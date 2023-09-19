Windstar Cruises From Seattle

We're sorry no itineraries matched your search. However you may be interested in these.

E G18 Deluxe Oceanview R (1)
Celebrity Edge
E G18 Magic Carpet2 R
Celebrity Edge
E G18 Eden1 R
Celebrity Edge
E G18 The Retreat Sundeck1 R
Celebrity Edge
E G18 Aerials Night F L L213 E X T New Sky (1)
Celebrity Edge

7 Nights

7 Nights  AlaskaAlaska Dawes Glacier Cruise

Port: Seattle • Ketchikan • Juneau • Skagway • Endicott Arm • Vancouver

780
Sep 12, 2025
Celebrity Cruises
Westerdam
Westerdam
Westerdam Cabins
Westerdam
Westerdam Dining
Westerdam
Westerdam Activity/Entertainment
Westerdam
Westerdam
Westerdam

7 Nights

7 Nights  AlaskaAlaska Cruise

Port: Seattle • Puget Sound • Juneau • Sitka • Ketchikan • Victoria • Seattle

1,145
Holland America Line
E G18 Deluxe Oceanview R (1)
Celebrity Edge
E G18 Magic Carpet2 R
Celebrity Edge
E G18 Eden1 R
Celebrity Edge
E G18 The Retreat Sundeck1 R
Celebrity Edge
E G18 Aerials Night F L L213 E X T New Sky (1)
Celebrity Edge

7 Nights

7 Nights  AlaskaAlaska Dawes Glacier Cruise

Port: Seattle • Ketchikan • Endicott Arm • Juneau • Skagway • Inside Passage • Victoria • Seattle

780
Celebrity Cruises
Eurodam
Eurodam
Eurodam Cabins
Eurodam
Eurodam Dining
Eurodam
Eurodam Activity/Entertainment
Eurodam
Eurodam
Eurodam

7 Nights

7 Nights  AlaskaAlaska Cruise

Port: Seattle • Puget Sound • Juneau • Glacier Bay • Icy Strait • Sitka • Ketchikan • Victoria+1 more

1,228
Holland America Line
Sponsored

Up to 35% off Cruises + Kids Sail Free*

  • Up to 35% off Cruises
  • Sail to Over 250 Destinations Around the Globe
  • Limited-Time Offer ​
  • *Restrictions Apply

MSC Cruises

7 Nights

7 Nights  Pacific CoastalU. S. Pacific Coast Cruise

Port: Seattle • Ketchikan • Prince Rupert • Nanaimo • Victoria • Seattle

852
Holland America Line

1 Nights

1 Nights  Pacific CoastalU. S. Pacific Coast Cruise

Port: Seattle • Puget Sound • Vancouver

1,145
Aug 31, 2025
Holland America Line

13 Nights

13 Nights  AsiaFar East Cruise

Port: Seattle • Juneau • Kushiro • Aormori • Yokohama

1,145
Sep 28, 2025
Holland America Line

14 Nights

14 Nights  AlaskaAlaska Cruise

Port: Seattle • Kodiak • Anchorage • Valdez • Hubbard Glacier • Juneau • Ketchikan+3 more

852
Aug 23, 2026
Holland America Line

7 Nights

7 Nights  AlaskaAlaska Experience Cruise

Port: Seattle • Juneau • Skagway • Sitka • Victoria • Seattle

1,516
Royal Caribbean International
Cruise Critic Favorite

9 Nights

9 Nights  AlaskaAlaska Cruise

Port: Seattle • Inside Passage • Ketchikan • Juneau • Skagway • Hubbard Glacier • Sitka • Victoria+1 more

828
Jul 8, 2025
Oceania Cruises

34 Nights

34 Nights  South PacificSouth Pacific Cruise

Port: Seattle • Hilo • Honolulu • Kauai • Kona • Christmas Island • Tahiti • Moorea • Raiatea+7 more

852
Oct 11, 2026
Holland America Line

1 Nights

1 Nights  Pacific CoastalU. S. Pacific Coast Cruise

Port: Seattle • Vancouver

1,228
Oct 4, 2025
Holland America Line

27 Nights

27 Nights  South PacificSouth Pacific Cruise

Port: Seattle • Honolulu • Maui • Kauai • Pago Pago • Savusavu • Dravuni Island • Lautoka • Suva+2 more

852
Oct 12, 2025
Holland America Line
Cruise Critic Favorite

28 Nights

28 Nights  AlaskaAlaska Cruise

Port: Seattle • Ketchikan • Sitka • Valdez • College Fjord • Dutch Harbor • Nome+10 more

1,145
Jun 8, 2025
Holland America Line

4 Nights

4 Nights  AlaskaAlaska Cruise

Port: Seattle • Ketchikan • Vancouver

1,634
May 23, 2025
Princess Cruises

Cruise Critic is not a booking agent and does not charge any service fees to users of our site. Our partners who list cruise pricing on Cruise Critic are required to provide prices for cruise only or cruise packages, per person, double occupancy, and are based on specific cabin types and sailing dates, and may not be available for all cabin types/sailings. Taxes, fees and port expenses included. Rates are in USD and valid for US and Canadian residents only. Fuel supplement may apply. When you book with one of our partners, please be sure to check their site for a full disclosure of all applicable fees as required by the U.S. Department of Transportation.

For any cruises listed, Cruise Critic does not guarantee any specific rates or prices. In addition, average cruise prices are updated nightly.

Furthermore, Cruise Critic makes no guarantees for availability of prices advertised on our site. Listed prices may have blackout dates, qualifications or restrictions.

Cruise Critic is not responsible for content on external web sites.

Lowest pricing is based on our 3rd party pricing supplier and valid as of January 24th, 2025.

Get special cruise deals, expert advice, insider tips and more.
By proceeding, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.

© 1995—2025, The Independent Traveler, Inc.