrid: Spanish Treasures Cruise Tour

Port: Lisbon • Tangier • Malaga • Cartagena • Valencia • Palma de Mallorca • Tarragona+3 more

111
Apr 12, 2026
Windstar Cruises

