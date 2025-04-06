Effective July 1st. Due to new regulations, prices now include all taxes and fees. Learn more

Windstar April 2025 Cruises

We found you 32 cruises

9 Nights

Treasures Of Southern Spain & Morocco

Port: Lisbon • Tangier • Malaga • Cartagena • Valencia • Palma de Mallorca • Tarragona +1 more

107 reviews
Apr 6, 2025
Windstar Cruises
View All Prices

7 Nights

Dreams Of Tahiti

Port: Tahiti • Moorea • Raiatea • Tahaa • Bora Bora • Huahine • Tahiti

125 reviews
Windstar Cruises
View All Prices

15 Nights

Star Collector: Italian Trio

Port: Barcelona • Port Vendres • Sanary-Sur-Mer • Monaco • Cannes • Portofino • Portoferraio +8 more

261 reviews
Apr 20, 2025
Windstar Cruises
View All Prices
Star Breeze pool lighting
Star Legend
S B Classic suite (1)
Star Legend
Cuadro 44 group table
Star Legend
S B Amphora
Star Legend

8 Nights

Myths & Marvels Of The Aegean

Port: Athens • Patmos • Kusadasi • Bodrum • Rhodes • Crete • Mykonos • Athens

126 reviews
Apr 27, 2025
Windstar Cruises
View All Prices

7 Nights

Enchanting Greece & The Amalfi Coast

Port: Rome • Ponza • Sorrento • Taormina • Gythion • Monemvasia, Greece • Athens

107 reviews
Apr 23, 2025
Windstar Cruises
View All Prices

8 Nights

James Beard Foundation: Spanish Symphony

Port: Lisbon • Seville • Gibraltar • Malaga • Almeria • Cartagena • Palma de Mallorca • Barcelona

261 reviews
Apr 12, 2025
Windstar Cruises
View All Prices

8 Nights

Captivating Canary Islands

Port: Tenerife • San Sebastian • Las Palmas • Lanzarote • Madeira • Lisbon

130 reviews
Apr 15, 2025
Windstar Cruises
View All Prices

10 Nights

Souks & Sherries: Iberia & Morocco

Port: Lisbon • Portimao • Casablanca • Seville • Tangier • Malaga • Cartagena • Barcelona

130 reviews
Apr 23, 2025
Windstar Cruises
View All Prices

8 Nights

Classic Italy & Dalmatian Coast

Port: Rome • Sorrento • Taormina • Kotor • Dubrovnik • Split • Rovinj • Venice

261 reviews
Apr 27, 2025
Windstar Cruises
View All Prices

8 Nights

2025 President’s Mystery Cruise

Port: Athens

126 reviews
Apr 19, 2025
Windstar Cruises
View All Prices

7 Nights

Mediterranean Island Mosaic

Port: Barcelona • Palma de Mallorca • Port Mahon • Calvi • Bastia • Portoferraio • Rome

116 reviews
Apr 20, 2025
Windstar Cruises
View All Prices

8 Nights

Aegean Sea Odyssey Via The Corinth Canal

Port: Athens • Corinth • Delphi • Santorini • Bodrum • Kusadasi • Mykonos • Myrina • Istanbul

126 reviews
Apr 3, 2025
Windstar Cruises
View All Prices

7 Nights

Enchanting Greece & The Amalfi Coast

Port: Rome • Ponza • Sorrento • Taormina • Gythion • Monemvasia, Greece • Athens

116 reviews
Apr 27, 2025
Windstar Cruises
View All Prices

8 Nights

Aegean Sea Odyssey Via The Corinth Canal

Port: Istanbul • Myrina • Mykonos • Kusadasi • Bodrum • Santorini • Delphi • Corinth • Athens

126 reviews
Apr 11, 2025
Windstar Cruises
View All Prices

18 Nights

Star Collector: Canaries, Casablanca & The Costa D...

Port: Tenerife • San Sebastian • Las Palmas • Lanzarote • Madeira • Lisbon • Portimao +6 more

130 reviews
Apr 15, 2025
Windstar Cruises
View All Prices

