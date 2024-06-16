Find Windstar 10 Day Cruises

Cruise Critic Favorite
Wind Spirit
Wind Spirit (Photo: Windstar)

14 Night
Ocean Crossings 14d Lis-bgi

106 Reviews
Leaving:
Cruise Line:
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Fare Insight
Star Breeze
Star Breeze

14 Night
Tahitian Treasures & Magnificent Marquesas 14d Ppt...

125 Reviews
Leaving:
Cruise Line:
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Fare Insight
Star Legend
Star Breeze pool lighting

11 Night
Atlantic Archipelago Adventures 11d Lon-le1

124 Reviews
Leaving:
Cruise Line:
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Fare Insight
Star Pride
Windstar's stretched Star Pride (Photo/Melinda Crow)

11 Night
Southeast Canadian Explorations 11d Mtr-bos

128 Reviews
Leaving:
Cruise Line:
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Fare Insight
Nachi Cocom Beach Club

11 Night
Colombian & Southern Caribbean Coastlines 11d Bgi...

116 Reviews
Leaving:
Cruise Line:
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Fare Insight

14 Night
Ocean Crossings 14d Ptc-ppt

125 Reviews
Leaving:
Cruise Line:
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Fare Insight

10 Night
Adriatic Archipelagos & Greek Goddesses 10d Vce-pi...

106 Reviews
Leaving:
Cruise Line:
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Fare Insight

11 Night
Boston Sights, Caribbean Nights 11d Bos-sju

128 Reviews
Leaving:
Cruise Line:
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Fare Insight

10 Night
Souks & Sherries: Iberia & Morocco 10d Lis-bcn

124 Reviews
Leaving:
Cruise Line:
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Fare Insight

12 Night
Comprehensive Spain 12d Bcn-bod

128 Reviews
Leaving:
Cruise Line:
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Fare Insight
Cruise Critic Favorite

10 Night
Adriatic Archipelagos & Greek Goddesses 10d Pir-vc...

106 Reviews
Leaving:
Cruise Line:
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Fare Insight

10 Night
Tahiti & The Tuamotu Islands 10d Ppt-ppt

125 Reviews
Leaving:
Cruise Line:
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Fare Insight

14 Night
Tahitian Treasures & Magnificent Marquesas 14d Ppt...

125 Reviews
Leaving:
Cruise Line:
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Fare Insight

12 Night
James Beard Culinary Cruise

128 Reviews
Leaving:
Cruise Line:
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Fare Insight

11 Night
Southeast Canadian Explorations 11d Bos-mtr

128 Reviews
Leaving:
Cruise Line:
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Fare Insight

