Windstar Cruises From San Juan

Windstar Cruises From San Juan

We found you 18 cruises

Star Pride
Windstar's stretched Star Pride (Photo/Melinda Crow)

7 Night
San Juan & The Virgin Islands 7d Sju-sju

128 Reviews
Leaving:
Cruise Line:
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Fare Insight
Star Pride
Windstar's stretched Star Pride (Photo/Melinda Crow)

7 Night
Windward Islands Surf & Sunsets 7d Sju-sju

128 Reviews
Leaving:
Cruise Line:
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Fare Insight
Cruise Critic Favorite
Star Pride
Windstar's stretched Star Pride (Photo/Melinda Crow)

7 Night
San Juan & The Virgin Islands 7d Sju-sju

128 Reviews
Leaving:
Cruise Line:
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Fare Insight
Star Pride
Windstar's stretched Star Pride (Photo/Melinda Crow)

7 Night
Winter Antilles Escape 7c Sju-bgi

128 Reviews
Leaving:
Cruise Line:
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Fare Insight
Sponsored

Need First-Time Cruise Tips?

  • Help Choose Your Perfect Cruiseline
  • Find a Printable Cruise Packing List
  • Expert Ship Reviews, Itineraries & Destination Guides
  • Get Special Cruise Deals, Expert Advice, Insider Tips & More!

Nachi Cocom Beach Club

7 Night
San Juan & The Virgin Islands 7d Sju-sju

128 Reviews
Leaving:
Cruise Line:
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Fare Insight

14 Night
Lovely Leewards 14d Sju-sju

128 Reviews
Leaving:
Cruise Line:
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Fare Insight

14 Night
Lovely Leewards 14d Sju-sju

128 Reviews
Leaving:
Cruise Line:
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Fare Insight

14 Night
White Sands Of The Windwards 14d Sju-orj

128 Reviews
Leaving:
Cruise Line:
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Fare Insight

6 Night
The Spanish Main: Rise Of The New World 6d Sju-on...

128 Reviews
Leaving:
Cruise Line:
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Fare Insight

13 Night
Lovely Leewards 13d Sju-sju

128 Reviews
Leaving:
Cruise Line:
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Fare Insight

14 Night
Lovely Leewards 14d Sju-sju

128 Reviews
Leaving:
Cruise Line:
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Fare Insight
Cruise Critic Favorite

7 Night
San Juan & The Virgin Islands 7d Sju-sju

128 Reviews
Leaving:
Cruise Line:
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Fare Insight

7 Night
San Juan & The Virgin Islands 7d Sju-sju

128 Reviews
Leaving:
Cruise Line:
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Fare Insight
Cruise Critic Favorite

7 Night
San Juan & The Virgin Islands 7d Sju-sju

128 Reviews
Leaving:
Cruise Line:
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Fare Insight
Cruise Critic Favorite

6 Night
San Juan & The Virgin Islands 6d Sju-sju

128 Reviews
Leaving:
Cruise Line:
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Fare Insight

Related Cruises

Cruises from Amsterdam

Cruises from Amsterdam

1,070 Reviews
Cruises from Aruba

Cruises from Aruba

2,030 Reviews
Cruises from Barbados

Cruises from Barbados

1,779 Reviews
Cruises from Barcelona

Cruises from Barcelona

2,603 Reviews
Cruises from Bergen

Cruises from Bergen

763 Reviews
Cruises from Boston

Cruises from Boston

757 Reviews
Cruises from Callao

Cruises from Callao

110 Reviews
Cruises from Colon

Cruises from Colon

518 Reviews
Cruises from Copenhagen

Cruises from Copenhagen

1,264 Reviews
Cruises from Dublin

Cruises from Dublin

344 Reviews
Cruises from Edinburgh

Cruises from Edinburgh

220 Reviews
Cruises from Istanbul

Cruises from Istanbul

434 Reviews
Cruises from Lisbon

Cruises from Lisbon

910 Reviews
Cruises from Montreal

Cruises from Montreal

96 Reviews
Cruises from Puerto Caldera

Cruises from Puerto Caldera

327 Reviews
Cruises from Reykjavik

Cruises from Reykjavik

171 Reviews
Cruises from Rome

Cruises from Rome

2,447 Reviews
Cruises from St. Maarten

Cruises from St. Maarten

5,281 Reviews
Cruises from Venice

Cruises from Venice

1,608 Reviews

Cruise Critic is not a booking agent and does not charge any service fees to users of our site. Our partners who list cruise pricing on Cruise Critic are required to provide prices for cruise only or cruise packages, per person, double occupancy, and are based on specific cabin types and sailing dates, and may not be available for all cabin types/sailings. Taxes, fees and port expenses not included. Rates are in USD and valid for US and Canadian residents only. Fuel supplement may apply. When you book with one of our partners, please be sure to check their site for a full disclosure of all applicable fees as required by the U.S. Department of Transportation.

For any cruises listed, Cruise Critic does not guarantee any specific rates or prices. In addition, average cruise prices are updated nightly.

Furthermore, Cruise Critic makes no guarantees for availability of prices advertised on our site. Listed prices may have blackout dates, qualifications or restrictions.

Cruise Critic is not responsible for content on external web sites.

Lowest pricing is based on our 3rd party pricing supplier and valid as of June 10th, 2024.

Get special cruise deals, expert advice, insider tips and more.By proceeding, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.

© 1995—2024, The Independent Traveler, Inc.