Windstar Cruises From Tokyo

Powered by AI

We're sorry no itineraries matched your search. However you may be interested in these.

Norwegian Spirit (Photo: Adam Coulter)
Norwegian Spirit
Suite on Norwegian Spirit (Image: Adam Coulter)
Norwegian Spirit
The Social on Norwegian Spirit (Image: Adam Coulter)
Norwegian Spirit
Spice H2O on Norwegian Spirit (Image: Adam Coulter)
Norwegian Spirit
Mandara Spa on Norwegian Spirit (Image: Adam Coulter)
Norwegian Spirit

11 Nights

11 Nights  AsiaAsia - Japan

Port: Tokyo • Shimizu • Nagoya • Osaka • Himeji • Kochi • Hiroshima • Kagoshima • Nagasaki+2 more

2,131
Sep 13, 2025
Norwegian Cruise Line
Silver Moon Exterior (Photo: Colleen McDaniel)
Silver Moon
Rainbow Caviar Kaiseki Silver Moon (Photo: Colleen McDaniel)
Silver Moon
SALT Lab on Silver Moon (Image: Colleen McDaniel)
Silver Moon
Silver Suite Silver Moon (Photo: Colleen McDaniel)
Silver Moon
Silver Suite Silver Moon (Photo: Colleen McDaniel)
Silver Moon

16 Nights

16 Nights  AsiaFar East Cruise

Port: Tokyo • Kagoshima • Nagasaki • Jelu Island • Taipei • Hong Kong • Ho Chi Minh City+1 more

41
Oct 31, 2026
Silversea
Norwegian Sky
Norwegian Sky
Norwegian Sky Cabins
Norwegian Sky
Norwegian Sky Dining
Norwegian Sky
Norwegian Sky Casino (Photo: Norwegian)
Norwegian Sky
Norwegian Sky
Norwegian Sky

11 Nights

11 Nights  AsiaAsia - Japan

Port: Tokyo • Shimizu • Nagoya • Osaka • Okinawa • Amani • Nagasaki • Yeosu • Jelu Island • Seoul

2,204
Mar 3, 2025
Norwegian Cruise Line
Regatta
Regatta
Regatta Cabins
Regatta
Regatta Dining
Regatta
Regatta Activity/Entertainment
Regatta
Regatta
Regatta

12 Nights

12 Nights  AsiaSoutheast Asia Cruise

Port: Tokyo • Nagoya • Osaka • Hiroshima • Nagasaki • East China Sea • Shanghai • East China Sea+2 more

454
May 22, 2025
Oceania Cruises
Sponsored

Up to 35% off Cruises + Kids Sail Free*

  • Up to 35% off Cruises
  • Sail to Over 250 Destinations Around the Globe
  • Limited-Time Offer ​
  • *Restrictions Apply

MSC Cruises

13 Nights

13 Nights  AsiaSoutheast Asia Cruise

Port: Tokyo • Shimizu • Osaka • Fukuoka • Nagasaki • Shanghai • Xiamen • Hong Kong

1,145
Oct 27, 2025
Holland America Line

9 Nights

9 Nights  AsiaAsia - East Asia

Port: Tokyo • Shimizu • Osaka • Kochi • Hiroshima • Miyako Island • Taipei • Hong Kong

2,095
Nov 30, 2026
Norwegian Cruise Line

10 Nights

10 Nights  AsiaFar East Cruise

Port: Tokyo • Osaka • Hiroshima • Fukuoka • Pusan • Nagasaki • Kagoshima • Tokyo

41
Oct 2, 2025
Silversea

9 Nights

9 Nights  AsiaFar East Cruise

Port: Tokyo • Taipei • Hualien • Ryukyu Island • Okinawa • Tokyo

941
Princess Cruises
Cruise Critic Favorite

8 Nights

8 Nights  AsiaSoutheast Asia Cruise

Port: Tokyo • Osaka • Kochi • Taipei • Hong Kong

153
Jan 10, 2026
Seabourn Cruise Line
Cruise Critic Favorite

11 Nights

11 Nights  AsiaFar East Cruise

Port: Tokyo • Nagasaki • Pusan • Sakaiminato • Maizuro • Kanazawa • Sakata • Aormori • Tokyo

941
Apr 5, 2025
Princess Cruises

14 Nights

14 Nights  AsiaFar East Cruise

Port: Tokyo • Kochi • Jelu Island • Seoul • Pusan • Fukuoka • Nagasaki • Osaka • Tokyo

1,145
Mar 14, 2027
Holland America Line

10 Nights

10 Nights  AsiaAsia - Japan

Port: Tokyo • Shimizu • Nagoya • Kobe • Tokushima • Matarani • Kanmon Strait • Beppu • Nagasaki+2 more

2,131
Norwegian Cruise Line

3 Nights

3 Nights  AsiaFar East Cruise

Port: Tokyo • Taipei

126
Jun 5, 2025
MSC Cruises

10 Nights

10 Nights  AsiaFar East Cruise

Port: Tokyo • Hakodate • Niigata • Pusan • Nagasaki • Kagoshima • Kochi • Shimizu • Tokyo

941
Princess Cruises

9 Nights

9 Nights  AsiaAsia - Japan

Port: Tokyo • Shimizu • Nagoya • Osaka • Kochi • Hiroshima • Kagoshima • Nagasaki • Jelu Island+1 more

2,095
Norwegian Cruise Line

Cruise Critic is not a booking agent and does not charge any service fees to users of our site. Our partners who list cruise pricing on Cruise Critic are required to provide prices for cruise only or cruise packages, per person, double occupancy, and are based on specific cabin types and sailing dates, and may not be available for all cabin types/sailings. Taxes, fees and port expenses included. Rates are in USD and valid for US and Canadian residents only. Fuel supplement may apply. When you book with one of our partners, please be sure to check their site for a full disclosure of all applicable fees as required by the U.S. Department of Transportation.

For any cruises listed, Cruise Critic does not guarantee any specific rates or prices. In addition, average cruise prices are updated nightly.

Furthermore, Cruise Critic makes no guarantees for availability of prices advertised on our site. Listed prices may have blackout dates, qualifications or restrictions.

Cruise Critic is not responsible for content on external web sites.

Lowest pricing is based on our 3rd party pricing supplier and valid as of January 22nd, 2025.

Get special cruise deals, expert advice, insider tips and more.
By proceeding, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.

© 1995—2025, The Independent Traveler, Inc.